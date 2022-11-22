Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale for Black Friday
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 12 Best Fitness Products of Winter 2022

Don't let the snowfall slow your training with these top workout essentials.

By Ben Emminger
hyperice hypervolt go 2
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

The weather outside might be frightful, but winter can still be a wonderful time to up your workout regimen. Sure, you may need to swap your outdoor runs for some indoor jogging, but there's plenty of gear this year to help you maintain that physique you sweat all summer to achieve. From home gym staples and helpful recovery tools, to stylish apparel, footwear and accessories to energize your wardrobe (and stave off any seasonal gloom), here are the best picks to keep your training on track as the snow begins to fall.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST SMARTWATCH FOR ENDURANCE ATHLETES
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
Cam Oden
$600 AT GARMIN

With a battery that can go for days, this impressive Garmin wristwear uses your heart rate and sleep quality to deliver a slew of digestible statistics and inform you about your body’s performance abilities.

RELATED: The Best Running Watches

BEST UPGRADE INDOOR BIKE
Wahoo Fitness Kickr Bike Simulator
Now 34% off
$2,300 AT REI

Want the on-road experience without the on-road hazards? The Kickr Bike Simulator features a built-in actuator that tilts 20 percent for climbs and 15 percent for descents to closely mimic that outdoor riding experience.

RELATED: The Best Peloton Alternatives

BEST ROWING MACHINE FOR TIGHT SPACES
Hydrow Wave Rower
$1,695 AT HYDROW.COM

This rowing machine is over 40 pounds lighter than its predecessor and takes up 36 square inches less space, all while still offering over 4,000 live and on-demand workouts through Hydrow’s all-access membership.

RELATED: The Best Home Rowing Machines

BEST SLAM BALL
LivingFit Slam Ball
Cam Oden
Now 38% off
$50 AT LIVING.FIT

Gripping this rubber silhouette is a breeze thanks to a triangle-textured exterior that’s durable enough for plenty of intense training. Despite the free-floating sand inside, the Living.Fit Slam Ball stays relatively balanced, too.

RELATED: The Best Medicine Balls

BEST ADJUSTABLE DUMBBELL FOR HEAVY STRENGTH TRAINING
Smrtft Nüobell
$745 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Machined steel plates stack neatly across both ends of this aesthetically pleasing dumbbell set, and the impressive weight range of 5–80 pounds offers plenty of load for even the strongest home gym users.

RELATED: The Best Adjustable Dumbbells

MOST VERSATILE WINTER RUNNING SHOE
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GTX
$279 AT HOKA.COM

Designed for traction on both the trails and roadways, the Challenger ATR 6 GTX also boasts a Gore-Tex bootie to help defend against the slush and muck you’re likely to encounter during wintertime jaunts.

RELATED: The Best Winter Running Shoes

BEST CORK YOGA MAT
42 Birds Robin Extra Long Cork Lightweight Yoga Mat
$86 AT 42BIRDS.COM

This extended yoga mat measures 85 inches, which is more than enough surface for even the tallest yogis. The 5mm-thick cork provides plenty of comfort, along with natural antimicrobial benefits.

RELATED: The Best Yoga Mats

BEST SPEED ROPE
RPM Comp4
$70 AT RPMTRAINING.COM

Blast through double-unders at breakneck speeds with this bare-cabled fitness tool. The lightweight aluminum handles practically melt into your hand, and thanks to the aggressive knurling, you never have to worry about grip.

RELATED: The Best Jump Ropes

BEST GYM BAG FOR STANDING OUT
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag
$199 AT BABOONTOTHEMOON.COM

Convenient carrying handles give this colorful tote plenty of versatility, allowing for backpack or duffel carriage. The Go-Bag’s spacious interior is great for storing all your gym or travel necessities, too.

RELATED: The Best Gym Bags

BEST OVERALL RUNNING JACKET
Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody
$159 AT ARC'TERYX

This lightweight jacket features Tyono 30 ripstop nylon with a DWR finish for a durable build that’s ready to withstand harsh conditions. After all, this outerwear was designed with mountain training in mind.

RELATED: The Best Running Jackets

MOST PORTABLE MASSAGE GUN
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2
£149 AT HYPERICE

The 1.5-pound Hypervolt Go 2 features an ergonomic silhouette, an easy-to-toggle power button and plenty of muscle-relieving potential. Throw it in any gym bag for on-the-go recovery.

RELATED: The Best Percussion Massage Guns

BEST AFFORDABLE GYM SHOES
Puma Fuse Training Shoes
$90 AT PUMA

These budget-friendly sneakers are great at promoting that stable base you want when strength training. Tacky Pumagrip rubber keeps you grounded, while the high-tensile mesh upper is durable enough for plenty of workouts.

RELATED: The Best Gym Shoes

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Training & Recovery
Can Reebok's Nano X2 Froning Rev Up Our Workouts?
Lace Up and Go with the Best Neutral Running Shoes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Climb the Ranks With the Best Agility Ladders
We Bundled Up in Ten Thousand's Outerwear Stable
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
Recover Like a Champ with a Hypervolt Massage Gun
Bulk Up with the Best Protein Powders
Tracksmith's Turkey Trot Collection Is for Kids
The Best Grip Strengtheners for Serious Paw Power
The 7 Types of Running Shoes You Should Know