Caraway Cookware Is the Perfect Holiday Gift — And the Brand Is Having a Rare Sale

Shop the brand's design-conscious cookware, bakeware, tea kettle and more — all for up to 20% off.

By Grace Cooper
sauce pan
Caraway

The holidays are right around the corner and what better time to upgrade your cookware or gift a set to a new grad, newly married couple or anyone who would appreciate some new pans and pots. You've likely seen Caraway's Instagram-worthy, colorful cookware splashed across social media the past few years — and with good reason. Not only are the brand's cookware sets beautiful but they also have a superior non-toxic non-stick coating that could only rival that of the Our Place Always Pan. And right now, the brand is holding a sale — so rare that it only comes around once a year — of up to 20 percent off its cookware, bakeware and more depending on how much you spend. Just use code CYBER2022 and you can shop some of Caraway's bestsellers for a discount, including the alluring, comprehensive cookware set.

Cookware Set
Caraway carawayhome.com
$545.00
$395.00 (28% off)
SAVE NOW

From its brightly colored tea kettle to its surprisingly good-looking food storage sets, the brand has almost everything you could need to upgrade or fill the holes in your kitchen cabinets. You can even shop Caraway's new mini line, including a mini fry pan and mini sauce pan, for a discount.

The way the sale works is you spend more to save a higher percentage. So spend $85 or more and you'll get 10 percent off; $425 or more for 15 percent off; and $625 or more for 20 percent off. It may seem like the second or third threshold may be hard to reach, but if you've got your eye on either the cookware set or bakeware set (both down to $395 from $545) you'll be getting those 15 and 20 percent discounts easily.

Just be sure to shop the annual sale while you can, and don't forget that code (CYBER2022) at checkout.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

backcountry sponsored deal person holding black backpack standing in field
Topo Designs Rover Leather Pack

SHOP NOW

Up to 20% Off

Equipped for everything from toting materials to the office to bringing supplies home from school, this versatile bag will quickly become your go-to gear hauler.

Outerknown Century Car Coat
Outerknown Century Car Coat
outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$328 $67 (80% OFF)

Make the most of the last day of Outerknown's massive warehouse sale with 80% off this handsome coat made with 100% organic cotton.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER OVERCOATS

Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0
xvapeusa.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)

A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Luka Duffel
Luka Duffel
calpaktravel.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

Calpak's signature Luka Duffel boasts a whopping 9 pockets, including a specific one for shoes. It also has a panel that can slide over the handle of a rolling suitcase. It's the ultimate weekender bag, gym bag and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Seawool Fisherman Sweater
Wellen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $103 (30% OFF)

Despite its classic wool sweater look, this sweater is made from Seawool fabric, a yarn made from oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles for a stylish and sustainable look.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SWEATERS

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
homedepot.com
SAVE NOW

$650 $500 (23% OFF)

We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS AND GRILLS

The Ojai Jacket
The Ojai Jacket
taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$198 $158 (20% OFF)

Made with garment-dyed and -washed hemp, this jacket from Taylor Stitch has a unique softness, making it the best overall chore coat you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS FOR MEN

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
smokehonest.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $175 (13% OFF)

This sleek bong is not only shatter-resistant but also dishwasher safe. Plus, it has a magnetic lid that will keep your lighter in one place.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

The Bruvi Bundle
The Bruvi Bundle
bruvi.com
SAVE NOW

$398 $298 (25% OFF)

This single-serve coffee machine is more delicious and more sustainable than other pod alternatives. And despite being launched recently, you can get this bundle, including 20 pods, for $100 off right now.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BRUVI COFFEE SYSTEM

Fully Alani Desk Chair
Fully Alani Desk Chair
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$379 $303 (20% OFF)

One of our favorite desk chairs, especially for heavy-duty usage, this chair can hold up to 330 pounds and still boasts all of the ergonomic hallmarks of a great office seating solution.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Solo Stove solostove.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $225 (40% OFF)

One of the best ways to stay cozy and warm in your backyard even in the colder months of the year (that's now!), Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is perfectly sized, practically smokeless, efficient and just plain cool.

READ ABOUT SOLO STOVE'S FIRE PITS 2.0

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks
Calvin Klein nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$46 $36 (21% OFF)

Possibly the most iconic name in men's undergarments, Calvin Klein is practically timeless. Pair that clout with the comfort of these soft, breathable cotton undies and you've got a winning combination.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $100 (44% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy buffy.co
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade choice if you're in the market for a cooling comforter, this one has actually won awards for how light and airy it is. It doesn't retain heat but it will keep you comfortable, just as it was meant to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLING COMFORTERS

Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit
Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit
Liteboxer liteboxer.com
SAVE NOW

$1,295 $795 (38% OFF)

This interactive, high-tech home gym uses lights and patterns to give you an engaging full-body boxing workout in the comfort of your own home. This version also stands alone and comes with gloves and wraps.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung samsung.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Hyperice bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGERS

Kammok Bobcat 45°F Down Trail Quilt
Kammok Bobcat 45°F Down Trail Quilt
Kammok kammok.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $175 (20% OFF W/ OUTSIDER REWARDS LOGIN)

Our pick for the best camping blanket you can buy, this cozy offering will have you feeling toasty warm around the campfire even on the coldest of nights (and winter is coming). It also doubles as a poncho and is compact enough to take backpacking.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
Manduka amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $75 (24% OFF)

One of the best yoga mats you can buy, this zero-waste mat is still cushy and supportive while also being remarkably lightweight and compact. For your daily practice, you can't go wrong with this fitness must-have.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,100 $890 (19% OFF)

One of the most convenient and easy-to-use espresso machines you can buy for your home (while still getting great coffee), the Barista Touch rarely goes on sale, making this a can't-miss deal for lovers of bean juice.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

