Apple's Newly-Released 10.9-Inch iPad Is $50 Off on Amazon

Apple released a whole lot of new tech earlier this year, and some of it — like its 2022 10.9-inch iPad — is already on sale. It's the second most affordable tablet that Apple sells starting at $450, but right now you can score a sweet deal of $50 off for the first time on Amazon, just in time for gifting season or investing in your own upgraded iPad setup.
There's a lot of different iPad options out there, but we tested this one and found some unique factors that may help you decide if it's right for you. For example, if you want an iPad that can also give you the look and feel of a Mac, then the 10.9-inch is your most affordable option. It's compatible with the new Magic Keyboard Folio and it even has a front-facing camera on its side, which is very convenient for video calls. It also supports the original Apple Pencil and shares similarities with the iPad Air but for $100 less.
While there are still post-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals happening on the internet, there's no telling how long this one will last — so shop while you can.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Buy 3 Pairs, Save 20%
Featuring an advanced three-arch support system and a special "taping structure," these socks function like a spring to absorb shock and propel your every step.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Beating out the likes of Converse and P.F. Flyers, these are actually the original basketball shoe — or at least a faithful recreation you can only get at Huckberry.
$46 $24 (47% OFF)
Are there boxer briefs that are more iconic and timeless than Calvin Kleins? We don't think so. It helps that they're super comfortable and supportive, too.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
Normally priced at $100, these ANC headphones are already a steal. But right now they're half off, making this the best deal on some of the best budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones around.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Our pick for the best headlamp upgrade, this powerful portable torch can put out a whopping 750 lumens of light, has a maximum runtime of 150 hours and is so lightweight you might forget you're wearing it.
$719 $549 (24% OFF)
The latest addition to Z Grills' fan-favorite 700 series, this pellet grill boasts advanced tech for precision grilling, smoking, etc, and is set at the lowest price ever — but it won't last.
$600 $400 (33% OFF)
Get $200 off one of Dyson's cordless vacuums complete with a whopping 8 attachments. The Cyclone V10 Absolute boasts 60 minutes of runtime, and its specialty is tackling pet hair.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
This is the best soft-pack cooler you can buy — it's easy to haul around, will have limited spillage and keep everything inside cool and frosty. Plus, it comes in 4 sizes, holding 12 to 40 cans.
$298 $193 (35% OFF)
This military-inspired jacket from Relwen is an ideal layer for winter, whether you're using it as a top layer or bundling beneath a winter jacket.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$230 $135 (42% OFF)
It's a great time to score the best air purifier you can buy (at a discount, of course). Outfitted with a four-step filtration system, this small but mighty machine will keep your air clean of dust, allergens and more.
$275 $217 (21% OFF)
Our pick for the best down jacket you can buy, the unique baffling on this coat keeps you even warmer than the other options on our list.
$98 $83 (15% OFF)
Kick off your winter wardrobe with the best corduroy pants you can buy. They're a nice medium between jeans and chinos, and they're 2% spandex for just the right amount of stretch.
$190 $90 (53% OFF)
The latest Ultraboost model from Adidas provides unmatched cushioned support for runners and is extra stylish thanks to the many available color varieties.
$1,300 $870 (33% OFF)
If you want a quality TV that won't be an eyesore, then Samsung has pretty much nailed it with The Frame. It's an excellent QLED 4K TV that disguises itself as a framed picture when not in use.
$145 $87 (40% OFF)
Lined with breathable mesh and designed to keep you dry, this boot is sure to be comfortable and hike-ready right out of the box.
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
Unexpectedly light and perfectly comfortable, you'll forget this recliner is even a camping chair at all.
$149 $99 (33% OFF)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather.
$750 $600 (20% OFF)
Although $600 may not seem scream "affordable," a quality espresso machine like this one from Breville is a steal at less than $1,000. It even has a built-in dosing grinder and steam wand.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
This elegant valet tray will keep your keys, phone and other EDC organized as soon as you walk in the door. Plus, it has a built-in wireless charger, so you're mobile device is always charging.
$688 $584 (15% OFF)
Now you can get the latest models of Fellow's cult-following Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder and Stagg Pour-Over Set all in one bundle — and it's over $100 off.