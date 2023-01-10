Today's Top Stories
The Best Fitness Apparel of 2023

Get dressed to impress with this lineup sure to upgrade any training wardrobe.

By Ben Emminger
multiple pieces of fitness apparel laid out on black rubber gym flooring with text saying fitness awards apparel laid overtop the photo
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2023 Fitness Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

A new year means a fresh start, and for fitness enthusiasts, that means turning the page and focusing on your latest goals and personal bests. But to achieve these feats of workout progress, you need to be equipped with the right apparel.

To give your wardrobe a head start this year, we’ve compiled a roundup of our favorite tops, bottoms and other fitness essentials. From innovative textiles to trusted gym staples, you’re sure to find the right picks on this list to keep your focus on performance, not on your sweat.

BEST SEAMLESS WORKOUT SHIRT
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
$64 AT TEN THOUSAND

With body-mapped mesh for cool, comfortable circuits, we really like the fit of this latest silhouette from one of fitness’s most-trusted apparel brands.

RELATED: Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt Review

BEST BUDGET RUNNING JACKET
Nathan Stealth Jacket
$90 AT NATHANSPORTS.COM

Run without distractions thanks to this cost-effective outer layer boasting a noise-free exterior that doesn’t rustle or crunch as you pace toward a new PR.

RELATED: The Best Running Jackets

BEST HOODED GYM SHIRT
Ibex Indie Hoodie
$170 AT IBEX.COM

Flatlock stitching across this merino wool silhouette means less chafing and skin irritation, whether working through an agility routine or striding toward the finish line.

RELATED: The Best Workout Shirts

BEST LONG SLEEVE GYM SHIRT
Arc'teryx Cormac Crew Neck
$80 AT ARC'TERYX

We really enjoy the gridded, breathable polyester of the Cormac Crew Neck that allows sweat vapors to dissipate more easily as we push our muscles to newfound heights.

RELATED: The Best Men's Workout Clothes

MOST SUSTAINABLE RUNNING TEE
Unsanctioned Deep Blurple Tee
$95 AT UNSANCTIONEDRUNNING.COM

There’s no greenwashing present across this sustainable silhouette made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Plus, the no-sew shoulder seams lay comfortably across the skin for cozy strides and cadences.

RELATED: The Best Running Shirts

BEST TRAINING SHORTS FOR RUNNING
Patagonia Strider Pro 5-Inch Running Shorts
$79 AT PATAGONIA

A Polygiene treatment helps keep these shorts from getting too funky, while the 5-inch inseam allows for plenty of maneuverability and breathability when pacing through your splits.

RELATED: The Best Running Shorts

MOST VERSATILE TRAINING SHORTS
Rhone 7-Inch Mako Tech Unlined Short
$68 AT RHONE

Whether finding the perfect yoga flow or setting up for a new deadlift PR, these unlined shorts from Rhone are more than capable of performing at the highest level.

RELATED: The Best Gym Shorts

Brooks Run Visible Convertible Jacket
$180 AT BROOKS RUNNING

We like this jacket for its heightened reflectivity, as well as its packability. For warmer nights, this jacket packs conveniently into itself, transforming into a wearable pack for lighter wear.

RELATED: Nighttime Running Essentials

BEST RUNNING SOCKS
Near Earth Distance Running Socks
$24 AT NEAREARTH.RUN

Cozy Lycra fiber and a snug fit around the arch allow you to focus less on pulling these crew socks back into place and more on your PR-setting times.

RELATED: The Best Boutique Running Brands

BEST PANTS FOR OUTDOOR TRAINING
Patagonia Wind Shield Pants
$169 AT PATAGONIA

A DWR finish helps keep your legs protected from any headwinds or inclement weather, and the tapered fit keeps things sleek and stylish on the road.

RELATED: Cold-Weather Running Gear

