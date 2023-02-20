Keep Workouts Fresh and Clean With the Best Gym Towels

Sweat and working out are a great example of a cause-and-effect relationship. Push your body to newfound progress? Expect a pool or two of the stinky nectar. Yet while this drenched aesthetic might be a badge of honor for some, it's not the best thing to leave behind on a machine. Additionally, keeping all that sweat on your brow, palms and other body areas can lead to discomfort, especially when you go to grab hold of a dumbbell or brace a barbell across your shoulders for a heavy squat.

Thankfully, there's an easy solution to keeping your profile and equipment tidy when in the throws of a routine — keep a gym towel handy for any errant sweat. Buy just like bath towels, beach towels, kitchen towels and others, there are a few key factors to consider before adding this swath of cloth to your training get-up.

Why Should You Carry a Gym Towel?

Having a gym towel tucked into your gym bag can benefit not just yourself, but others around you. From a personal perspective, having your own gym towel can help keep your physique dry and comfortable for each exercise. Additionally, you can wipe down your palms, shoulders and other areas before each set, eliminating the chances of compromised grip or setup.

Looking outward, having a gym towel is a nice practice to get into for other fellow gym-goers, too. After a hard-fought set across a bench or machine, you're likely to leave a pool of sweat when you get up. Instead of leaving this puddle for others to sit in or brace across, wipe down the machine once you're complete. This minor cleanup step can go a long way in maintaining the social structure of your training center or studio — and keep you in good graces with the staff, as well. Think about it, would you want to work out in a pool of someone else's stink-riddled sweat? I didn't think so.

Speaking of facilities, it can be common for larger establishments to offer gym towels at the front desk for each patron. While this is a nice touch and a definite benefit to that pricey membership, I still recommend carrying your own towel. For one, this eliminates the chances of the gym running out of towels before you begin your workout. Also, not every training center is going to have your laundry credentials in mind, so if you're sensitive to certain detergents or other cleaning solutions, that convenient front desk towel could lead to even more issues mid-workout.

How to Choose a Gym Towel

Material

One of the main components to consider when choosing a gym towel for your needs is which materials it's comprised of. While many gym towels are made of cotton for its softness, absorbency and easy-to-clean nature, there are other options depending on your needs. For example, microfiber towels can be great picks due to their quick-drying tendencies and ability to fold more compactly for storage. Polyester and Nylon towels are also worthwhile considerations if you want a more durable cloth to accompany your wardrobe.

Size

Naturally, it can be difficult to tote around a gargantuan towel from station to station. On the other hand, having a towel that's too small could lead to less absorbency once the fabric has reached its limit. For the best in-gym results, try to find a gym towel that measures at least 12 inches in width and 15 inches in length. This can be a good standard that gives you enough fabric to work with without becoming too cumbersome in your bag. Nearly all of the picks below fall into this measurement range, for added convenience.

Editor's Note: If you plan to bring a towel to your gym for post-workout bathing, be sure to size accordingly, too. You'll want a garment that covers enough area for proper drying, as well as a fabric that wraps easily around your body for coverage from your shower to your locker.

Quantity

This feature ultimately comes down to your laundry routine. Do you regularly wash your garments and feel one towel can supplement a week's worth of training? If so, great. If you'd rather have fresh towels for each session, consider buying in bulk. Additionally, some of the gym towels featured in this roundup come in packs of multiples, keeping your workouts on schedule without the need for a nightly wash and dry.

Extra Features

Of course, there are a number of ways you can look to enhance your gym towel, although these components aren't absolutely necessary for a worthwhile setup. Some gym towels can feature metal or embroidered eyelets for a more convenient attachment point (albeit if you have an extra carabiner lying around). Additionally, these eyelets can help when hanging your towel to dry overnight. When it comes to packing, some towels come equipped with a separate carrying case or feature an elastic strap for more compact storage. Lastly, many gym towels showcase a unique pattern or colorway, making it much easier to identify your gear against other equipment you'll see in the gym.

These factors won't take away from your fabric's performance in keeping situations clean and sweat-free, though, but if you want the plushest setup possible, be sure to search for towels featuring these credentials.

How We Tested

I've routinely kept a gym towel in my gym bag setup for multiple years, having experience with a number of the below picks. While I'll admit that there have been weeks where just any microfiber towel will due (often at the result of a neglected laundry hamper) I do pay attention to the materials, size and convenience features when choosing a cloth for in-gym use. Plus, I've gone through plenty of wash cycles with some of the gym towels featured, noting their durability and effectiveness once the suds, water and air have cleansed them of any errant funk or debris.

Now, get ready to clean up your in-training ensemble with some of the best gym towels on the market today.

Desired Body Fitness Gym Towel

BEST OVERALL GYM TOWEL Desired Body Fitness Gym Towel amazon.com $18.99 SHOP NOW Odor-free design helps keep stink and stench at bay mid-workout Thin material might not be ideal for excessive sweat

SIZE: 16.5" x 44"

MATERIAL: Microfiber

These towels from Desired Body Fitness are a repeat order of mine thanks to their compact packability, lightweight design and additional loop for easier drying post-training. I also appreciate the cost efficiency of these towels — you get two per pack, keeping each garment under $10.

The Desired Body Fitness Gym Towel is also worthwhile thanks to its odor-free technology. This convenient perk helps defend against any errant stench or smell you may pick up throughout a workout and can help stretch out that laundry schedule. I will say, however, that these may be less effective for athletes that sweat heavily. The material is thin, which is great for toting, but if you’re trying to soak up some large pools or puddles, you may be asking too much from the otherwise impressive fabric.

Matador Nanodry Towel

BEST UPGRADE GYM TOWEL Matador Nanodry Towel rei.com $35.00 SHOP NOW Larger size allows for post-workout showering Carrying case can be cumbersome

SIZE: 24" x 52"

MATERIAL: Polyester

Okay, I stated earlier that carrying a full-sized towel between racks and machines can be a bit of a burden, but I’ll make an exception for this impressive, sleek towel from Matador. The silicone travel case and carabiner design help keep your sweat-cleaning accessory more compact and out of the way. I prefer keeping the full towel in the case itself, only pulling out enough fabric to sufficiently clean whatever equipment I just finished using.

Additionally, the nanofiber fabric showcases excellent absorbency, and the larger size allows for post-workout bathing as well. My only qualm with this accessory is the overall weight of the carrying case. It can be cumbersome at times, especially if you’re also toting a lifting belt, gloves, a shaker bottle and phone with you from station to station. If you have a belt or shirt loop on your gym shorts, I suggest taking advantage of this feature and just clip the Matador Nanodry to your frame for simple, convenient storage throughout your training regimen.

Rainleaf Microfiber Towel

BEST BUDGET GYM TOWEL Rainleaf Microfiber Towel amazon.com $11.99 SHOP NOW Multiple sizes available, perfect for a bevy of training needs Can leave lint particles over extended use

SIZE: 16" x 30" (multiple sizes available)



MATERIAL: Microfiber

It shouldn’t surprise you that gym towels aren’t the most expensive fitness accessory to begin with, but any towel that can provide quality and a discounted price point is worth calling out. I’ve used this microfiber towel from Rainleaf on multiple occasions, and for good reason. The fabric itself dries quickly, which is great when slinging it over your shoulder as you head to the next machine. Rainleaf also offers this towel in multiple sizes for varying needs, although I’ve never had the opportunity to test this cloth for showering purposes.

As with some budget-friendly towels, however, I do wish the durability was enhanced. After a few washes, I did begin to notice some pilling, which ultimately ended up flaking off across my face and arms when trying to dry off mid-set. I would highly recommend washing these gym towels on a delicate cycle and allowing them to air dry as opposed to tossing them in the dryer to help prevent this issue that could leave your physique more polka-dotted than desired.

Under Armour Project Rock Towel

BEST SWEAT-WICKING GYM TOWEL Under Armour Project Rock Towel underarmour.com $55.00 $31.97 (42% off) SHOP NOW embroidered eyelets for added storage and drying convenience Material can feel abrasive, especially for athletes with sensitive skin

SIZE: 16" x 28"



MATERIAL: 97% Polyester, 3% Elastane

Whether battling through a strenuous strength training regimen, pedaling toward a new best time or finishing up a mindful yoga flow, the last thing you want is to be stuck scrubbing and soaking up sweat for lengthy periods. This gym towel from Under Armour helps alleviate that headache thanks to the absorbent nature of the Polyester and Elastane composition. Plus, the Project Rock design across the front of the towels is great for an added dose of motivation, no matter your discipline.

I also appreciate the embroidered eyelets at the top corners, which makes hanging this towel from a carabiner for storage or drying more feasible. But while this sleek gym towel can be great for those hardcore workouts, expect a similar sensation when rubbing off sweat from your brow or palms. The material is really good at capturing moisture, which can lead to a rather abrasive feel if you’re not ready.

Gatorade Premium Sideline Towel

MOST IDENTIFIABLE GYM TOWEL Gatorade Premium Sideline Towel amazon.com $15.76 SHOP NOW Cotton construction washes easily Black dye can begin to fade over time

SIZE: 22" x 42"



MATERIAL: Cotton

Now we’re stepping into that iconic realm. Across my years in both fitness and athletics, I’ve donned plenty of these Sideline Towels from Gatorade, both for performance and style benefits. For one, the cotton construction absorbs sweat easily and makes removing the grime from a session a breeze. Plus, the cotton material washes quite well, making it an afterthought to throw this garment in with my normal workout attire. On the style side, the black and white design clearly stands out in a crowd and is far easier to identify.

While cotton towels won’t fold as compactly as other microfiber options, I still believe this pick from Gatorade is plenty packable thanks to its 22” by 42” frame. The only caveat I’ll point out is that you may want to order multiples if you desire that pure black aesthetic. Across multiple washes, this towel can begin to fade. For less than $16, though, owning multiples is far more approachable.

OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel

BEST GYM TOWEL BUNDLE OlimpiaFit Quick Dry Towel amazon.com $24.99 $15.12 (39% off) SHOP NOW Kit provides multiple sizes for a variety of intra- and post-training uses Some athletes have noted some dye bleeding with select colorways

SIZE: 15" x 15", 15" x 30", 30" x 50"

MATERIAL: Microfiber

As stated above, your gym towel’s size can dictate its use. Well, this all-encompassing bundle from OlimpiaFit has all your needs covered, delivering multiple cuts for a slew of fitness-related benefits. I appreciate the variety of towel sizes offered in this kit, which gives you a small option for wiping off equipment, a medium pick for keeping your frame sweat-free and a larger towel for those post-workout showers (provided your gym has a locker room at the facility). Plus, all the towels feature a fast-drying microfiber makeup, which can be great for keeping your gear less soggy whether packing up and switching machines or wrapping up post-shower.

OlimpiaFit also includes a convenient carrying case for all the cloths making storage more approachable. Multiple colorways are available, too, but you might want to think twice about opting for those brighter options. Some athletes have noted excessive bleeding with red and pink towels, which could leave your other laundry items stained. I would recommend opting for more neutral colorways like khaki or grey if you want to pursue this bundled pick.

G Grounded Sport Cooling Towel

BEST COOLING GYM TOWEL G Grounded Sport Cooling Towel amazon.com $16.50 SHOP NOW Slimmer width is more comfortable when strewn across the neck or wrapped as a bandana Need access to cold water for cooling benefits

SIZE: 12" x 39"



MATERIAL: 45% Polyester, 55% Nylon

Some gym towels can also be great options for cooling down after lengthy sessions. This cooling option from G Grounded Sport absorbs cold water and wrings down to its near-original weight, providing that relaxing, comfortable sensation ideal for post-run recovery or outdoor training. The slim width of this cloth also allows for versatile wear — string it around your neck for a breath of chill across your shoulders or wear it as a bandana for relaxing, comforting relief throughout your training.

To activate this chill-filled experience, however, you do need access to cold water prior to getting into a session. The towel needs to be doused with cold water and then wrung out for it to reach its full potential, and if you’re just training in a center with inadequate water supply, that could limit your experience. Sure, the towel can still be effective in mopping up sweat, but what’s the point of purchasing a cooling towel if you aren’t able to take full advantage of its capabilities?

REI Co-op Multi Towel Lite

MOST VERSATILE GYM TOWEL REI Co-op Multi Towel Lite rei.com $15.95 SHOP NOW Textured surface allows for amplified absorption Hanging loop can be more of a burden across larger sizes

SIZE: 16" x 29" (multiple sizes available)



MATERIAL: 85% Polyester, 15% Nylon Microfiber

I really like this Multi Towel Lite from REI Co-op because its usage spans far beyond the gym floor or running route. The textured composition not only picks up every drop of sweat but also gives a unique sense of feedback when rubbed across the skin, so you know that particular patch is good and clean. Additionally, I’ve used this towel in multiple scenarios, whether toweling off in-between sets, centering myself after a lengthy mountain bike ride, cooling off between innings of slowpitch softball and more. The versatility is also heightened thanks to the multitude of available sizes ranging from hand towel dimensions to larger bath towel cuts.

Another feature of note is the convenient hanging hook present across all available sizes of the Multi Towel Lite. While great for drying purposes, I will note that hanging larger sizes may need further planning. It can be difficult at times to find a proper hook or carabiner with enough height off the ground to allow for proper hanging setups. For in-gym use, however, you shouldn’t have to worry about this dilemma (as long as you opt for the smaller 16” x 29” size).

Lululemon The Small Towel

MOST COMPACT GYM TOWEL Lululemon The Small Towel lululemon.com $22.00 SHOP NOW Easily rolls up for storage in a gym bag or back pocket Material can feel stiff and unpleasant during initial uses

SIZE: 16" x 26"



MATERIAL: Polyester

The Small Towel from Lululemon can be a great option for those tight on space or those wanting a cloth that doesn’t take up unwanted room in their training tote. The 16” by 26” silhouette rolls neatly into a compact profile that takes up no more than your average water bottle, allowing for easier storage. I also enjoy the smaller cut of this cloth, making it easier to handle with a single hand when cleaning off a bench or wiping down your face after a given exercise.

Lululemon’s Small Towel’s polyester build also makes it soft to the touch, and the clean-cut seams help prevent fraying for more extended use. It may be best to unravel this towel and let it sit for a while before diving into a workout, however. The cloth may feel stiff upon initial use, which doesn’t lend itself well to maneuverability across machine or skin.

Facesoft Eco Active Sweat Towel

BEST ECO-FRIENDLY GYM TOWEL Facesoft Eco Active Sweat Towel amazon.com $18.99 SHOP NOW Biodegradable Aqua-Cotton promotes more sustainability across your training ensemble Smaller silhouette might not be ideal for heavy sweaters

SIZE: 10" x 38"



MATERIAL: Aqua Cotton

Yes, even your gym towel can play a role in your efforts to live a more sustainable life. Take this option from Facesoft. The Aqua Cotton construction is biodegradable, meaning this cloth won’t sit around in a landfill or dump when it comes time to toss it. Despite this earth-friendly note, though, I don’t suspect you’ll need to plan for refuse anytime soon. The fabric is ultra soft to the touch, and the easy-to-wash makeup is durable enough for months and years of wash cycles ahead.

While there’s plenty to like about the Eco Active Sweat Towel, I wouldn’t recommend this option for more sweat-riddled athletes. There’s simply not enough cloth to help facilitate soaking up larger pools or puddles. While I don’t doubt the absorption baked into this design, for those heavier sweaters, I’d recommend opting for one of the larger silhouettes in this roundup to cover all the necessary ground.

Manduka Yogitoes+ Repreve Yoga Mat Towel

BEST GYM TOWEL FOR YOGA Manduka Yogitoes+ Repreve Yoga Mat Towel manduka.com $68.00 SHOP NOW Premium grip retention, ideal for hot yoga sessions Larger size not conducive to in-gym use outside of the yoga studio

SIZE: 24" x 71"



MATERIAL: 83% Recycled Polyester, 17% Nylon

Dedicated yogis know that sweat and yoga go together like peanut butter and jelly. So, if you desire to take up this practice, it helps to have a towel handy that not only can wick away any developed moisture, but also serve as a solid foundation for a slew of sweat-riddled poses. I adore this yoga mat towel from Manduka for these scenarios thanks to the built-in silicone grips. This technology pairs extremely well with the Polyester and Nylon makeup to create a yoga experience that’s cool, calm and collected.

The Yogitoes+ Repreve Yoga Mat Towel is also easy to wash, and the instructions are simple to follow for extended use. Just don’t expect this silhouette to be as versatile as other options in this list. The large 71-inch length is too cumbersome to add to your strength training, cycling or running get-up, but if I’m being honest, you’ll likely want to save the grip-retaining qualities for those sweaty flows, anyway.

Everplush Diamond Jacquard Quick Dry Bath Towel

courtesy BEST GYM TOWEL FOR POST-WORKOUT BATHING Everplush Diamond Jacquard Bath Towel amazon.com $28.99 $24.98 (14% off) SHOP NOW Ultra plush design creates a soft, soothing sensation that's also quick-drying Can experience shedding when run through a typical wash cycle

SIZE: 30" x 56" (multiple sizes available)



MATERIAL: 60% Microfiber, 40% Cotton

Okay, so the term “gym towel” doesn’t always need to indicate a cloth you carry from station to station. Sometimes, this notion can just mean a towel you use to clean yourself post-workout. In my experience, I highly recommend this quick-drying silhouette from Everplush. The microfiber design helps keep post-shower drying to a minimum, ideal for less time spent in your gym’s locker room, and the included cotton material makes every wipe and swab as comfortable as the last. Plus, Everplush offers this towel in multiple colorways, perfect for keeping your personal style in check — along with helping identify which towel is yours on the rack.

I would say, though, to pay extra close attention to the care instructions with this garment. After multiple wash cycles, I’ve noticed some pilling and fraying, which has led to errant fabric showing up on my arms and legs post-workout at times. Still, if you want a great towel to put the exclamation point on a hard-fought workout, look no further.