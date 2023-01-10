The Best Fitness Apparel of 2023

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

A new year means a fresh start, and for fitness enthusiasts, that means turning the page and focusing on your latest goals and personal bests. But to achieve these feats of workout progress, you need to be equipped with the right apparel.

To give your wardrobe a head start this year, we’ve compiled a roundup of our favorite tops, bottoms and other fitness essentials. From innovative textiles to trusted gym staples, you’re sure to find the right picks on this list to keep your focus on performance, not on your sweat.

