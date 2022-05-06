Some of Our Favorite Running Sunglasses Are 35% Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
An underappreciated accessory for running is a stylish pair of performance sunglasses. While most running gear is fairly minimal — all you really need is a pair of sneakers — it can be fun to inject a little style into your running kit. There are a ton of indie brands bringing style to the sport, one of our favorites being Ciele. The brand is known for its hats, but it teamed up with boutique eyewear company Article One to make our splurge pick for the best running sunglasses you can buy, the GTGlass. At $275, they definitely are a splurge, but right now you can get them for almost $100 off — just $179 — at Huckberry, making for a deal that is absolutely worth it.
Handmade in Italy, the GTGlass frames are made from lightweight TR90 polymer plastic, which is highly durable, hypoallergenic and can stand up to the hottest days on the road, trail or track. Silicone pads on the nose and ear add comfort and grip, no matter how sweaty you get, and a wire core skeleton keeps the frames in shape day after day. The CR-39 polarized lenses keep glare down on the road and block 100% of UVA/UVB rays. Plus, they come with a retainer to keep them on your face when your heart rate is the highest. These are sunglasses at the peak of performance that also happen to look damn good when the run has ended. Don't miss out on this deal.
Rooted in Nike's athletic DNA, these stylish sneakers with that big iconic swoosh are actually also made from at least 20 percent recycled materials. If you want to look good while also doing good (or at least not doing bad), these are the sneakers for you.
Breville's best-selling espresso machine, this kitchen appliance makes having specialty coffee in the comfort of your own home a snap, courtesy of its built-in grinder, precision controls, etc. If you like a latte in the morning, you've got to try this machine out.
Undoubtedly the best overall adjustable dumbbells on the market, these scale from 5-52.5 pounds each, giving you a ton of free-weight versatility while saving huge on space. If you have a home gym, these are practically a must-have.
With up to 21 hours of total playback per charge, active noise-canceling technology, sweat-proofing (making them perfect for workouts) and simple touch controls, these headphones are rock-solid — and that was before the massive discount.
A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.
Compatible with any car (that has air conditioning vents) and any MagSafe phone and/or phone case, this magnetic mount is perfect for keeping your phone in your field of vision while remaining safely hands-free on the road.
Touted as America's "#1 best rated certified organic mattress," this mattress is made from a bunch of top-notch natural materials (like latex, wool and cotton), and it manages that without sacrificing on comfort and support. This is a tough mattress to beat at any price.
Made in the USA from a near-magical concrete-like material that won't overheat or crumble, this little tabletop device will let you bring the campfire with you anywhere, anytime — making it perfect for setting the mood for romance, spooky stories and more.
With the durability of work pants blended with the stretchiness and breathability of much more lounge-ready bottoms, Proof's Rover Pant might just become your go-to everyday pair. And they'll look great the entire time.
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
An iconic digital timepiece from Citizen, this take benefits from a subtle, sinister and (most importantly) black Darth Vader-inspired makeover that'll have you wondering why you didn't join the Dark Side sooner.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only one color is on sale currently at REI (Supply Green and Mango), the Nano Puff at 40% off is easily a deal to scoop up.
The internet's favorite pan, which comes with its own lid, spoon and steamer basket, is a nonstick wonder that belongs in every chef's kitchen. It was made to replace up to eight pieces of kitchenware and, by golly, it does just that.
Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.
This recreation of a '70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. And this blacked-out version is tough to beat. A classic watch at an excellent price.
The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.
Not only does this price score you one of the best high-tech rowers ever to be built — ideal for chasing your fitness goals — but the package also includes a bevy of other accessories and even access to a 1:1 personal training session.
