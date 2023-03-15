Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew
3
Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche Built a Trailer
4
The Best Things We Drank in March 2023
5
The Ultimate Gear for Commuting in the Rain

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Crossbody Bags You Can Buy Are a Steal Right Now

Weatherproof, expandable and great-looking — Moment's EDC slings are unbeatable at any price.

By Sean Tirman
moment mtw fanny sling 2l on person in jean jacket's back outside
Moment

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

City life can be hectic, and bringing along a cumbersome backpack, duffel and/or briefcase might only make things worse. Furthermore, these types of bags could slow you down and aren't exactly the most secure — after all, they're often behind you or down by your side where you can't always keep track of them. By contrast, crossbody bags (or slings, as they're sometimes called) are often speedier, more compact, incredibly versatile, and offer better security (you can wear them at your front). And, wouldn't you know it, our pick for the best sling you can buy, Moment's MTW Fanny Sling 2L, is on sale. It is already marked down from $70 to $50, and you don't even need a checkout code to score the discount.

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L

shopmoment.com
$69.99
$49.99 (29% off)
SAVE NOW

Taken to task in our extensive review, we found this bag to be weatherproof, puncture-resistant, compact (but with expandability that lends it a lot more versatility), easy to organize (there are plenty of pockets inside without being overwhelming) and it looks outstanding. Of course, that's just one of a few outstanding bags that are on sale during Moment's up-to-67-percent-off Annual Spring Sale — others include this 1L fanny pack (for 37 percent off), this best-selling backpack (for 26 percent off) and many more.

Moment MTW Mini Fanny Sling 1L

shopmoment.com
$39.99
$24.99 (38% off)
SHOP NOW

All told, these bags are perfect for on-the-go everyday carry usage where other bags might just weigh you down a bit too much. And now that you can get them for even cheaper, these offers are all the sweeter. But the deal won't last long, so get 'em while you can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
This Ripstop Sling Is the Ideal Crossbody Bag
13 Crossbody Bags for Men
The 12 Best Gym Bags of 2022
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
These Tasty Sleep Supplements Are 20% Off
Two of the Best Home EV Chargers Are On Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
All-Clad's Having Its Biggest Factory Seconds Sale
Food52's Stylish Home Essentials Are on Sale
Get an Exclusive Discount at This Luxury Bedding
Get Pedro Pascal's Grooming Routine at a Discount
Save Big on Smart Home Tech at Wyze's Spring Sale
Save on Pizza, Ovens and Cookbooks This Pi Day