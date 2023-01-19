Today's Top Stories
Get Hunter's Iconic Rain Boots for Less, Thanks to Its Latest Sale

From its classic waterproof boots to stylish Chelsea boots, Hunter is offering an extra 15% off sale items.

By Grace Cooper
rain boots in water
Hunter

It's officially boot season, whether the climate you live in requires snow boots, rain boots or a stylish Chelsea boot just for wearing to the office. And you're in luck because one of the most iconic boot brands, Hunter, is having a sale. You can shop the brand's sale section, featuring boots, apparel and accessories for up to 50 percent off, and use code EXTRA15 for another 15 percent off. From Hunter's classic rain boots to a practically indestructible backpack, the savings are big.

Men's Original Chelsea Boots

Hunter hunterboots.com
$150.00
$105.00 (30% off)
SAVE NOW

Men's Original Tall Rain Boots

Hunter hunterboots.com
$175.00
$89.25 (49% off)
SAVE NOW

Ripstop Packable Backpack

hunterboots.com
$65.00
$27.20 (58% off)
SHOP NOW

The sale features 225 items, including men's, women's and children's styles, but sizing is limited — so shop as soon as you can, if you've got your eye on something. Typically priced at closer to $200, you can snag a lot of the British heritage brand's most iconic styles for less than $100 with the discount. (Just don't forget that code.) And outside of the sale section, you can get 10 percent off full price boots when you sign up for the newsletter and 15 percent off if you're a student.

SAVE NOW

