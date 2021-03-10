Save Hundreds on Lawn Mowers, Leaf Blowers and Lawn Care Tools with This Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
For those of us lucky enough to have a yard, this outdoor power tools Home Depot sale is for you.
Markdowns up to 33 percent off established, trusted yardwork brands like Makita and Pulsar are all over the place. Get an electric chainsaw for $159 cheaper than retail, or an electric lawn mower / grass shear combo for $82 off. Hurry though, as this Home Depot sale only runs through today.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$122 OFF (34%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.
$99 OFF (50%)
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
$25 OFF (42%)
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
$162 OFF (41%)
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
$100 OFF (33%)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
$82 OFF (19%)
Spring is springing and your grass is going to start growing. If you're looking for a new lawn mower, now is a great time to buy; with this deal you get a bonus grass shear for free. A deal like that is hard to beat.
$29 OFF (33%)
We just found your new favorite golf and tennis polo. Lululemon makes some of the comfiest sweat-wicking, technical clothing around — and it looks darn good too.
$189 OFF W/ CODE MARCH15 (15%)
This is one of our picks for the best reading chairs you can buy thanks to its exceptional mid-century design and comfort. It's a chair you can sink into.
$25 OFF (31%)
Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.
$50 OFF (20%)
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$431 OFF (33%)
Now is the time to get a 2020 model TV for a great deal. Any 2020 model will be perfectly fine compared to a 2021 TV — it is just that much more affordable. This one has everything you could want: 4K Ultra HD, Android and Google compatibility and a huge 75-inch screen.
$50 OFF (45%)
A bifold is the wallet design we all know and love. It is slim and low-profile, but still protects all of your cards and cash. This one is made with leather from Red Wing's tannery in Minnesota that will only get better with time.
$50 OFF (35%)
This keyboard features a satisfying click sound with 50 G of actuation force — perfect for gaming and typing. It also eschews the ten key, making it easier to move around from office desk to gaming desk.
$30 OFF (17%)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests as well as extended exposure to tropical humidity, hurricane-force water and desert sandstorm conditions.
$381 OFF (35%)
The Chill Mattress from Cocoon by Sealy provides excellent support, regardless of your sleeping position and is infused with a proprietary phase change material that absorbs and dissipates heat.
$80 OFF (21%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top-notch sound quality. Don't like this color? The black and white colorways are both on sale for $330.
$20 OFF (28%)
Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky.
$5 OFF (25%)
If you want a mask with more protection and versatility than a simple cloth mask, check out this one from Outdoor Research. It has adjustable straps to keep your fit dialed and comes with three replaceable filters that block out 95 percent of particles.
$101 OFF (58%)
Here you go, the perfect boot for spring. Todd Snyder always brings it when it comes to collaborations and this is no exception; this silhouette comes straight from the Sebago archives.
$250 OFF (56%)
This is an outrageous deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.
$39 OFF (30%)
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one, even if it is purple. The 40L iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend getaway or an extended trip.
$65 OFF (33%)
Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.
$34 OFF (37%)
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$41 OFF (20%)
Spring is coming and we're thinking hard about our next trips out into the wilderness. When it comes to backpacking gear, a good sleeping pad is one of the more important pieces you can have in your pack, so it is best to opt for quality. This insulated pad keeps you warm and cozy when the ground gets cold.