The 12 Best Fitness Products of Winter 2022

The weather outside might be frightful, but winter can still be a wonderful time to up your workout regimen. Sure, you may need to swap your outdoor runs for some indoor jogging, but there's plenty of gear this year to help you maintain that physique you sweat all summer to achieve. From home gym staples and helpful recovery tools, to stylish apparel, footwear and accessories to energize your wardrobe (and stave off any seasonal gloom), here are the best picks to keep your training on track as the snow begins to fall.