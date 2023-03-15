Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew
3
Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche Built a Trailer
4
The Best Things We Drank in March 2023
5
The Ultimate Gear for Commuting in the Rain

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

In Honor of Sleep Week, Get a Rare 20% Off Olly Sleep Products

Shop supplements targeting immunity, muscle recovery, deep sleep and more.

By Grace Cooper
olly sleep gummies and tablets on tray
Olly

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

There are few things more important than getting a good night's sleep when it comes to our daily health. And that's what Sleep Awareness Week is all about — and as a bonus, it brings some of the best sales of the year on mattresses, bedding and other sleep products, like melatonin supplements. For those of us who need a little extra help sticking to our bedtime, these products can be a game changer, especially when they come from a high-quality brand like Olly. From now until March 19, the brand known for its delicious (and nutritious) gummy vitamins and supplements is giving shoppers 20 percent off its sleep products with the code SLEEP23, from simple melatonin blends to supplements promoting relaxation and recovery.

Olly Sleep Blackberry Zen

olly.com
$13.99
$11.19 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Olly Muscle Recovery Sleep

olly.com
$19.99
$12.79 (36% off)
SHOP NOW

Olly Immunity Sleep

olly.com
$13.99
$11.12 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

If downing some candy-like gummies before bed isn't your thing, the brand also sells soft gels and newly-released fast-dissolving tablets. And if you're ready to commit to a new supplement routine, you can also save a little bit by subscribing for delivery every one, two or three months. Plus, you can also opt for refill pouches over plastic bottles to get a little more bang for your buck.

Olly Ultra Strength Sleep Softgels

olly.com
$19.99
$15.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Olly Fast Dissolves Relaxing Sleep

olly.com
$10.99
$8.79 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

Olly also sells a melatonin blend for kids (in gummy form, of course) as well as some extra strength sleep options (in gummy, soft gel and tablet form) for adults who need a little extra help. Just remember that the discount only applies to sleep products, and don't forget that code at checkout.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
This 3-in-1 Capsule Brings Balance to Your Gut
These Superior Supplements are Changing the Game
The Best Collagen Peptides for a Strong Setup
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Two of the Best Home EV Chargers Are On Sale
The Best Crossbody Bags You Can Buy Are on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
All-Clad's Having Its Biggest Factory Seconds Sale
Food52's Stylish Home Essentials Are on Sale
Get an Exclusive Discount at This Luxury Bedding
Get Pedro Pascal's Grooming Routine at a Discount
Save Big on Smart Home Tech at Wyze's Spring Sale
Save on Pizza, Ovens and Cookbooks This Pi Day