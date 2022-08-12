Today’s Best Deals: Savings You Won’t Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today’s Best Deals: Save on Z Grills, Get a Deal on GCI Camp Chairs & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Will Porter
collage of a rocking camp chair, grill, and cooler backpack

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

GCI Outdoor RoadTrip Rocker
SAVE NOW

$90 $80 (11% OFF)

No outdoor adventure would be complete without a folding chair — but what about one that rocks as well? Right now you can score the best rocking camping chair for $10 off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Z GRILLS ZPG-200A Portable Wood Pellet Grill & Electric Smoker
Z GRILLS
SAVE NOW

$299 $239 (23% OFF)

Z Grills offers some of the best pellet grills around, and this one is portable so you can take it along for the ride. This 8-in-1 grill allows you to smoke, barbecue, bake and more on the go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Coway Airmega 200M
Coway
SAVE NOW

$230 $184 (20% OFF)

Coway makes a few of the best air purifiers you can buy, and this model is no exception. The Airmega 200M offers 4-stage filtration and can cover up to 361 square feet.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic
SAVE NOW

$150 $90 (40% OFF)

During the summer, it's important to have items that can travel with you. This cooler backpack from Backcountry's in-house gear brand, Stoic, is the perfect addition to a beach or camping trip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus
Rad Power Bikes
SAVE NOW

$1,999 $1,599 (20% OFF)

Rad Power Bikes is offering $400 off select e-bikes, including the RadRover 6 Plus. This bike is the brand's best-looking fat tire model to date, boasting hyper-responsive hydraulic brakes, a user-friendly two-part display and more.

READ MORE ABOUT THE RADROVER 6 PLUS

