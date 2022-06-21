Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Hiking Boots You Can Buy Are on Sale for 25% Off

Score a pair of our favorite hiking boots, the Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX, for only $123.

By
two people hiking
Salomon

If you're looking for a rugged boot with a reasonable price tag, then the Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX is a great choice. They're lightweight, waterproof and versatile, which is why we awarded them the best overall hiking boots of 2022. Already a relatively affordable option at the regular price of $165, the boots are now on sale for $123. They're available at the reduced price in the color black with a few sizes still left in the green option.

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
$122.93
SAVE NOW

As one of Salomon's bestsellers, the hiking boots are both rugged and versatile. The thick Contagrip rubber sole gives them solid grip, while the Gore-Tex lining provides decent weatherproofing. Although the hiking boots don't have a full-height cuff, this gives them a more casual look and feel for everyday wear.

Bottom line: The boots are comfortable and supportive on the inside while being durable and protective on the outside. Plus, they're an absolute steal at 25 percent off. You can also shop Salomon's new iteration of the boot, the X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex, for full price. We're in the process of testing the new boots to see if they overtake the previous version, so stay tuned.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Pax 3 Vape
Pax 3 Vape
Pax pax.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots - Men's
Salomon rei.com
SHOP NOW

$165 $123 (25% OFF)

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Pit Boss Mahogany 820D3 Wood Pellet Grill
Pit Boss Mahogany 820D3 Wood Pellet Grill
Pit Boss pitboss-grills.com
SHOP NOW

$649 $579 (11% OFF)

Just in time for summer, pick up this wood pellet grill from Pit Boss, which can heat up to 500 degrees, has an 849 square-inch cooking surface and can be used for a number of cooking methods, including grilling, baking, searing, smoking and more.

READ MORE ABOUT PELLET GRILLS

Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Delta Cycle & Home amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)

Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE STORAGE

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer
KitchenAid target.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $300 (33% OFF)

KitchenAid's Stand Mixers are trusted by top professional chefs and home cooks alike. If you have even a passing interest in baking, you should probably get one for your kitchen — especially with a deal as good as this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $154 (23% OFF)

A pair of full-grain leather hiking boots for under $250 is practically unheard of — but these iconic ones, from an equally iconic brand, retail for just $200 and they're even cheaper right now. Don't miss this chance.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon lululemon.com
SHOP NOW

$128 $79 (38% OFF)

These stretchy, water-repellent ripstop joggers are ideal for cool morning runs or trips to the gym. They have zippered cuffs for easy on-and-off, reflective details and three pockets to hold your stuff.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING BRANDS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $330 (23% OFF)

Perhaps the best all-around pair of adjustable dumbbells on the market today, Bowflex's 552s offer a range of 5-52.5 pounds each, making them an incredibly versatile space-saving addition to any home gym.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $62 (50% OFF)

Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAINING SHORTS

Staub Cast Iron 10-Inch Daily Pan
Staub Cast Iron 10-Inch Daily Pan
Staub zwilling.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $200 (53% OFF)

From one of our favorite kitchen brands, this cast-iron pan is designed to replace an entire set, allowing you to saute, fry, braise and even steam. And while performance is certainly its best quality, it also looks great in all five colorways.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$2,500 $1,597 (36% OFF)

One of the best OLED TVs you can buy, period, this LG is at perhaps the lowest price we've ever seen. And that makes this a deal not to skip if you're looking to upgrade your home theater.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

One of the best Father's Day gifts around, this decanter is crafted from 100 percent lead-free handblown glass and features an outdoors-inspired topographical mountain model at its base. Get this for your dad and he's sure to be floored.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOURBON WHISKEYS

