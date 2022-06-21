Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you're looking for a rugged boot with a reasonable price tag, then the Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX is a great choice. They're lightweight, waterproof and versatile, which is why we awarded them the best overall hiking boots of 2022. Already a relatively affordable option at the regular price of $165, the boots are now on sale for $123. They're available at the reduced price in the color black with a few sizes still left in the green option.

As one of Salomon's bestsellers, the hiking boots are both rugged and versatile. The thick Contagrip rubber sole gives them solid grip, while the Gore-Tex lining provides decent weatherproofing. Although the hiking boots don't have a full-height cuff, this gives them a more casual look and feel for everyday wear.

Bottom line: The boots are comfortable and supportive on the inside while being durable and protective on the outside. Plus, they're an absolute steal at 25 percent off. You can also shop Salomon's new iteration of the boot, the X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex, for full price. We're in the process of testing the new boots to see if they overtake the previous version, so stay tuned.

