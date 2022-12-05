Gear Patrol’s editors test and review thousands of products every year to recommend the best gear in every category. Though many products carry price tags that reflect their superlative design and function, there are just as many that offer incredible value for affordable prices. So if you’re looking for great gear that won’t break the bank, keep reading to check out the 100 products we love for less than $100.
At under 8 ounces per pair, these are some of the lightest and warmest sleeping bag shoes available.
Icebreaker's merino wool thermal baselayer is built for high-intensity aerobic activities or warmer winter environments.
This is the only water bottle we've found that strikes a balance between weight and insulating power.
Snow Peak’s coffee drip is incredibly lightweight at 4.9 ounces and folds flat for easy travel.
Folded up into its little stuff sack, the Pocket Blanket is about the size of a deck of cards.
The Hurricane XLT2 is a beefier, all-terrain version of Teva's classic Velcro hiking sandal.
This affordable pack has long-day comfort, hydration compatibility, external pockets, and even weatherproofing.
These strategically structured cubes are made of waterproof nylon and convenient see-through mesh.
This capable headlamp has received plenty of updates over the years but is still affordable.
The Bond delivers a 14-tool set that's more widely applicable to everyday needs than other, over-engineered multi-tools.
This cycling canteen fits in a standard cage and its double-walled stainless steel keeps warm drinks warm or cold for hours.
Darn Tough socks are unmatched for their durability — and in the case of these hiking socks, their comfort as well.
Our top pick for pocket knives is well-balanced, sleek and feature-rich.
The James Brand has a penchant for transforming everyday items into things of beauty, and the Mehlville is certainly no exception.
This Patagonia substitute is made of scrap materials, which means every bag is one-of-a-kind and sustainably made.
This is a sleek and comfortable gaiter that can be worn running, climbing, hiking or wherever your outdoor activities take you.
Inside Zippo’s waterproof, pocketable tube you’ll find five Easy Spark Tinders and an easy-to-use flint wheel ignition.
The Trekker is insanely lightweight at 10 ounces, durable thanks to its polyester ripstop fabric.
The Sustain is a hard-sided plastic bottle with a wide mouth, plastic screw-top lid and easily-legible measurements in milliliters and ounces.
Pedalers will approve of the synthetic-leather palms, warm Power Wool lining, Velcro-free elastic cuffs and touchscreen-friendly finger pads on Giro's cycling gloves.
Snag this sweat-wicking top that keeps training sessions cool and stylish.
This top features an odor-resistant finish to keep workouts funk-free.
Choose your inseam and get to training in luxe, performance-ready fashion.
No slip. No bounce. These shades are just damn good.
This lightweight hat features COOLwick technology for improved running comfort up top.
You can easily build an entire sunglasses rotation from these affordable frames.
This classic silhouette is a timeless accessory that screams performance.
Slip these puppies on post-workout and feel the relief in every step.
Plush poses are in your future with this fantastic yoga mat.
This intuitive silhouette is great for novice and veteran athletes alike.
With 15 attachments, this massage gun provides plenty bang for your buck.
Run without distractions in this waterproof outer layer with noise-free construction.
The contoured silhouette of this premium roller helps generate better myofascial release.
The ergonomic handles of the Original Tiger Tail allow for precise relief.
These durable kettlebells can be the ticket to unlocking improved at-home training.
Four-way stretch keeps these shorts plenty flexible for multiple training disciplines.
325 lumens baked into this headlamp can create the perfect lit pathway.
This running belt doesn’t jostle, even when weighed down with essentials.
This rope turns over easily in the hands, ideal for high-intensity training.
This grip strength kit offers five modalities for really working your mitts.
The internet's favorite flask is easy to fill with its wide mouth.
The rocker switch keeps this weed grinder from jamming.
These National Park-inspired candles are all-natural and burn for 80 hours.
Suntory blends whiskeys from three of its distilleries in this standout tipple.
This affordable 100-proof whiskey is our favorite bourbon, period.
Despite its low price, this air fryer has enough room to cook a full meal.
A taper-ground edge gives this chef's knife a high-end feel.
An icon in both design and coffee circles since its 1941 creation.
The soft wool felt makes for a great change of pace from your typical leather desk mat.
Never forget what day it is with this bona fide design classic.
Half soft flannel, half plush sherpa, all comfy warmth.
With integrated bit storage, this cordless drill is perfect for apartment-dwellers.
The world's greatest peaks appear as topographical impressions in these clever glasses.
These handblown glasses are designed to improve the taste of every variety of wine.
This dry herb vape is both easy to use and ultra-portable.
Our favorite small-room space heater has a quiet operation and three fan speeds.
One of the best names in cast iron makes a seriously great Dutch oven.
This retro kettle is easy to operate and looks adorable on a kitchen counter.
For the money, there's really no better coffee grinder out there.
This versatile vac can be used as a stick vacuum or a handheld.
L.L. Bean's classic crewneck sweatshirt isn't anything to scoff at — it's actually quite nice.
Yesglasses sells affordable glasses and sunglasses that don't feel like they're discounted.
Colorful Standard's beanie is the best way to top off your 'fit.
Richer Poorer’s sweats look like a successful vintage score — super soft and well worn-in.
We love Casio’s various classics, and this one’s from its "Vintage" collection is packed with nostalgia and style.
This kit comes in four sizes, each with its own internal organization systems.
The Recon Backpack is basic... but in a good way.
This heavyweight overshirt comes in five colors that fit every wardrobe.
Gap's Performance Poplin Shirt is a must-have for everyone that works in a hot office.
The Truman Razor's rubberized handle promises precision and grip even when wet.
This case doesn't offer incredible protection, but it's easy to stuff into a pocket.
Shinola doesn't just make watches. This collab with Geier Glove Company proves so.
Buck Mason's made a killing with its line of quality tees.
This tool gives you infinite options for trimming, detailing and even shaving.
Naadam makes its affordable cashmere sweater in a myriad of colors.
Texture helps a plain cap not look so... plain.
Capable of insulating even when wet, these might be the best socks ever made.
We can completely vouch for this strap’s comfort, quality and value.
Plenty of jackets take cues from Levi's, but the original remains a must-buy.
With a Bioceramic case and legible, minimal design, you can actually get a sleek Swiss made watch for under $100.
Amazon's newest Kindle has been upgraded with a brighter screen, improved battery life and USB-C charging.
The Nothing Ear (stick) are budget-friendly wireless earbuds with a cool design and satisfying cylindrical charging case.
Ultimate Ears updated its ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker this year with improved range and battery life.
The Echo Dot is a convenient smart speaker, but the inclusion of a digital clock makes it a great smart alarm clock.
At $99, the Grado SR60x are the most affordable headphones from the Brooklyn-based hi-fi company.
The Inspire 3 is the company's newest and most entry-level fitness tracker. It has a color display and a slimmed-down design.
AirTags are Apple's button-sized Bluetooth trackers that can be attached to any of your personal belongings. Must have an iPhone.
The HomePod mini is the best-sounding smart speaker for less than $100. It works exclusively with Apple Music.
Designed for iPhones with MagSafe, the portable battery will give your phone about half a day of extra juice.
An extra gamer controller will come in handy, especially if they are prone to rage quits.
This is Microsoft's first wireless headset that's specifically designed to work with Xbox One consoles.
This is one of our favorite 2-in-1 wireless chargers for iPhone and AirPods. It's fully compatible with MagSafe.
This MagSafe-compatible car mount holds your iPhone in place as you drive. Get the "charging mount" version and it'll charge your iPhone, too.
This budget-friendly captures a 1080p picture and connects directly to your computer via USB-A.
The Logitech Lift is a vertical ergonomic mouse that's designed for people with smaller hands.
Blue Microphones is one of the biggest names in external microphones and its Snowball Ice is one of the best affordable options.
The Polaroid Go is the company's smallest and lightest instant film camera — it can almost fit inside your pocket.
The AirFly Pro is a wireless headphone adapter that let you use your AirPods with an airplane’s in-flight entertainment system.
The Soundcore Life Q30 is one of our favorite budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones.
The Nest Cam Indoor is the company's entry-level smart home camera that's available in four different colors.
