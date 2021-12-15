Score a Deal on a DNA Test for Your Furry Best Friend

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Speaking as pet owners, we can get a little obsessed with our dogs. After all, they're our best friends and, by extension, a part of our families. As with every other family member, we're keen on learning more about them, both for personal curiosity and as a means of better understanding them. If that sounds like you, today might be your lucky day because Chewy is offering discounts of up to 32 percent on Embark Dog DNA Tests today only.

While you do have to be a Chewy member to gain access to the savings (don't worry, membership is free and you can cancel anytime), there are two available packages. First, there's the standard Breed Identification DNA Test for $99 (down from $129), which analyzes over 200K genetic markers across over 350 breeds to reveal your pup's in-depth breed information, history, ancestry and more — all via a simple cheek swab. The second, the Embark Breed Identification and Health Condition Identification DNA Test for $135 (down from $199), offers all that the basic package does but also includes even more information on your dog's individual health, including checking for over 210 different conditions ranging from glaucoma to degenerative myelopathy (a spinal disorder common in older dogs).

If you, like us, want nothing but the best for your furry friend, this might be one of those deals you can't pass up. Of course, it also makes a great holiday gift for that person in your life that's just as obsessed with their dog as you are with yours.

