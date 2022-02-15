Get Started on Spring Cleaning with Deals from Public Goods and The Laundress

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Things are starting to thaw out around the country, so naturally, it is time to start thinking about cleaning up and giving your living space a refresh. Right now is the perfect time to get going thanks to some rare deals at The Laundress and Public Goods. The Laundress has a whole host of high-end laundry detergent and home cleaning solutions that will both elevate your space and also make you feel good (and stylish — the brand collaborates with John Mayer). As for Public Goods, you can pick up a ton of the brand's already affordable home goods, pantry items and personal care items for even less.
At Public Goods, use code PG25SURPRISE for 25 percent off. The deal at Public Goods, however, only lasts through today, so be sure to shop soon. One caveat is that you'll also have to sign up for a membership — but you get a two-week free trial that makes it well worth it. (Be sure to cancel before two weeks are up otherwise you'll get dinged for $79.)
Made from a premium foam that cools and contours, comforts and supports, Leesa's Original Mattress is still the brand's best-selling offering. And it is discounted for every size from twin to California king.
A dressed-up version of one of Hamilton's most lauded and sought-after watches, this Khaki boasts an automatic movement, a stainless steel case with a matching link band and a price that's almost laughably low for what you get.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get, especially with Apple's H1 chip included. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
With an acceleration quick enough to best an F1 race car, DJI's FPV Drone is one of the most thrilling UAVs you can buy. It also has a 4k onboard camera rig, a 6.2-mile transmission distance and so much more.
There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
