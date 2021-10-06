Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$135 $95 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long.
$98 $56 (43% OFF)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
$230 $160 (30% OFF)
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$595 $476 (20% OFF)
This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.
$420 $294 (30% OFF W/ CODE LAYOVER)
This will end your search for the perfect weekender duffel bag. It features an adaptable design that lets you stuff it full like a traditional duffel or pack it flat to keep things in order and is finished with English Bridle leather accents.
$440 $300 (32% OFF)
This Le Creuset enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$110 $55 (50% OFF)
This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.
$249 $179 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
$299 $164 (45% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$345 $294 (15% OFF)
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
$
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
$
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
$
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
$
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
$
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$150 $50 (66% OFF)
At a quick glance, this may appear to be your typical fleece jacket. It is actually 70% wool, one of the best thermoregulating materials you can buy. It combines the ruggedness and warmth of wool with good looks to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Made with double-coated 1000D Cordura nylon and a laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer, this versatile bag is durable, spacious and ready for any adventure you can throw at it.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
If you've been looking for the perfect winter slippers, for adventures to the cabin or brisk mornings emerging from your tent, these are the ones.
$170 $119 (30% OFF)
Designed for the toughest of alpine trips, this backpack from Mammut is made with all of the bells and whistles you need: ripstop fabric, loops and carry options for your snow gear and a rolltop.
$145 $101 (30% OFF)
If you are looking to chill out this fall, whether around the backyard fire pit or on your car camping excursions, do it in comfort with this outdoor lounge chair from Stoic.
$299 $164 (45% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$45 $34 (25% OFF)
Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure.
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)
Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.
$75 $52 (31% OFF)
Perfect as a first layer for all of your cold-weather adventures or just by itself, this merino tee from Smartwool will keep you dry and comfortable year-round, hot or cold.
$179 $72 (60% OFF)
This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.
$130 $78 (40% OFF)
Temperatures are finally dropping in a lot of the country and if it isn't cool enough for a fleece yet, we're at least dreaming of throwing on a fleece like this affordable option from Backcountry.
$69 $44 (36% OFF)
One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from The North Face are some of the best around.
$170 $85 (50% OFF)
As the seasons change, waterproof boots become essential. Whether you're just splashing through puddles or shoveling snow in the winter, you'll be glad you have a pair of boots like this.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
FITNESS DEALS
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
$90 $49 (45% off)
Modern riffs on classics.
$138 $45 (67% off)
A steal for this everyday watch.
$70 $46 (35% off)
A layer for cooler nights.
$390 $292 (25% off)
Timeless style for less.
$85 $55 (35% off)
Suede sneakers on sale.
$348 $174 (50% off)
Vintage-inspired fresh fit.
$168 $84 (50% off)
It's corduroy season, y'all.
$398 $299 (24% off)
Your mocs don't have to be boring.
$395 $257 (35% off)
All the style you need.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Simple and on sale.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Mix and match comfort.
TECH DEALS
$50 $30 (40% OFF)
You're probably working from home and streaming a lot more content than you ever have, so why not optimize your entire home's WiFi? Save 40% now on this WiFi extender system from TP-Link.
$200 $170 (15% OFF)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
$2,500 $1,797 (28% OFF)
Our Senior Tech Writer says that this TV from LG is the best OLED TV for most people, thanks to a reasonable price point, excellent display and internet compatibility.
$450 $100 (78% OFF)
This is a crazy deal on an excellent Bluetooth speaker from Harman Kardon. It features eight hours of battery life, has integrated Siri and Google Now and looks good in any room, to boot.
$199 $99 (50% OFF)
If you're looking for an affordable soundbar to take your home theater up a notch, this refurbished Solo soundbar from Bose is the ideal option: it is compact, has Bluetooth connectivity and boasts the sound quality that made Bose so well known.
$249 $179 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
$1,099 $999 (9% OFF)
Now that Apple has announced the release of its new tech for fall, it is likely that we'll see discounts on the previous models. It is rare to see a deal on any iPad this new, so go ahead and get it now.
$39 $27 (30% OFF)
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
$175 $105 (40% OFF)
A classy wireless charging pad and catch-all tray will make any desk, counter or entryway look better while also giving you a place for all of your bits and bobs.