One of Our Favorite EDC Brands Is Having a Huge Sale

Up to 30% off some of the best minimalist knives, tools and more from WESN for Black Friday.

wesn
WESN

There are myriad brands out there making everyday carry gear — e.g. knives, multi-tools, keychain carabiners, etc. — and a lot of them are helmed by folks that know a thing or two about making a sturdy product. And that means it can be hard to stand out from the crowd. However, WESN has managed just that by combining unique, well-thought-out, minimalist styling with exceptional materials and top-notch constructions. And, with Black Friday pricing in full swing, there's perhaps never been a better time to refresh your EDC loadout.

WESN
The Allman Folding Knife
WESN wesn.com
SAVE NOW

This particular sale is scaled by how much you're spending out the gate, meaning you'll be granted a 20-percent discount if you spend $100 or more, 25 percent off for orders over $150, and — for the really big spenders — orders over $300 get 30 percent taken off the total. That means, whether you want to pick up a new everyday carry blade (like the WESN Allman), you're in search of an addition to your keychain (like the WESN Microblade), or you just need a couple of accessories (like, say, WESN's QR or The CB), there's never been a better time to stock up. Just remember to act quickly, as the sale ends after Friday, November 26.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

chirp back roller
Ultimate Back Pain Bundle

SHOP NOW

UP TO 54% OFF

Say goodbye to back pain with the Ultimate Back Pain Bundle with Chirp. The Chirp wheel is easy to use, portable and will allow you to stretch and massage your back anywhere at any time.

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$900 $800 (11% OFF)

Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS YOU CAN BUY

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$79 $63 (20% OFF)

We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away Travel
SAVE NOW

$295 $250 (15% OFF)

Take advantage of this rare chance to get a deal on Away luggage. The Bigger Carry-On is the perfect size for maximizing packing while still being economical with your space. 

READ OUR AWAY BRAND BREAKDOWN

Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$98 $74 (25% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY25)

This collab between Todd Snyder and Champion makes for one of the best sweatshirts you can buy, at an excellent price. Plus it comes in a bunch of great colors. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CREWNECKS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $170 (32% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST AIRPODS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$789 $592 (25% OFF)

Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCH DEALS

Filson Zip Tote Bag
Filson Zip Tote Bag
End
SAVE NOW

$299 $175 (41% OFF)

This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)

No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)

This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

