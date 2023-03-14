Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew
3
Kammok's New Sleep System Brings Luxury to Camping
4
The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
5
The Ultimate Gear for Commuting in the Rain

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Linen Bedding on Sale, Pi Day Pizza Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a frying pan, a sheet set, and a pizza oven

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Ooni Karu 12
Now 25% off
$299 AT AMAZON

This pizza oven is perfect for making delicious personal-sized pies. It heats quickly and you can remove the chimney if you want to take it to a friend's place. Plus, it works with wood, charcoal or gas (if you buy the add-on burner).

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set
Now 20% off
$124 AT SIJOHOME.COM

Made with 100% French flax linen, these beautiful OEKO-TEX 100 certified linen sheets from Sijo are luxurious and airy. And after a short break-in period, they'll be super soft as well.

THESE ARE THE BEST LINEN SHEETS

All-Clad 12-Inch Fry Pan
Now 60% off
$100 AT HOMEANDCOOKSALES.COM

All-Clad's classic stainless steel cookware is discounted for a limited time at its Factory Seconds sale. You can shop staples like this high-quality fry pan or other kitchen tools and accessories.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALL-CLAD ALTERNATIVES

Patagonia Men's Diamond Quilted Bomber Hoodie
Now 40% off
$107 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

This lightweight, casual yet stylish hooded bomber jacket from Patagonia is made from recycled polyester. It's the perfect piece of go-to outerwear as winter transitions to spring, especially at a whopping $72 off.

THESE ARE THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS TO BUY

Cora Standing Desk Converter
Now 50% off
$89 AT FULLY.COM

Our absolute favorite standing desk converter, the Fully Cora is sturdy, portable and offers a solid range of height options. With a weight capacity of 22 pounds and included non-skid pads, this desk converter is perfect for those who travel often or aren't ready to commit to a full-size standing desk.

THESE ARE THE BEST STANDING DESK CONVERTERS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss