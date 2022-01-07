It's Time to Overhaul Your Kitchen for 2022 with Over 20% Off at Ninja

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

The turning over of the calendar is mostly symbolic, but it also functions as a great starting point for new endeavors. Traditionally, this is when people begin a new exercise habit, start to get their homes and offices in order and/or kick a new hobby into high gear — like finally learning how to make all those delicious recipes. If the latter sounds like an enticing prospect to you, it's about to get even more enticing, because Ninja has launched a New Year sale offering 20.22 percent off a variety of brand-spanking-new kitchen gear and accessories with code BYE2021, 10 percent off orders of $100 or over with code BYE10 and 10 percent off accessories with code NEWYEAR10.

If you know the Ninja name, it's probably because of the brand's affordable-yet-solid lineup of blenders and food processors. And the good news is: a bevy of them are included in this sale. If you want to go all-out, you can start with the Ninja Foodie Power Blender Ultimate System — a comprehensive blender and food processor kit — that's down to $191 from $240. If you'd rather go simpler, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ is 10 percent off, bringing the price down to $108.

If blenders aren't really your thing or you want to go bigger with your kitchen refresh, there are plenty of other options, as well. They include (but certainly aren't limited to) this 10-piece cookware set, this five-in-one indoor grill air fryer, and even this versatile, multi-functional coffee maker. Just make sure to use the appropriate code at checkout to access these killer deals. But the sale ends on January 10, so take advantage while you can.

