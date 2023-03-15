The Best Crossbody Bags You Can Buy Are a Steal Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

City life can be hectic, and bringing along a cumbersome backpack, duffel and/or briefcase might only make things worse. Furthermore, these types of bags could slow you down and aren't exactly the most secure — after all, they're often behind you or down by your side where you can't always keep track of them. By contrast, crossbody bags (or slings, as they're sometimes called) are often speedier, more compact, incredibly versatile, and offer better security (you can wear them at your front). And, wouldn't you know it, our pick for the best sling you can buy, , is on sale. It is already marked down from $70 to $50, and you don't even need a checkout code to score the discount.

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L shopmoment.com $69.99 $49.99 (29% off) SAVE NOW

Taken to task in our extensive review, we found this bag to be weatherproof, puncture-resistant, compact (but with expandability that lends it a lot more versatility), easy to organize (there are plenty of pockets inside without being overwhelming) and it looks outstanding. Of course, that's just one of a few outstanding bags that are on sale during — others include (for 37 percent off), (for 26 percent off) and many more.

Moment MTW Mini Fanny Sling 1L shopmoment.com $39.99 $24.99 (38% off) SHOP NOW

All told, these bags are perfect for on-the-go everyday carry usage where other bags might just weigh you down a bit too much. And now that you can get them for even cheaper, these offers are all the sweeter. But the deal won't last long, so get 'em while you can.