Get Huge Savings on Stanley Drinkware (and More) at Amazon Today

Since 1913, Stanley has been outfitting outdoorsmen, blue-collar workers and really just about everyone else with hardy steel vacuum-insulated bottles, ensuring that their drinks stayed warm all day long. The brand has grown over the years and now Stanley makes all sorts of gear to go along with its iconic drinkware, making it one of the most recognizable brands around. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a ton of Stanley's best mugs, cookware and lunchboxes for up to 62 percent off, including the 1.1-quart bottle for just $14 (regularly $40).

Whether you are looking to add a vacuum-insulated bottle to your lineup, need a hard-wearing french press or want to pick up some bombproof cookware for you next camping trip, this sale has what you need. Shop soon though, the discounts will only be this deep today.

