Recover Better With These Discounted CBD Chews from Charlotte's Web

Take advantage of the healing power of CBD as you continue to push yourself this January.

By Will Porter
cbd
Charlotte's Web

As we kick our New Year's resolutions into high gear this January, our bodies may start to experience the aches and pains associated with pushing yourself. While soreness can be a welcome reminder of a solid workout, it can also be a nuisance when trying to get the most out of your day. To avoid the nagging remains of lactic acid in our muscles, recovering properly after a workout is key. Stretching, foam rolling and ice baths: these are all excellent ways to get your body feeling right again. For those times when you need a little more, though, you may want to reach for some CBD. Right now you can save 30 percent with code RECOVER30 on CBD Recovery gummies from Charlotte's Web, which are perfect for aiding your efforts to get back to tip-top shape in 2023.

Charlotte's Web
Recovery 3-Pack
Charlotte's Web charlottesweb.com
SAVE NOW

Utilizing a blend of ginger, turmeric and full-spectrum hemp extract with CBD, these gummies are formulated to support joint health and joint strength, both of which are incredibly important as your body takes on the stress and inflammation associated with building muscle. To get the deal, just make sure you plug in RECOVER30 at check out. Now it's time to hit the gym.

SAVE NOW

