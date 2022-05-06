Some of Our Favorite Running Sunglasses Are 35% Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

An underappreciated accessory for running is a stylish pair of performance sunglasses. While most running gear is fairly minimal — all you really need is a pair of sneakers — it can be fun to inject a little style into your running kit. There are a ton of indie brands bringing style to the sport, one of our favorites being Ciele. The brand is known for its hats, but it teamed up with boutique eyewear company Article One to make our splurge pick for the best running sunglasses you can buy, the GTGlass. At $275, they definitely are a splurge, but right now you can get them for almost $100 off — just $179 — at Huckberry, making for a deal that is absolutely worth it.

Handmade in Italy, the GTGlass frames are made from lightweight TR90 polymer plastic, which is highly durable, hypoallergenic and can stand up to the hottest days on the road, trail or track. Silicone pads on the nose and ear add comfort and grip, no matter how sweaty you get, and a wire core skeleton keeps the frames in shape day after day. The CR-39 polarized lenses keep glare down on the road and block 100% of UVA/UVB rays. Plus, they come with a retainer to keep them on your face when your heart rate is the highest. These are sunglasses at the peak of performance that also happen to look damn good when the run has ended. Don't miss out on this deal.

