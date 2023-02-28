Get Ready for Grilling Season with This Impressive Outdoor Cooking Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
Warmer weather means grilling season is on its way, and what better way to celebrate than a new grill at a great discount? Right now, Woot is holding an outdoor cooking sale, featuring discounts of up to 46 percent off grills and accessories from some major grill brands, including Z Grills, Blackstone, Cuisinart and more. Whether you're looking for a charcoal, gas or pellet grill, these deals are worth browsing. But we'd recommend hurrying before stock sells out.
If you want a grill but you're low on space, then this compact 17-inch Blackstone griddle is a steal at only $163 or you can shop this foldable roll-away grill from Cuisinart for only $149. In addition to the various grills included in the sale, you can also shop outdoor-friendly grilling accessories, like this rolling prep station, vertical smoker and even a Dutch oven. Whatever you're looking for, be sure to shop before the deals end. And happy grilling.