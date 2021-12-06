Get Huge Savings on Stanley Drinkware (and More) at Amazon Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Since 1913, Stanley has been outfitting outdoorsmen, blue-collar workers and really just about everyone else with hardy steel vacuum-insulated bottles, ensuring that their drinks stayed warm all day long. The brand has grown over the years and now Stanley makes all sorts of gear to go along with its iconic drinkware, making it one of the most recognizable brands around. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up a ton of Stanley's best mugs, cookware and lunchboxes for up to 62 percent off, including the 1.1-quart bottle for just $14 (regularly $40).
Whether you are looking to add a vacuum-insulated bottle to your lineup, need a hard-wearing french press or want to pick up some bombproof cookware for you next camping trip, this sale has what you need. Shop soon though, the discounts will only be this deep today.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
This fire pit burns wood and charcoal without the smoke, thanks to BioLite's patented airflow technology. Plus you can control the flames with your phone via Bluetooth.
$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)
This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial.
$850 $595 (30% OFF)
On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit.
$40 $15 (62% OFF)
Perfect for long days in the office, camping trips or days on the mountain, the Stanley Vacuum Bottle is an icon of the outdoor world.
$99 $90 (9% OFF)
Need a little extra battery to get you through the day? Don't worry about a dead iPhone when you've got the MagSafe Battery Pack.
$300 $175 (42% OFF)
Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?
$435 $265 (39% OFF)
Combining ultra-rugged fabrics, like Cordura nylon, with the convenience of a rolling suitcase, this carry-on will take your travel to the next level.
$88 $44 (50% OFF W/ CODE TGIF)
A classic staple of every man's wardrobe, corduroy predates denim by literally thousands of years and still makes for a great pair of versatile, comfortable pants.
$249 $124 (50% OFF)
This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain.
$65 $52 (20% OFF W/ ON-PAGE COUPON)
Misen makes a better non-stick pan. With premium materials and a titanium-infused plasma primer, this pan works better for longer.
$39 $30 (23% OFF)
This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, the Dyson Pure Cool keeps the air in your home clean while also providing air circulation and cool air.
$70 $49 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy.
$50 $38 (25% OFF)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it
$386 $130 (66% OFF)
This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles.
$68 $39 (43% OFF)
Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.
$178 $140 (21% OFF)
This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
$200 $170 (15% OFF)
This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.