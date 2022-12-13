Sleigh Those Winter Workouts with December's Latest Fitness Gear

We're down to the last month of the year, and now's not the time to let those year-long fitness journeys falter. Sure, there's plenty to fill your schedule with around the holidays, from decorating, to baking, to gift buying and more. But thankfully, December has a plethora of new and exciting fitness gear to fill your stocking and keep that motivation flourishing up until the calendar runs out.

With running essentials from some of our favorite brands, smart sports equipment, cozy training gear and a hearty snack from someone used to performing all through the winter months, there's plenty of joy to go around. Here are the latest fitness must-haves to keep your workouts merry and bright.

Ativafit 66lbs. Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set

Ativafit makes one of our favorite adjustable dumbbells for heavy at-home strength training, but not everyone needs those added plates to create a worthwhile training setup. The brand has apparently recognized that reality and delivered another home fitness option in its all-new 66-pound Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set.

This versatile set was designed to fit the needs of more at-home workouts, highlighting the most popular weights used in training. These dumbbells still feature Ativafit’s popular safe dial-tech weight adjusting mechanism and metal plate-holding inner discs, providing excellent security and performance — just at a more approachable load.

Price: $499.99

Satisfy Justice 5L Cordura Hydration Vest

We’ve long been fans of Satisfy’s premium, boutique running gear, so when the brand unveiled a new hydration vest, we had to take notice. This latest running accessory is constructed from Satisfy’s proprietary Justice fabric and reinforced with Cordura for excellent durability and multilinear movement.

The Justice Cordura Hydration Vest also comes with two 500ml Hydrapak soft flasks featuring high-flow bite valves for quick and simple sips without any unnecessary drips. And the 8-pocket storage system ensures you can keep all your running essentials (and then some) within reach, whether you’re pacing through a challenging marathon or running down the latest holiday sale.

Price: $390

Huupe Smart Basketball Hoop

Looking for that slam dunk gift this holiday season for the athlete in your life? This may be the perfect ticket. The Huupe is the world’s first smart basketball hoop, featuring a high definition, weatherproofed backboard that allows you to monitor your shots, train with certified experts, stream your favorite shows and even compete against fellow Huupe users, all from the confines of your own driveway.

Huupe is currently taking pre-orders for this impressive sports setup, with deliveries beginning to roll out at the start of 2023. What better way to start off your high-flying fitness resolutions than with this tech-savvy structure?

Price: $3,995

Nobull Merino Wool Collection

Merino wool can be an excellent textile for those cold December workouts, and now there’s plenty more silhouettes to add to your ensemble thanks to Nobull’s new Merino Wool Collection. Boasting everything from caps and tops to wool-knit runners, this stable has all the temperature-regulating, odor-deflecting, sweat-wicking trimmings you’d want in winter workout gear.

The Nobull Merino Wool Collection features a range of price points, from a $35 beanie for top-of-head comfort to the $169 Merino Wool Knit Runners shown above. Find a colorway and silhouette that suits your style and leave the hand warmers on the kitchen counter.

Price: $35–$169

Centr Fitness Essentials Kit

OK, so this home workout kit might not make you the God of Thunder… but it is co-signed by him. Chris Hemsworth’s popular holistic wellness app, Centr, recently dove into the home fitness market, offering up everything you need for well-balanced training sessions in its Fitness Essentials Kit.

Suitable for all fitness levels, this collection includes three fabric loop bands, five tube bands with handles, one yoga mat, one shaker bottle and a three-month subscription to Centr (sorry, no Mjölnir). With so many accessories in one extensive package, you’ll be hard-pressed deciding whether to gift it to others or yourself this season.

Price: $149.99

Inov-8 Roclite Ultra G 320

Winter running has its fair share of challenges, none more evident than the slush-filled streets and cold, wet trailways. To answer the needs of dedicated winter runners everywhere, Inov-8 recently unveiled an all-new silhouette in its impressive Roclite lineup, the Roclite Ultra G 320. Featuring graphene in both the rubber outsole and foam midsole, this winter runner is designed to improve energy return by 25 percent while still providing a comfortable bounce.

Additionally, the Roclite Ultra G 320s boasts 6mm lugs for premium traction whether you're pacing over wet leaves, slush or iced-over puddles.

Price: $190

Born to Run 2: The Ultimate Training Guide

Author Christopher McDougall ignited the barefoot running craze with his best-selling 2011 book, Born to Run, and now he’s back with a sequel providing practical advice as well as a game plan to remind us there is joy to be found in everything we do.

The book outlines what McDougall and co-author Eric Orton call “the seven ancestral pillars of lifelong athleticism”: food, fitness, form, focus, footwear, fun and family. For athletes interested in training their minds as hard as their muscles, this tome is a must-own.

Price: $14.99 (Kindle), $27 (paperback)

TB12 Plant-Based Protein Bars

It’s no surprise to see Tom Brady’s name pop up in December — the veteran quarterback has lost just 17 games in the month over his 23-year career. Our news doesn’t deal with gridiron performances, however, but rather gurgling stomachs. To help you combat that growling tummy in-between holiday feasts, the 7-time Super Bowl champ has unveiled brand-new plant-based protein bars, courtesy of his TB12 brand.

According to the brand, each bar contains 12 grams of protein with a makeup that cuts sugar, dairy, gluten and GMOs without sacrificing flavor or nutrients. Whether you're running from department store to department store or chasing down another championship ring, stay fueled and ready for any challenge with these quick and nutritious snack bars.

Price: $40 (12 servings)

