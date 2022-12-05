Gear Patrol’s editors test and review thousands of products every year to recommend the best gear in every category. Though many products carry price tags that reflect their superlative design and function, there are just as many that offer incredible value for affordable prices. So if you’re looking for great gear that won’t break the bank, keep reading to check out the 100 products we love for less than $100.

Related Stories
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
The 2022 Summer Gear Awards: Full List of Winners

outdoors products
Courtesy

Outdoor Research Tundra Slip-on Aerogel Booties
Best Affordable Sleeping Bag Shoe
Outdoor Research Tundra Slip-on Aerogel Booties
REI
$79.00
SHOP NOW

At under 8 ounces per pair, these are some of the lightest and warmest sleeping bag shoes available.

RELATED: The Best Sleeping Bag Shoes

Icebreaker Merino 175 Everyday Half Zip Thermal Top
Best Affordable Baselayer
Icebreaker Merino 175 Everyday Half Zip Thermal Top
Icebreaker
$95.00
$71.25 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

Icebreaker's merino wool thermal baselayer is built for high-intensity aerobic activities or warmer winter environments.

RELATED: The Best Baselayers

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Best Affordable Insulated Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Backcountry
$49.95
SHOP NOW

This is the only water bottle we've found that strikes a balance between weight and insulating power.

RELATED: The Best Water Bottles

Snow Peak Coffee Drip
Best Affordable Camp Coffee Maker
Snow Peak Coffee Drip
Backcountry
$29.95
SHOP NOW

Snow Peak’s coffee drip is incredibly lightweight at 4.9 ounces and folds flat for easy travel.

RELATED: The Best Camp Coffee Makers

Matador Pocket Blanket
Best Affordable Camp Blanket
Matador Pocket Blanket
REI
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Folded up into its little stuff sack, the Pocket Blanket is about the size of a deck of cards.

RELATED: The Best Camping Blankets

Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Best Affordable Hiking Sandal
Teva Hurricane XLT 2 Sandal
Nordstrom
$75.00
SHOP NOW

The Hurricane XLT2 is a beefier, all-terrain version of Teva's classic Velcro hiking sandal.

RELATED: The Best Hiking Sandals of 2022

REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack
Best Affordable Backpack
REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack
REI
$79.95
SHOP NOW

This affordable pack has long-day comfort, hydration compatibility, external pockets, and even weatherproofing.

RELATED: The Best Hiking Backpacks

Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 6)
Best Affordable Packing Cubes
Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 6)
Away
$65.00
SHOP NOW

These strategically structured cubes are made of waterproof nylon and convenient see-through mesh.

RELATED: The Best Packing Cubes for All Trips

Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
Best Affordable Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp
Backcountry
$39.95
SHOP NOW

This capable headlamp has received plenty of updates over the years but is still affordable.

RELATED: The Best Headlamps for Any Adventure

Leatherman Bond
Best Affordable Multi-Tool
Leatherman Bond
Leatherman
$59.95
SHOP NOW

The Bond delivers a 14-tool set that's more widely applicable to everyday needs than other, over-engineered multi-tools.

RELATED: The 17 Best Multi-Tools You Can Get Right Now

Velo Canteen
Best Affordable Bike Canteen
Velo Canteen
Velo Canteen
$45.00
SHOP NOW

This cycling canteen fits in a standard cage and its double-walled stainless steel keeps warm drinks warm or cold for hours.

RELATED: The 13 Best Travel Mugs to Keep Drinks Insulated On the Go

Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks
Best Affordable Hiking Sock
Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks
REI
$27.00
SHOP NOW

Darn Tough socks are unmatched for their durability — and in the case of these hiking socks, their comfort as well.

RELATED: The Best Hiking Socks of 2022

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife
Best Affordable Pocket Knife
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife
Blade HQ
$84.99
$44.99 (47% off)
SHOP NOW

Our top pick for pocket knives is well-balanced, sleek and feature-rich.

RELATED: The Best Pocket Knives of 2022

The James Brand The Mehlville
Best Affordable Key Ring
The James Brand The Mehlville
Huckberry
$60.00
SHOP NOW

The James Brand has a penchant for transforming everyday items into things of beauty, and the Mehlville is certainly no exception.

RELATED: The Best Carabiner Keychains for Your EDC

Cotopaxi Chasqui 13L Sling - Cada Día
Best Affordable Sling Pack
Cotopaxi Chasqui 13L Sling - Cada Día
Cotopaxi
$75.00
SHOP NOW

This Patagonia substitute is made of scrap materials, which means every bag is one-of-a-kind and sustainably made.

RELATED: 8 Bags to Buy When the Patagonia Black Hole Line is Sold Out

Foehn Keats Lightweight Merino Neck Warmer
Best Affordable Neck Gaiter
Foehn Keats Lightweight Merino Neck Warmer
wearefoehn.com
$44.95
SHOP NOW

This is a sleek and comfortable gaiter that can be worn running, climbing, hiking or wherever your outdoor activities take you.

RELATED: The Best Neck Gaiters to Wear in Cold Weather

Zippo Emergency Fire Kit
Best Affordable Fire Starter
Zippo Emergency Fire Kit
Walmart
$9.97
SHOP NOW

Inside Zippo’s waterproof, pocketable tube you’ll find five Easy Spark Tinders and an easy-to-use flint wheel ignition.

RELATED: 9 Reliable Fire Starters to Have in Any Survival Situation

Therm-a-Rest Trekker Chair
Best Affordable Camp Chair
Therm-a-Rest Trekker Chair
Amazon
$49.95
$44.95 (10% off)
SHOP NOW

The Trekker is insanely lightweight at 10 ounces, durable thanks to its polyester ripstop fabric.

RELATED: The 13 Best Camping Chairs of 2022

Nalgene 32oz Wide Mouth Sustain Water Bottle
Best Affordable Water Bottle
Nalgene 32oz Wide Mouth Sustain Water Bottle
Nalgene
$5.00
SHOP NOW

The Sustain is a hard-sided plastic bottle with a wide mouth, plastic screw-top lid and easily-legible measurements in milliliters and ounces.

RELATED: Why Plastic Water Bottles Are Better Than Insulated Ones

Giro Cascade Winter Cycling Gloves
Best Affordable Winter Cycling Gloves
Giro Cascade Winter Cycling Gloves
Amazon
$49.95
SHOP NOW

Pedalers will approve of the synthetic-leather palms, warm Power Wool lining, Velcro-free elastic cuffs and touchscreen-friendly finger pads on Giro's cycling gloves.

RELATED: The Best Ski Gloves for Winter Conditions


fitness products
Courtesy

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
BEST AFFORDABLE SEAMLESS WORKOUT SHIRT
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
$64.00
SHOP NOW

Snag this sweat-wicking top that keeps training sessions cool and stylish.

RELATED: The Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt Reviewed

Nike Legend Long Sleeve Shirt
BEST AFFORDABLE LONG SLEEVE WORKOUT SHIRT
Nike Legend Long Sleeve Shirt
dickssportinggoods.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

This top features an odor-resistant finish to keep workouts funk-free.

RELATED:The Best Workout Clothes

Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short
BEST UPGRADE GYM SHORT
Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short
lululemon.com
$68.00
SHOP NOW

Choose your inseam and get to training in luxe, performance-ready fashion.

RELATED: Lululemon's Pace Breaker Shorts

Goodr OGs
BEST AFFORDABLE RUNNING SUNGLASSES
Goodr OGs
rei.com
$25.00
SHOP NOW

No slip. No bounce. These shades are just damn good.

RELATED:The Best Running Sunglasses

Ciele Athletics GOCap
BEST OVERALL RUNNING HAT
Ciele Athletics GOCap
backcountry.com
$44.95
SHOP NOW

This lightweight hat features COOLwick technology for improved running comfort up top.

RELATED: The Best Running Hats

Knockaround Fast Lanes Sport
MOST VERSATILE RUNNING SUNGLASSES
Knockaround Fast Lanes Sport
knockaround.com
$28.00
SHOP NOW

You can easily build an entire sunglasses rotation from these affordable frames.

RELATED: The Best Running Sunglasses

Adidas Defender Duffel Bag
BEST AFFORDABLE GYM BAG
Adidas Defender Duffel Bag
adidas.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

This classic silhouette is a timeless accessory that screams performance.

RELATED: The Best Gym Bags

Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoe
BEST FOOTWEAR FOR POST-WORKOUT RECOVERY
Kane Revive Active Recovery Shoe
kanefootwear.com
$75.00
SHOP NOW

Slip these puppies on post-workout and feel the relief in every step.

RELATED: Kane's Revive Active Recovery Shoe Reviewed

Decathlon Extra Thick Yoga Mat
BEST OVERALL YOGA MAT
Decathlon Extra Thick Yoga Mat
decathlon.com
$49.99
SHOP NOW

Plush poses are in your future with this fantastic yoga mat.

RELATED: The Best Yoga Mats

Flyby F1 Pro
BEST MASSAGE GUN FOR BEGINNERS
Flyby F1 Pro
amazon.com
$74.97
SHOP NOW

This intuitive silhouette is great for novice and veteran athletes alike.

RELATED: The Best Massage Guns on Amazon

Kelices Percussion Massager
BEST AFFORDABLE MASSAGE GUN
Kelices Percussion Massager
amazon.com
$39.99
$31.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

With 15 attachments, this massage gun provides plenty bang for your buck.

RELATED: Top Recover Essentials

Nathan Stealth Jacket
BEST AFFORDABLE RUNNING JACKET
Nathan Stealth Jacket
nathansports.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW

Run without distractions in this waterproof outer layer with noise-free construction.

RELATED: The Best Running Jackets

Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller
BEST OVERALL FOAM ROLLER
Rollga "The Everyday" Foam Roller
rollga.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

The contoured silhouette of this premium roller helps generate better myofascial release.

RELATED: The Best Foam Rollers

Tiger Tail Original 18-Inch Massage Stick
BEST MASSAGE STICK
Tiger Tail Original 18-Inch Massage Stick
tigertailusa.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

The ergonomic handles of the Original Tiger Tail allow for precise relief.

RELATED: How to Use a Foam Roller

Rep Fitness Matte Kettlebells
BEST AFFORDABLE KETTLEBELL
Rep Fitness Matte Kettlebells
repfitness.com
$69.99
SHOP NOW

These durable kettlebells can be the ticket to unlocking improved at-home training.

RELATED: The Best Kettlebells

Brooks Run Within 7-Inch Linerless Short
BEST BUDGET RUNNING SHORTS
Brooks Run Within 7-Inch Linerless Short
brooksrunning.com
$48.00
SHOP NOW

Four-way stretch keeps these shorts plenty flexible for multiple training disciplines.

RELATED: The Best Running Shorts

BioLite HeadLamp 325
BEST HEADLAMP FOR NIGHTTIME RUNNING
BioLite HeadLamp 325
bioliteenergy.com
$39.95
SHOP NOW

325 lumens baked into this headlamp can create the perfect lit pathway.

RELATED: Nighttime Running Essentials

SPIbelt Reflective Running Belt
BEST RUNNING BELT
SPIbelt Reflective Running Belt
spibelt.com
$32.99
SHOP NOW

This running belt doesn’t jostle, even when weighed down with essentials.

RELATED: How to Carry Your Gear on a Run

WOD Nation Double Under Speed Jump Rope
BEST OVERALL JUMP ROPE
WOD Nation Double Under Speed Jump Rope
wodnationgear.com
$40.00
$29.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW

This rope turns over easily in the hands, ideal for high-intensity training.

RELATED: The Best Jump Ropes

FitBeast Hand Grip Strengthener Workout Kit
BEST AFFORDABLE GRIP STRENGTHENER
FitBeast Hand Grip Strengthener Workout Kit
amazon.com
$25.99
$10.48 (60% off)
SHOP NOW

This grip strength kit offers five modalities for really working your mitts.

RELATED: The Best Grip Strengtheners


home products
Courtesy

Stanley Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask
Best Overall Flask
Stanley Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask
stanley1913.com
$26.00
$18.20 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

The internet's favorite flask is easy to fill with its wide mouth.

RELATED: The Best Flasks

Mamba V2 Electric Weed Grinder
Best Budget Electric Weed Grinder
Mamba V2 Electric Weed Grinder
amazon.com
$36.99
SHOP NOW

The rocker switch keeps this weed grinder from jamming.

RELATED: The Best Electric Weed Grinders

Good + Well Supply Co. National Park Candle
Best All-Natural Candle
Good + Well Supply Co. National Park Candle
huckberry.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

These National Park-inspired candles are all-natural and burn for 80 hours.

RELATED: The Best Candles

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky
Best Budget Japanese Whiskey
Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky
mashandgrape.com
$43.99
SHOP NOW

Suntory blends whiskeys from three of its distilleries in this standout tipple.

RELATED: The Best Japanese Whiskey

Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon
Best Overall Bourbon
Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon
mashandgrape.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

This affordable 100-proof whiskey is our favorite bourbon, period.

RELATED: The Best Bourbons

Emerald 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Best Budget Air Fryer
Emerald 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
homedepot.com
$59.42
$33.99 (43% off)
SHOP NOW

Despite its low price, this air fryer has enough room to cook a full meal.

RELATED: The Best Air Fryers

Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Best Budget Chef's Knife
Mercer Culinary Genesis 8-Inch Chef's Knife
amazon.com
$43.99
SHOP NOW

A taper-ground edge gives this chef's knife a high-end feel.

RELATED: The Best Kitchen Knives

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
Best-Looking Coffee Maker
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
amazon.com
$46.95
SHOP NOW

An icon in both design and coffee circles since its 1941 creation.

RELATED: The Best Coffee Makers

Grovemade Wool Felt Desk Pad
Best Felt Desk Mat
Grovemade Wool Felt Desk Pad
grovemade.com
$50.00
SHOP NOW

The soft wool felt makes for a great change of pace from your typical leather desk mat.

RELATED: The Best Desk Pads

Stendig Calendar
Best-Designed Calendar
Stendig Calendar
schoolhouse.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

Never forget what day it is with this bona fide design classic.

RELATED: The Best Calendars

L.L.Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
Best Flannel Throw Blanket
L.L.Bean Flannel Sherpa Throw
llbean.com
$59.00
SHOP NOW

Half soft flannel, half plush sherpa, all comfy warmth.

RELATED: The Best Throw Blankets

Black+Decker 20V Max PowerConnect Cordless Drill Driver
Best Drill for Apartments
Black+Decker 20V Max PowerConnect Cordless Drill Driver
amazon.com
$99.00
$57.99 (41% off)
SHOP NOW

With integrated bit storage, this cordless drill is perfect for apartment-dwellers.

RELATED: The Best Electric Drills

Whiskey Peaks Glasses (4-Pack)
Best Conversation-Starter Whiskey Glass
Whiskey Peaks Glasses (4-Pack)
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$60.00
$39.00 (35% off)
SHOP NOW

The world's greatest peaks appear as topographical impressions in these clever glasses.

RELATED: The Best Whiskey Glasses

Gabriel-Glas StandArt Universal Wine Glass (2-Pack)
Best Universal Wine Glass
Gabriel-Glas StandArt Universal Wine Glass (2-Pack)
amazon.com
$68.00
SHOP NOW

These handblown glasses are designed to improve the taste of every variety of wine.

RELATED: The Best Wine Glasses

G Pen Dash
Best Budget Weed Vape
G Pen Dash
gpen.com
$69.95
SHOP NOW

This dry herb vape is both easy to use and ultra-portable.

RELATED: The Best Weed Vapes

Vornado MVH Vortex Heater
Best Small-Room Space Heater
Vornado MVH Vortex Heater
Vornado amazon.com
$69.99
SHOP NOW

Our favorite small-room space heater has a quiet operation and three fan speeds.

RELATED: The Best Space Heaters

Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven (4.5-Quart)
Best Overall Dutch Oven
Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven (4.5-Quart)
amazon.com
$69.90
SHOP NOW

One of the best names in cast iron makes a seriously great Dutch oven.

RELATED: The Best Dutch Ovens

KitchenAid KEK1222PT Electric Kettle
Best Retro Electric Tea Kettle
KitchenAid KEK1222PT Electric Kettle
amazon.com
$79.99
SHOP NOW

This retro kettle is easy to operate and looks adorable on a kitchen counter.

RELATED: The Best Electric Tea Kettles

Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
Best Budget Coffee Grinder
Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
amazon.com
$99.95
$79.95 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

For the money, there's really no better coffee grinder out there.

RELATED: The Best Coffee Grinders

Orfeld Stick Vacuum
Best Budget Stick Vacuum
Orfeld Stick Vacuum
walmart.com
$99.99
$79.99 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

This versatile vac can be used as a stick vacuum or a handheld.

RELATED: The Best Cordless Stick Vacuums

style
Courtesy
L.L.Bean Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt
BEST AFFORDABLE CREWNECK SWEATSHIRT
L.L.Bean Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt
$59.95
SHOP NOW

L.L. Bean's classic crewneck sweatshirt isn't anything to scoff at — it's actually quite nice.

RELATED: The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Your Classic, Casual Looks

Yesglasses Wall-E
BEST AFFORDABLE SUNGLASSES
Yesglasses Wall-E
$69.00
SHOP NOW

Yesglasses sells affordable glasses and sunglasses that don't feel like they're discounted.

RELATED: The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie
Best Affordable Beanie
Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie
colorfulstandard.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

Colorful Standard's beanie is the best way to top off your 'fit.

RELATED: The Best Beanies to Buy Now

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Tapered Sweatpant
BEST AFFORDABLE SWEATPANTS
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Tapered Sweatpant
richer-poorer.com
$76.00
SHOP NOW

Richer Poorer’s sweats look like a successful vintage score — super soft and well worn-in.

RELATED: Sweatpants You'll Never Want to Take Off

Casio A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch
Best Ultra Affordable Digital Watch
Casio A158WA-1DF Stainless Steel Digital Watch
amazon.com
$22.95
SHOP NOW

We love Casio’s various classics, and this one’s from its "Vintage" collection is packed with nostalgia and style.

RELATED: The Best Watches Under $100

Herschel Chapter Travel Kit
Best Affordable Dopp Kit
Herschel Chapter Travel Kit
herschel.com
$1.00
SHOP NOW

This kit comes in four sizes, each with its own internal organization systems.

RELATED: The Best Dopp Kits for Towing Your Toiletries

The North Face Recon Backpack
BEST AFFORDABLE BACKPACK
The North Face Recon Backpack
$99.00
SHOP NOW

The Recon Backpack is basic... but in a good way.

RELATED: The Best Backpacks for Everyday Use

Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
BEST AFFORDABLE SHIRT JACKET
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
everlane.com
$98.00
SHOP NOW

This heavyweight overshirt comes in five colors that fit every wardrobe.

RELATED: The Best Shirt Jackets for Staying Warm This Winter

Gap All-Day Poplin Shirt
BEST AFFORDABLE PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRT
Gap All-Day Poplin Shirt
$59.50
SHOP NOW

Gap's Performance Poplin Shirt is a must-have for everyone that works in a hot office.

RELATED: The Best Performance Dress Shirts

Harry's The Truman Razor
Best Affordable Razor
Harry's The Truman Razor
harrys.com
$9.00
SHOP NOW

The Truman Razor's rubberized handle promises precision and grip even when wet.

RELATED: The Best Razors for a Clean, Comfortable Shave

Graf Lantz Merino Wool Felt Anzen Eyeglass Sleeve
BEST FABRIC GLASSES CASE
Graf Lantz Merino Wool Felt Anzen Eyeglass Sleeve
graflantz.com
$34.00
SHOP NOW

This case doesn't offer incredible protection, but it's easy to stuff into a pocket.

RELATED: The Best Cases for Storing Glasses or Sunglasses

Shinola + Geier Deerskin Lined Gloves
BEST LOOKING GLOVES
Shinola + Geier Deerskin Lined Gloves
shinola.com
$95.00
SHOP NOW

Shinola doesn't just make watches. This collab with Geier Glove Company proves so.

RELATED: The Best Gloves for Braving Winter Breezes

Black Slub Vintage Pocket Tee
best affordable t-shirt
Black Slub Vintage Pocket Tee
buckmason.com
$42.00
SHOP NOW

Buck Mason's made a killing with its line of quality tees.

RELATED: The Best Basic T-Shirts to Buy Now

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Beard Trimmer
BEST AFFORDABLE BEARD TRIMMER
Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion 2.0+ Beard Trimmer
amazon.com
$79.99
$56.74 (29% off)
SHOP NOW

This tool gives you infinite options for trimming, detailing and even shaving.

RELATED: The Best Beard Trimmers for Fine-Tuning Your Facial Hair

Naadam The Essential Cashmere Sweater
Best Affordable Cashmere Sweater
Naadam The Essential Cashmere Sweater
naadam.co
$75.00
SHOP NOW

Naadam makes its affordable cashmere sweater in a myriad of colors.

RELATED: The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Every Budget

Satta Cord Cap
Best Corduroy Cap
Satta Cord Cap
endclothing.com
$59.00
$35.00 (41% off)
SHOP NOW

Texture helps a plain cap not look so... plain.

RELATED: The 12 Coolest Baseball Caps for Keeping the Sun Out of Your Eyes

Filson 1970's Logger Thermal Socks
Best Affordable Boot Socks
Filson 1970's Logger Thermal Socks
filson.com
$40.00
SHOP NOW

Capable of insulating even when wet, these might be the best socks ever made.

RELATED: Step Into Boot Season With Brand-New Socks

B&R Le Mans Racing Watch Strap
Best Affordable Leather Watch Strap
B&R Le Mans Racing Watch Strap
bandrbands.com
$79.99
SHOP NOW

We can completely vouch for this strap’s comfort, quality and value.

RELATED: The Best Leather Watch Bands You Can Buy

Levi's Trucker Jacket
BEST AFFORDABLE DENIM JACKET
Levi's Trucker Jacket
levi.com
$89.50
SHOP NOW

Plenty of jackets take cues from Levi's, but the original remains a must-buy.

RELATED: The Best Denim Jackets to Buy Now and Own Forever

Swatch Think Time
Best Affordable Fashion Watch
Swatch Think Time
swatch.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW

With a Bioceramic case and legible, minimal design, you can actually get a sleek Swiss made watch for under $100.

RELATED: The Best Watches Under $100


tech
Courtesy
Amazon Kindle (2022)
Best Budget E-Reader
Amazon Kindle (2022)
amazon.com
$99.99
SHOP NOW

Amazon's newest Kindle has been upgraded with a brighter screen, improved battery life and USB-C charging.

RELATED: Amazon's Newest Kindle

Nothing Ear (stick)
Best Budget-Friendly Wireless Earbuds
Nothing Ear (stick)
nothing.tech
$99.00
SHOP NOW

The Nothing Ear (stick) are budget-friendly wireless earbuds with a cool design and satisfying cylindrical charging case.

RELATED: The Nothing Ear (Stick) Reviewed

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
Best Ultra-Portable Speaker Under $100
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
amazon.com
$99.99
SHOP NOW

Ultimate Ears updated its ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker this year with improved range and battery life.

RELATED: The UE Wonderboom 3 Reviewed

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
amazon.com
$79.98
$54.98 (31% off)
SHOP NOW

The Echo Dot is a convenient smart speaker, but the inclusion of a digital clock makes it a great smart alarm clock.

RELATED:The Best Smart Alarm Clocks

Grado SR60x Prestige Wired Headphones
Best Wired Open-Back Headphones Under $100
Grado SR60x Prestige Wired Headphones
amazon.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

At $99, the Grado SR60x are the most affordable headphones from the Brooklyn-based hi-fi company.

RELATED: The Best Wired Headphones

Fitbit Inspire 3
Best Fitness Tracker Under $100
Fitbit Inspire 3
amazon.com
$99.95
$79.95 (20% off)
SHOP NOW

The Inspire 3 is the company's newest and most entry-level fitness tracker. It has a color display and a slimmed-down design.

RELATED: Our Guide to Fitness Trackers

Apple AirTag (4-pack)
Best Bluetooth Tracker for iPhone
Apple AirTag (4-pack)
amazon.com
$94.98
SHOP NOW

AirTags are Apple's button-sized Bluetooth trackers that can be attached to any of your personal belongings. Must have an iPhone.

RELATED: Our Guide to Bluetooth Trackers

Apple HomePod mini
Best-Sounding Smart Speaker Under $100
Apple HomePod mini
apple.com
$99.00
SHOP NOW

The HomePod mini is the best-sounding smart speaker for less than $100. It works exclusively with Apple Music.

RELATED: The Best Smart Speakers Under $100

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Best MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
amazon.com
$99.00
$84.97 (14% off)
SHOP NOW

Designed for iPhones with MagSafe, the portable battery will give your phone about half a day of extra juice.

RELATED: The Best Magsafe Battery Packs

Xbox One Wireless Controller
Best Budget Wireless Controller for Xbox One
Xbox One Wireless Controller
amazon.com
$64.99
$53.99 (17% off)
SHOP NOW

An extra gamer controller will come in handy, especially if they are prone to rage quits.

RELATED: How to Play Xbox Games on Your Laptop

Xbox Wireless Headset
Best Budget Gaming Headset for Xbox One
Xbox Wireless Headset
amazon.com
$99.99
SHOP NOW

This is Microsoft's first wireless headset that's specifically designed to work with Xbox One consoles.

RELATED: How to Use AirPods as a Gaming Headset

Mophie Snap+ Charging Stand & Pad
Best 2-in-1 Wireless Charger for iPhone
Mophie Snap+ Charging Stand & Pad
zagg.com
$79.95
SHOP NOW

This is one of our favorite 2-in-1 wireless chargers for iPhone and AirPods. It's fully compatible with MagSafe.

RELATED: The Best Wireless Chargers

Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
Best Car Mount for iPhone
Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
amazon.com
$39.99
SHOP NOW

This MagSafe-compatible car mount holds your iPhone in place as you drive. Get the "charging mount" version and it'll charge your iPhone, too.

RELATED: The Belkin BoostCharge Reviewed

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam
Best Budget-Friendly Webcam
Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam
amazon.com
$69.99
$62.55 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

This budget-friendly captures a 1080p picture and connects directly to your computer via USB-A.

RELATED: The Best Webcams

Logitech Lift
Best Budget-Friendly Vertical Mouse
Logitech Lift
amazon.com
$66.21
SHOP NOW

The Logitech Lift is a vertical ergonomic mouse that's designed for people with smaller hands.

RELATED: The Logitech Lift Reviewed

Blue Snowball Ice
Best USB Mic Under $50
Blue Snowball Ice
amazon.com
$49.99
SHOP NOW

Blue Microphones is one of the biggest names in external microphones and its Snowball Ice is one of the best affordable options.

RELATED: Great USB Mics

Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
Best Instant Film Camera Under $100
Polaroid Go Instant Mini Camera
amazon.com
$99.99
$78.98 (21% off)
SHOP NOW

The Polaroid Go is the company's smallest and lightest instant film camera — it can almost fit inside your pocket.

RELATED: The Best Instant Film Cameras

Twelve South AirFly Pro
Best Wireless Adapter for AirPods
Twelve South AirFly Pro
amazon.com
$54.99
SHOP NOW

The AirFly Pro is a wireless headphone adapter that let you use your AirPods with an airplane’s in-flight entertainment system.

RELATED: The Airfly Pro Reviewed

Anker Soundcore Life Q30
Best Noise-Canceling Headphones Under $100
Anker Soundcore Life Q30
amazon.com
$79.99
SHOP NOW

The Soundcore Life Q30 is one of our favorite budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones.

RELATED: Affordable Noise-Canceling Headphones

Google Nest Cam Indoor
Best Entry-Level Smart Home Camera
Google Nest Cam Indoor
amazon.com
$99.99
$69.99 (30% off)
SHOP NOW

The Nest Cam Indoor is the company's entry-level smart home camera that's available in four different colors.

RELATED: The Best Smart Home Cameras