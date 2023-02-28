Today's Top Stories
Get Ready for Grilling Season with This Impressive Outdoor Cooking Sale

Find top brands like Z Grills and Blackstone for up to 46 percent off at Woot.

By Grace Cooper
meat cooking on griddle
Woot

Warmer weather means grilling season is on its way, and what better way to celebrate than a new grill at a great discount? Right now, Woot is holding an outdoor cooking sale, featuring discounts of up to 46 percent off grills and accessories from some major grill brands, including Z Grills, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more. Whether you're looking for a charcoal, gas or pellet grill, these deals are worth browsing. But we'd recommend hurrying before stock sells out.

Z Grills ZPG-7002 Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

woot.com
$549.00
$354.99 (35% off)
SHOP NOW

Blackstone 1939 Griddle, 17-Inch

woot.com
$194.00
$162.99 (16% off)
SHOP NOW

Cuisinart CGG-999 30-Inch Round Flat Top Surface 360° XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station

woot.com
$493.95
$267.99 (46% off)
SHOP NOW

Pit Boss PB440FB1 Pellet Grill

woot.com
$376.67
$289.99 (23% off)
SHOP NOW

If you want a grill but you're low on space, then this compact 17-inch Blackstone griddle is a steal at only $163 or you can shop this foldable roll-away grill from Cuisinart for only $149. In addition to the various grills included in the sale, you can also shop outdoor-friendly grilling accessories, like this rolling prep station, vertical smoker and even a Dutch oven. Whatever you're looking for, be sure to shop before the deals end. And happy grilling.

