Every product is carefully selected by our editors.

The Best Outdoor Gear Gifts to Give in 2020

Waterproof canisters, armless sunglasses, a fireproof blanket and more.

By Tanner Bowden
outdoors guide
Courtesy

The outdoors are more of a refuge for us now than they've ever been before. Chances are your gifting list includes nature newcomers in addition to the rank of veterans. The ideas here — which include coffee primed for camping, a fully loaded trail running vest and so much more — will be well-received by either.

MatadorWaterproof Travel Canister
Matador
Matador avantlink.com
$8.00
SHOP NOW

Stash those small, must-stay-dry items inside a lightweight, waterproof container instead of a plastic baggy next time you head out for an adventure.

NRS Ratchet Tie-Down Straps
NRS
NRS amazon.com
$27.00
SHOP NOW

Secure your gear with raft guide-approved straps that have a tensile strength of 1,500 pounds.

Darn Tough Nomad Boot Midweight Sock
Darn Tough
Darn Tough amazon.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

A sock so durable it has a lifetime guarantee can be soft and cozy too, as proven by Darn Tough's new midweight hiker.

Gerber Compleat
Gerber
Gerber amazon.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

With a spoon, fork, spatula, tongs, can opener and more, the Compleat is a multi-tool for your mouth.

Buff Filter Tube
Buff USA
Buff USA buffusa.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

People love wearing neck gaiters as face masks, so Buff made one with an extra layer of safety (literally).

Kuju Coffee Single Origin Coffee
Kuju Coffee
KUJU COFFEE amazon.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Single-origin pour-over doesn't have to be a cafe-only experience.

Untapped Salted Raspberry Maple Syrup
Untapped
Unapped thefeed.com
$32.00
SHOP NOW

Don't be fooled into thinking you can't guzzle this raspberry-infused Vermont maple syrup straight from the pouch — that's what it was made for.

BioLite HeadLamp 200
Biolite
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

Thanks to its integrated fabric construction, the HeadLamp 200 is more comfortable than any other.

Hydro Flask Trail Series 32oz Bottle
Hydro Flask backcountry.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

One of the best outdoor products of 2020, Hydro Flask's Trail Series bottle keeps your water cold without the typical bulk of other insulated bottles.

Rapha Pro Team Winter Hat
Rapha
Rapha rapha.cc
$65.00
SHOP NOW

Cold ears are no excuse for locking your bike in the garage all winter.

Lighthouse 600 - Portable Lantern
Goal Zero huckberry.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

This little lantern can light up a room (or tent), and it can recharge your phone while it's at it!

Taylor Stitch Adventure Short
Taylor Stitch
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW

Shorts that aren't afraid of a swim (or hike or bike ride or business meeting) make summer something to look forward to.

Nocs Standard Issue Binoculars
Nocs Provisions
Nocs Provisions huckberry.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW

Who says binoculars can't be cool?

Snow Peak Home & Camp Burner Stove
Snow Peak backcountry.com
$110.00
SHOP NOW

It isn't ultralight, but Snow Peak's pack-away camp stove packs enough punch for a three-course meal, whether you're in the backcountry or backyard.

Evolv Rave Climbing Shoe
Evolv
Evolv backcountry.com
$115.00
SHOP NOW

Make getting into rock climbing as easy as getting into a slipper with this multi-purpose, lace-free shoe.

Give'r 4 Season Glove
Huckberry
Give'r huckberry.com
$130.00
SHOP NOW

Wear them in the garden, on the ski lift and everywhere between.

Ombraz Leggero Armless Sunglasses
Huckberry
Ombraz huckberry.com
$140.00
SHOP NOW

These surprisingly awesome arm-free sunglasses won't fly off your head (and they're near-indestructible if they do).

Patagonia Slope Runner Endurance Vest
Patagonia
Patagonia backcountry.com
$149.00
SHOP NOW

Self-supported adventures are only so thanks to things like this vest, which has plenty of space for snacks and extra layers.

Black Diamond Stonehauler 60L Duffel
Black Diamond
Black Diamond blackdiamondequipment.com
$180.00
SHOP NOW

If you were to haul stones in this duffel, you could put them in the integrated "DirtBag" pouch inside so that they wouldn't get dirt on your clothes.

Foehn Robson Down Shacket
Foehn
Foehn wearfoehn.com
$225.00
SHOP NOW

Responsibly sourced 800-fill down insulation never looked this good.

Rumpl x Snow Peak NanoLoft Takibi Blanket
Rumpl
Rumpl rumpl.com
$299.00
SHOP NOW

Other camp blankets can't hold a candle to Rumpl's collaboration with Snow Peak. And if they did, it wouldn't matter because the Takibi has a fire-resistant exterior.

The 12 Best Down Jackets of 2021
best down jackets gear patrol lead full 970×650
Chandler Bondurant

These top picks for lightweight, innovative down jackets will keep you warm from when the leaves fly until the snow melts next spring.

READ THIS STORY

