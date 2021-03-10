Save Hundreds on Lawn Mowers, Leaf Blowers and Lawn Care Tools with This Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

For those of us lucky enough to have a yard, this outdoor power tools Home Depot sale is for you.

Markdowns up to 33 percent off established, trusted yardwork brands like Makita and Pulsar are all over the place. Get an electric chainsaw for $159 cheaper than retail, or an electric lawn mower / grass shear combo for $82 off. Hurry though, as this Home Depot sale only runs through today.

SHOP NOW

Home Depot Makita 4-Stroke Couple Shaft Power Head and String Trimmer Makita homedepot.com SHOP NOW

Home Depot Sun Joe 10 Amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower Sun Joe homedepot.com SHOP NOW

Home Depot Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless 17 in. Walk Behind Lawn Mower with Cordless Grass Shear Makita homedepot.com SHOP NOW

Home Depot Lithium-Ion Brushless Top Handle Chain Saw Kit with Battery Pack Makita homedepot.com SHOP NOW

Electric Start Gas Walk Behind Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Kohler Engine Lawn-Boy homedepot.com SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io