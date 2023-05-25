Save on the Quintessential Desert Boot at Clarks

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

makes the quintessential desert boot. Modeled after the boots soldiers wore in northern Africa during WWII, the boots feature a soft crepe sole and a two- or three-hole lacing system that keeps things simple. They hit right at the ankle and look surprisingly cool with shorts in the summer, though, obviously, rocking them with some chinos or jeans is the model's wheelhouse. Right now over at Clarks, you can get rare savings on the classic boot in a bunch of colorways we never see on sale (at least, not with good sizing). To get the deal, just punch in code MDW30 at checkout.

You can shop the classic Desert Boot or the Desert Coal, which eschews the standard lifted heel for a flat-bottomed crepe sole. Don't love a desert boot style? You can also shop a handful of Clarks's iconic Originals, including high- and low-top Wallabees, the Desert Trek and others. Regardless of what you go for, now is the time to shop.

Clarks Clarks Desert Boot clarksusa.com $150.00 $112.00 (25% off) SHOP NOW

Clarks Clarks Desert Boot clarksusa.com $150.00 $105.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Clarks Clarks Desert Coal clarksusa.com $160.00 $112.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Clarks Clarks Wallabee clarksusa.com $160.00 $112.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW