The 39 Best College Graduation Gifts

Get that fresh grad something useful as they enter adult life.
Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here.
Any way you spin it, graduation is a pretty major achievement and a significant event in anyone's life — especially from college. After years of hard work learning and practicing a trade, that recent grad is finally ready to embark on the next chapter in their life and dive headfirst into the competitive job market and adult life. And that's worth celebrating.
Unlike a high school grad, when you're shopping for a newly graduated college student, you'll want to avoid college-themed apparel and items from their alma mater — they probably have enough of that already. Think of things they'll need as they enter solo adulthood, like furnishings for their apartment as they upgrade from dorm living, a quality piece of businesswear for job interviews or an everyday luxury that they wouldn't splurge on themselves.
If you want to give the recent grad in your life more than just a pat on the back and a hip hip hooray, you've come to the right place. From simple, thoughtful budget-friendly finds (like their first tool set) to big-ticket necessities (like kitchen must-haves), there are more gift options here than you can swing your cap at. And that means there are certainly one or two somethings that would make the perfect gift for that college graduate you're shopping for.
A nice daily folio for work or travel is a can't-miss grad gift. It'll add a little bit of professionalism, whether they're gearing up for job interviews or heading into the office every day for a summer internship.
Time to ditch those one-ply sheets that only fit a tall twin-sized bed for more quality bedding. Brooklinen's linen sheets and such are luxurious, comfortable and wear like iron, so they'll have them for many years to come.
Gift cards aren't the most personal route, but that doesn't mean they're any less appreciated. Whether Huckberry is their go-to retailer or an aspirational shopping experience, they'll be able to find whatever they need or want, from apparel to outdoor gear to home goods.
THESE ARE THE BEST GIFT CARDS FOR MEN
Just because those long nights of studying are over doesn't mean that they won't need their regular caffeine fix. Help them save money by avoiding Starbucks with this Nespresso machine and milk frother.
WE FOUND THE BEST POD-BASED COFFEE MACHINES
Graduation likely means a summer trip, whether it's a weekend venture or a months-long backpacking trek. Get them a duffle that will last not just the summer but years, thanks to rugged materials and a classic style.
READ OUR REVIEW OF THIS FILSON DUFFLE
The internet's favorite pan just got a makeover, and it's better than ever. If you want to buy them anything for their new, larger-than-a-dorm size kitchen, let this eight-in-one piece of cookware be it.
READ MORE ABOUT THE NEW ALWAYS PAN
The gift that keeps on giving, a Costco membership will likely save them tons on stocking their new apartment, from food to furniture to kitchenware and more. (Just make sure they have a store location nearby.)
If they don't have a skincare routine yet, then now's the time to establish one. Gift them a Kiehl's set to get them started, and it's probably all they'll ever want to use from here on out.
Although expensive, this waxed jacket will quickly become a staple in their wardrobe — especially if they're a Yellowstone fan.
HERE'S OUR REVIEW OF THE JACKET
A lot of mental and physical recovery happens that first year post graduation. Help them out with one of the best percussion massage guns — because they probably can't afford it on their own.
READ MORE ABOUT THE GEN 5 THERAGUN PRO
If they love spending a day or night outside, then this camping blanket is a great investment for them. Plus, you can tailor it to their taste by getting one depicting their favorite color, national park or college.
WE FOUND THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS
It's probably not the first thing on the new grad's list, but you never know when a set of tools will come in handy.
We're not the biggest fans of robot vacuums, but if it's the alternative to not vacuuming at all, then we're all for them. Gift them a Roomba and their apartment should be spotless whenever you visit.
EVERY IROBOT ROOMBA MODEL EXPLAINED
Maybe they're not a whiz in the kitchen yet, so help them out with a meal kit delivery service, like Hello Fresh. They'll get to eat healthy, homemade food and learn a new skill.
THESE ARE THE BEST MEAL KIT DELIVERY SERVICES
Chances are you're giftee could probably use a good, comfy tee that doesn't have a school logo on it. And this one made of merino wool is machine washable and will still pass the smell test after 72 hours.
THESE ARE THE BEST BASIC TEES
The often-snoozed phone alarm isn't going to cut it with a nine to five. But this newly-released sunrise alarm clock from Hatch will have them sleeping like a baby and waking up on time.
START THE DAY RIGHT WITH THE BEST ALARM CLOCKS
Whether they're a frequent traveler or just happen to lose their wallet often, an AirTag is the perfect gift to help a new grad stay organized.
WE ANSWERED ALL YOUR AIRTAG QUESTIONS
A lightweight, casual blazer is perfect for the summer and will spruce up any 'fit. And it's a great starter piece for future networking events.
Now that they've graduated, they can handle a little more responsibility. Start them on a low-maintenance houseplant, and let them go from there. Plus, it's a more long-lasting alternative to a bouquet of flowers.
HERE'S WHERE TO FIND PLANTS ONLINE
Keys? Check. Phone? Check. The perfect to-go mug? Hell yeah. This insulated stainless steel mug will be the perfect companion for your giftee's new morning commute.
THESE ARE THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS
A valet tray is a household item that they definitely won't have at top of mind but will be a chic addition to their first adult apartment. Plus, this wireless charging one will definitely get put to use.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST VALET TRAYS
For aspiring bakers, this Oxo Pop Container set will keep their kitchen cabinets organized and their counters mess-free during weekend baking ventures.
GET ORGANIZED WITH THESE ESSENTIAL STORAGE PRODUCTS
They're not in school anymore, but that doesn't mean they can't still carry a backpack around — they just need a more elevated one. This 20L zip-top backpack strikes a chord between minimalist design and maximalist features.
NEED A BACKPACK? THESE ARE THE BEST FOR EVERYDAY USE
Whether they love a weekend camping trip or just spending an evening outdoors, this multi-colored lantern will be a huge hit.
Planting and maintaining their own garden might be a bit of a stretch, but this self-sustaining indoor garden will give them the building blocks they need to grow a green thumb. Plus, they'll be able to cook with fresh herbs.
Ok, so maybe you can't buy him a bottle of the most sought-after whiskey around. But maple syrup aged in retired Pappy Van Winkle barrels? That's just a nice Saturday morning topper to pancakes.
A good cast-iron customizes to its user, getting better and better with time. So gift them a piece of cookware they'll own and use for years.
GET COOKING WITH THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS
While they're no Ray-Bans, these Warby Parker sunglasses, made in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon, are reversible and fun.
READ MORE ABOUT WARBY PARKER'S FLIPPIES
Thes water-friendly shorts come in a whopping 20 colors and 2 inseams. They're all he'll need to start the summer right.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CASUAL SHORTS FOR MEN
This is the best overshirt money can buy. It's definitely pricey but it'll get tons of wear in every season. And Outerknown also has a women's version.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKET
For all those weekend grocery trips and late-night snack runs, this reusable bag will certainly come in handy. Maybe it'll even make it to a farmer's market one day.
Is their mattress still on the floor? Do them a favor and welcome them into the adult world with an adult bed frame.
WE REVIEWED THE THUMA BED
Let them pick out their own sweet or savory treat as a post-grad pick-me-up with a gift card from Goldbelly.
Keep your new grad healthy and hydrated with one of the trendiest cups out there right now. It's stainless steel, dishwasher safe and can fit any car cupholder.
Your grad probably won't be thinking about the air quality in their abode. But this Coway air purifier is powerful, affordable and just plain looks good.
THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS
Is a dry-aged, 2-inch thick-cut NY Strip Steak necessary? No, probably not. But it'll be a helluva meal for them to grill up to celebrate graduation one evening.
THESE ARE THE BEST PLACES TO ORDER MEAT ONLINE
As iconic as Timex watches come, this reissue is as stylish as it is reliable. A solid watch is also a great go-to grad gift.
The best coffee grinder for the money, period, Oxo's burr grinder has more in common with grinders that cost twice as much than it does with those at or below its price point. It works best for cold brew, pour-over or classic drip coffee.
CHECK OUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS
The buds they've been using for the past four years are probably busted, so gift them an upgrade with the brand new AirPods Pro 2.
READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST AIRPODS YET
If they've got a job that's going to allow WFH (work from home), then they're going to need a nice office chair. For the price, it's hard to beat the Steelcase Series 1.
SHOP THE BEST ERGONOMIC OFFICE CHAIRS