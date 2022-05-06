Today's Top Stories
Some of Our Favorite Running Sunglasses Are 35% Off Right Now

The GTGlass collaboration between Article One and Ciele is one of our top picks for performance running sunglasses. You'll never find them this cheap.

By Will Porter
man wearing sunglasses
Article One

An underappreciated accessory for running is a stylish pair of performance sunglasses. While most running gear is fairly minimal — all you really need is a pair of sneakers — it can be fun to inject a little style into your running kit. There are a ton of indie brands bringing style to the sport, one of our favorites being Ciele. The brand is known for its hats, but it teamed up with boutique eyewear company Article One to make our splurge pick for the best running sunglasses you can buy, the GTGlass. At $275, they definitely are a splurge, but right now you can get them for almost $100 off — just $179 — at Huckberry, making for a deal that is absolutely worth it.

Huckberry
Article One x Ciele GTGlass
Article One huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

Handmade in Italy, the GTGlass frames are made from lightweight TR90 polymer plastic, which is highly durable, hypoallergenic and can stand up to the hottest days on the road, trail or track. Silicone pads on the nose and ear add comfort and grip, no matter how sweaty you get, and a wire core skeleton keeps the frames in shape day after day. The CR-39 polarized lenses keep glare down on the road and block 100% of UVA/UVB rays. Plus, they come with a retainer to keep them on your face when your heart rate is the highest. These are sunglasses at the peak of performance that also happen to look damn good when the run has ended. Don't miss out on this deal.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Nike Air Max Dawn
Nike Air Max Dawn
Nike skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $73 (33% OFF)

Rooted in Nike's athletic DNA, these stylish sneakers with that big iconic swoosh are actually also made from at least 20 percent recycled materials. If you want to look good while also doing good (or at least not doing bad), these are the sneakers for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CLASSIC SNEAKERS

Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

Breville's best-selling espresso machine, this kitchen appliance makes having specialty coffee in the comfort of your own home a snap, courtesy of its built-in grinder, precision controls, etc. If you like a latte in the morning, you've got to try this machine out.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $380 (11% OFF)

Undoubtedly the best overall adjustable dumbbells on the market, these scale from 5-52.5 pounds each, giving you a ton of free-weight versatility while saving huge on space. If you have a home gym, these are practically a must-have.

READ OUR REVIEW ON BOWFLEX'S SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS

JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds
JBL woot.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $45 (70% OFF)

With up to 21 hours of total playback per charge, active noise-canceling technology, sweat-proofing (making them perfect for workouts) and simple touch controls, these headphones are rock-solid — and that was before the massive discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

Z Grills Flame Elite 600D3E
Z Grills Flame Elite 600D3E
Z Grills zgrills.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $389 (30% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GP90)

A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Otterbox Performance Car Vent MagSafe Phone Mount
Otterbox Performance Car Vent MagSafe Phone Mount
OtterBox amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$40 $32 (20% OFF)

Compatible with any car (that has air conditioning vents) and any MagSafe phone and/or phone case, this magnetic mount is perfect for keeping your phone in your field of vision while remaining safely hands-free on the road.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE CAR MOUNTS

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,439 (10% OFF W/ CODE SAVE10)

Touted as America's "#1 best rated certified organic mattress," this mattress is made from a bunch of top-notch natural materials (like latex, wool and cotton), and it manages that without sacrificing on comfort and support. This is a tough mattress to beat at any price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Made in the USA from a near-magical concrete-like material that won't overheat or crumble, this little tabletop device will let you bring the campfire with you anywhere, anytime — making it perfect for setting the mood for romance, spooky stories and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIRE PITS

Proof Rover Pant
Proof Rover Pant
Proof skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$118 $94 (20% OFF)

With the durability of work pants blended with the stretchiness and breathability of much more lounge-ready bottoms, Proof's Rover Pant might just become your go-to everyday pair. And they'll look great the entire time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL PANTS

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment shopmoment.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.

READ OUR MOMENT MTW FANNY SLING REVIEW

Citizen x Star Wars Darth Vader Ana-Digi Temp Watch
Citizen x Star Wars Darth Vader Ana-Digi Temp Watch
Citizen citizenwatch.com
SAVE NOW

$375 $300 (20% OFF)

An iconic digital timepiece from Citizen, this take benefits from a subtle, sinister and (most importantly) black Darth Vader-inspired makeover that'll have you wondering why you didn't join the Dark Side sooner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DIGITAL WATCHES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $149 (40% OFF)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only one color is on sale currently at REI (Supply Green and Mango), the Nano Puff at 40% off is easily a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place ourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, which comes with its own lid, spoon and steamer basket, is a nonstick wonder that belongs in every chef's kitchen. It was made to replace up to eight pieces of kitchenware and, by golly, it does just that.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POTS AND PANS

Therabody Theragun PRO Percussive Massager
Therabody Theragun PRO Percussive Massager
Therabody therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS. HYPERVOLT

Mirror Smart Home Gym
Mirror Smart Home Gym
mirror mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex timex.com
SAVE NOW

$189 $142 (25% OFF w/ code SAVEMORE)

This recreation of a '70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. And this blacked-out version is tough to beat. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ ABOUT THE TIMEX Q

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERABODY COMPARISON

Sunski Portola Sunglasses
Sunski Portola Sunglasses
Sunski sunski.com
SAVE NOW

$68 $41 (40% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Everyone needs a good pair of shades. But these ones are all the more special thanks to polarization, an ultralight recycled plastic frame, timeless styling and — best of all — a lifetime warranty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Hydrow Mother's Day Bundle
Hydrow Mother's Day Bundle
Hydrow hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$2,844 $2,195 (23% OFF)

Not only does this price score you one of the best high-tech rowers ever to be built — ideal for chasing your fitness goals — but the package also includes a bevy of other accessories and even access to a 1:1 personal training session.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

