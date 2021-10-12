Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$514 $290 (44%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$340 $300 (12% OFF)
If you're sneezing and sniffling right now, you're not alone. Fall can be a difficult time for those with allergies. Curtail the hay fever with a purifier that curbs all of the worst allergens in your home.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$200 $140 (30% OFF W/ CODE BUYMORE)
Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction.
$438 $419 (4% OFF)
This entry-level smart speaker is equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Sonos App. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $19.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$128 $77 (40% OFF W/ CODE GOBIG)
A trucker jacket is a fit for any guy's wardrobe and this one, made from comfortable stretch corduroy, is the workhorse you need for fall.
$600 $550 (20% OFF)
The Vitamix A3500 is one of the brand's best-sellers and accomplishes everything you'd expect out of a Vitamix.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
$98 $56 (43% OFF)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$39 $34 (13% OFF)
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while it's on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
$249 $179 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
HOME & FURNITURE DEALS
$550 $440 (20% off)
It's time to get an office chair.
$599 $399 (34% off)
What looks better: your meal or this dining table?
$229 $195 (15% off)
A coffee table with some added storage.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.
$
499 $399 (20% off)
So you want to talk About A Chair.
$
375 $319 (15% off)
You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.
$
2,562 $1,300 (49% off)
Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?
$
195 $156 (20% off)
Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure."
$
400 $130 (68% off)
Sleep tight in a great deal.
$
895 $806 (10% off)
A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.
$
119 $107 (10% off)
If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?
OUTDOOR DEALS
$55 $25 (55% OFF)
This multi-tool has nine different tools, including pliers, scissors and more. The best thing about this is that its TSA-compliant, meaning you can take it with you wherever you go.
$119 $71 (40% OFF)
Designed to keep wet gear away from your dry gear, but still ideal for everyday adventures, the Planing Divider Backpack from Patagonia is the bag you need if you spend your mornings on the water.
$135 $95 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired boots call back to the early days of The North Face, combining heritage looks with modern comfort to be a boot you will look good in all winter long.
$150 $50 (66% OFF)
At a quick glance, this may appear to be your typical fleece jacket. It is actually 70% wool, one of the best thermoregulating materials you can buy. It combines the ruggedness and warmth of wool with good looks to be your go-to jacket for fall and winter.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Made with double-coated 1000D Cordura nylon and a laptop sleeve that can hold a 15-inch computer, this versatile bag is durable, spacious and ready for any adventure you can throw at it.
$110 $55 (50% OFF)
This is a rare deal on the perfect Carhartt jacket for fall and winter. It is made from durable duck cotton and lined with quilted flannel for warmth — everything you need for the most adventurous days in the outdoors.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
If you've been looking for the perfect winter slippers, for adventures to the cabin or brisk mornings emerging from your tent, these are the ones.
$170 $119 (30% OFF)
Designed for the toughest of alpine trips, this backpack from Mammut is made with all of the bells and whistles you need: ripstop fabric, loops and carry options for your snow gear and a rolltop.
$299 $164 (45% OFF)
The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.
$45 $34 (25% OFF)
Perfect for early morning and late evening running or for keeping handy for weekend camping trips, this lightweight, minimal headlamp from Petzl is the versatile piece you need for any adventure.
$168 $101 (40% OFF W/ CODE GRAPHENE)
Lined with super durable and thermoregulating Graphene fiber, this down jacket is an ideal everyday down jacket for winter, whether you're layering for the slopes or walking to work.
$75 $52 (31% OFF)
Perfect as a first layer for all of your cold-weather adventures or just by itself, this merino tee from Smartwool will keep you dry and comfortable year-round, hot or cold.
$179 $72 (60% OFF)
This is probably one of the best deals you'll find on an insulated puffer for fall and winter. Not only is it warm, but it has DWR to keep you dry when it starts to drizzle on you.
$69 $44 (36% OFF)
One of the most important things when packing — whether for a month-long vacation or a weekend backpacking trip — is efficiency. These packing cubes from The North Face are some of the best around.
$170 $85 (50% OFF)
As the seasons change, waterproof boots become essential. Whether you're just splashing through puddles or shoveling snow in the winter, you'll be glad you have a pair of boots like this.
$220 $154 (30% OFF)
This icon from The North Face will literally never go out of style — this version is updated with a new fit but still has all of the classic details that make it great.
FITNESS DEALS
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$88 $57 (35% off)
Hoodie season is here.
$180 $126 (30% off)
Like Clarks but made in Italy.
$170 $119 (30% off)
Protect your eyes in the fall and winter, too.
$80 $50 (37% off)
Super soft, mega steal.
$255 $106 (58% off)
A trucker jacket made for patina.
$138 $60 (57% off)
A steal for this everyday watch.
$90 $49 (45% off)
Modern riffs on classics.
$88 $62 (30% off)
Mix and match comfort.
$138 $97 (30% off)
For checking morning waves or walking the dog.
$175 $123 (30% off)
Ideal everyday shades.
$198 $129 (35% off)
A trucker with texture.
$88 $57 (35% off)
Comfier than chinos.
WATCH DEALS
$89 $39 (56% off)
Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.
$295 $212.40 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$189 $132 (30% off)
The classic "Coke" colors.
$1,050 $840 (20% off)
Legit military cred.
$35 $24.50 (30% off)
How cool is this!
$525 $378 (28% off)
Use promo code "FALL"
$115 $80.50 (30% off)
Simple, affordable fashion.
$130 $83 (36% off)
Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.
$499 $434 (13% off)
40mm w/ GPS and cellular.
$138 $45 (67% off)
Hella savings on a stylish watch.
$138 $60 (56% off)
Everyone needs a field watch.
$595 $476 (20% off)
The "other Moonwatch."
$446 $415 (7% off)
The modern version of a classic diver.
