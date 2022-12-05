Today's Top Stories
Apple's Newly-Released 10.9-Inch iPad Is $50 Off on Amazon

The updated 2022 iPad is discounted for the first time ever, so you can get it for just $399.

By Grace Cooper
a woman writing on an ipad
Courtesy

Apple released a whole lot of new tech earlier this year, and some of it — like its 2022 10.9-inch iPad — is already on sale. It's the second most affordable tablet that Apple sells starting at $450, but right now you can score a sweet deal of $50 off for the first time on Amazon, just in time for gifting season or investing in your own upgraded iPad setup.

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple amazon.com
$449.00
$399.00 (11% off)
There's a lot of different iPad options out there, but we tested this one and found some unique factors that may help you decide if it's right for you. For example, if you want an iPad that can also give you the look and feel of a Mac, then the 10.9-inch is your most affordable option. It's compatible with the new Magic Keyboard Folio and it even has a front-facing camera on its side, which is very convenient for video calls. It also supports the original Apple Pencil and shares similarities with the iPad Air but for $100 less.

While there are still post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals happening on the internet, there's no telling how long this one will last — so shop while you can.

