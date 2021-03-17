This Classic Camp Stove Is Insanely Discounted Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
A single burner means you can enjoy hot coffee while in the backcountry. Double the burners and your options are endless. This classic Coleman propane stove cooks up burgers, bacon and more while you’re car camping, hunting or tailgating. You can cook for an hour straight with both burners on high. Originally $80, this two-pot stove is on sale for $44 today.
Price:
$80 $44
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$50 OFF (25%)
The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.
$40 OFF (50%)
This is the shirting workhorse you need. You can wear it with a suit for a pared-back look or just wear it with some shorts to spice up your Zoom meeting fit. You could wear this shirt every single day.
$100 OFF (50%)
These toothbrushes, like most others, are dentist-approved, but they do come with some features you won't find with your run-of-the-mill brush like Bluetooth connectivity for brushing feedback, customizable pressure and multiple brush modes.
$22 OFF W/ CODE FEELINGGOOD25 (25%)
Entireworld has boomed in the pandemic, but not just because it makes sweats. They make damn good sweats (among many other excellent things). The entire site is marked down right now, but this sweatshirt is our pick for the perfect crewneck for spring.
$100 OFF W/ CODE SAVE100 (6%)
Floyd is one of our favorite home brands so when it offers up a rare sale, we jump on it. There are two tiers to this sale: you get $100 off orders over $900 and $250 off orders over $2,000. The Sofa is a great place to start.
$50 OFF (28%)
JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app.
$100 OFF (14%)
This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.
$10 OFF (25%)
This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button.
$36 OFF (50%)
You need a pair of pants that simply work every day. These are exactly that. Everlane makes some of the best staples around, as we all know, and these tick every box when it comes to a comfy pair of chinos.
$38 OFF (25%)
This is the less-expensive cousin of the Nemo Stargaze Recliner, which is our top pick for camping chairs. Having a solid camp chair around is essential, whether you're just in the backyard or out on a camping trip.
$230 OFF (54%)
This 2-in-1 cocotte and grill pan does double duty, allowing you to cook with a lid or split it into two parts and cook multiple foods at once. Made from cast iron, it boasts exceptional temperature regulation and will get better with time.
$205 OFF (47%)
BBQ hangs are back and if you don't have a ton of space, this is an excellent way to grill out on a square footage budget. Set it down and gather around with your friends — once you're vaccinated, of course.
$802 OFF (45%)
With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.
$91 OFF (15%)
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
$75 OFF (30%)
Early spring continues to be the best time to land a deal on an insulated jacket. This one from Cotopaxi features 800-fill responsibly sourced, water-resistant goose down and a ripstop fabric that is tough enough for the outdoors.
$806 OFF (69%)
Now is the time to be thinking about outfitting your backyard or patio if you want to get prepped for summer hangs. This set has a classic look and is a great value for a four-piece loveseat set.
$33 OFF (15%)
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
$72 OFF (21%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$194+ OFF (15%)
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
$100 OFF (33%)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
$50 OFF (20%)
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$30 OFF (17%)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.