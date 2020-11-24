Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020
Waterproof canisters, armless sunglasses, a fireproof blanket and more.
The outdoors are more of a refuge for us now than they've ever been before. Chances are your gifting list includes nature newcomers in addition to the rank of veterans. The ideas here — which include coffee primed for camping, a fully loaded trail running vest and so much more — will be well-received by either.
Stash those small, must-stay-dry items inside a lightweight, waterproof container instead of a plastic baggy next time you head out for an adventure.
Secure your gear with raft guide-approved straps that have a tensile strength of 1,500 pounds.
A sock so durable it has a lifetime guarantee can be soft and cozy too, as proven by Darn Tough's new midweight hiker.
With a spoon, fork, spatula, tongs, can opener and more, the Compleat is a multi-tool for your mouth.
People love wearing neck gaiters as face masks, so Buff made one with an extra layer of safety (literally).
Single-origin pour-over doesn't have to be a cafe-only experience.
Don't be fooled into thinking you can't guzzle this raspberry-infused Vermont maple syrup straight from the pouch — that's what it was made for.
Thanks to its integrated fabric construction, the HeadLamp 200 is more comfortable than any other.
One of the best outdoor products of 2020, Hydro Flask's Trail Series bottle keeps your water cold without the typical bulk of other insulated bottles.
Cold ears are no excuse for locking your bike in the garage all winter.
This little lantern can light up a room (or tent), and it can recharge your phone while it's at it!
Shorts that aren't afraid of a swim (or hike or bike ride or business meeting) make summer something to look forward to.
Who says binoculars can't be cool?
It isn't ultralight, but Snow Peak's pack-away camp stove packs enough punch for a three-course meal, whether you're in the backcountry or backyard.
Make getting into rock climbing as easy as getting into a slipper with this multi-purpose, lace-free shoe.
Wear them in the garden, on the ski lift and everywhere between.
These surprisingly awesome arm-free sunglasses won't fly off your head (and they're near-indestructible if they do).
Self-supported adventures are only so thanks to things like this vest, which has plenty of space for snacks and extra layers.
If you were to haul stones in this duffel, you could put them in the integrated "DirtBag" pouch inside so that they wouldn't get dirt on your clothes.
Responsibly sourced 800-fill down insulation never looked this good.
Other camp blankets can't hold a candle to Rumpl's collaboration with Snow Peak. And if they did, it wouldn't matter because the Takibi has a fire-resistant exterior.
