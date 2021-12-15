Score a Deal on a DNA Test for Your Furry Best Friend

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Speaking as pet owners, we can get a little obsessed with our dogs. After all, they're our best friends and, by extension, a part of our families. As with every other family member, we're keen on learning more about them, both for personal curiosity and as a means of better understanding them. If that sounds like you, today might be your lucky day because Chewy is offering discounts of up to 32 percent on Embark Dog DNA Tests today only.
While you do have to be a Chewy member to gain access to the savings (don't worry, membership is free and you can cancel anytime), there are two available packages. First, there's the standard Breed Identification DNA Test for $99 (down from $129), which analyzes over 200K genetic markers across over 350 breeds to reveal your pup's in-depth breed information, history, ancestry and more — all via a simple cheek swab. The second, the Embark Breed Identification and Health Condition Identification DNA Test for $135 (down from $199), offers all that the basic package does but also includes even more information on your dog's individual health, including checking for over 210 different conditions ranging from glaucoma to degenerative myelopathy (a spinal disorder common in older dogs).
If you, like us, want nothing but the best for your furry friend, this might be one of those deals you can't pass up. Of course, it also makes a great holiday gift for that person in your life that's just as obsessed with their dog as you are with yours.
If you or someone in your life is looking to get serious about fitness in the new year, you'll have to turn your gaze towards serious recovery, as well. This is one of the best tools we've found for keeping your muscles.
One of the best materials for retention and even distribution of heat, cast iron is a must-have in the kitchen, no matter what you love to cook. This matching set can be used to cook just about anything and is easily stored when you're all done.
This heirloom-worthy bag is designed for world travel and long trips. Made to patina over time, the leather accents will get better with every use and durable waxed canvas will keep your stuff protected.
More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io