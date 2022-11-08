Caraway Cookware Is the Perfect Holiday Gift — And the Brand Is Having a Rare Sale

The holidays are right around the corner and what better time to upgrade your cookware or gift a set to a new grad, newly married couple or anyone who would appreciate some new pans and pots. You've likely seen Caraway's Instagram-worthy, colorful cookware splashed across social media the past few years — and with good reason. Not only are the brand's cookware sets beautiful but they also have a superior non-toxic non-stick coating that could only rival that of the Our Place Always Pan. And right now, the brand is holding a sale — so rare that it only comes around once a year — of up to 20 percent off its cookware, bakeware and more depending on how much you spend. Just use code CYBER2022 and you can shop some of Caraway's bestsellers for a discount, including the alluring, comprehensive cookware set.
The way the sale works is you spend more to save a higher percentage. So spend $85 or more and you'll get 10 percent off; $425 or more for 15 percent off; and $625 or more for 20 percent off. It may seem like the second or third threshold may be hard to reach, but if you've got your eye on either the cookware set or bakeware set (both down to $395 from $545) you'll be getting those 15 and 20 percent discounts easily.
Just be sure to shop the annual sale while you can, and don't forget that code (CYBER2022) at checkout.
