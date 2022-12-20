When you think about it, a quality gym bag can be the silent hero to your workout regimen. Effortlessly keeping your shoes, accessories and other essentials secure for transport, these vessels can really take the stress out of training — which makes mustering up the motivation to hit the weight room or studio much more achievable.

There's a variety of styles to choose from when it comes to gym bags, from the sleek and elegant to the roomy and durable. One such tote that's caught our eye as of late has been the King Kong Core35 Duffel. With a tough canvas exterior, well-designed pockets and unique features for accommodating your go-to gym gear, this bag looks to be the answer to all your fitness inquiries. But to reap the benefits of all this innovation, you need to pay for it — the Core35 Duffel is not cheap when you compare it to other duffels you'd find at your local sporting goods store.

To see if the hype is worth the higher price tag, I swapped out my normal gym bag and loaded up the Core35 for my routine trips to the gym. I typically carry an abundance of lifting accessories like a belt, wrist wraps, lifting straps, supplements and more, so I was sure that my typical inventory would be sufficient in testing this bag's capabilities. I also made note of how easily I could carry this bag across the gym during training, as well as its storage capabilities in a typical gym locker.

Here's what you can expect when loading up with the King Kong Core35 Duffel.

King Kong Core35 Duffel
Weightlifting belt sleeve keeps this bulkier accessory well-stored while also freeing up more internal space

High-quality construction promotes extended use More structured profile can be difficult to fit in some gym lockers

Internal shoe pocket may not accommodate larger sizes

What's Good About the King Kong Core35 Duffel?

The unique weightlifting belt sleeve is great for freeing up space in the main compartment.

Weightlifting belts aren't the smallest accessory to throw in your training bag. The bulkier silhouettes don't roll up as easily as your normal dress belt, meaning you need to play a little bit of Tetris when laying out your internal compartment. The Core35 Duffel eliminates any and all of these headaches with the addition of a weightlifting belt sleeve. Rather than house your belt in the main compartment, you slide it through key pouches that keep your belt secure without sacrificing storage space.

Ben Emminger

I really enjoyed this feature, as it allowed me to free up some storage internally, creating enough room to throw in a separate pair of running shoes on days where I combined my strength training with some cardio. I also own multiple belts for varying needs, and found no issues sliding quick-release, buckled and levered silhouettes into this innovative design feature. Plus, storing your belt in this specific pouch gives the bag an added sense of structure, meaning the profile won't collapse on itself when you throw it down in your back seat or at the base of a power rack before a lift.

The durable canvas skin is tough enough to withstand years of training.

I've worn through my fair share of gym bags over the years, and as such, have grown an appreciation for well-built silhouettes. Upon picking up and loading the Core35 for the first time, I immediately pictured training out of this bag for years to come. The tough-as-nails canvas feels rugged and sturdy, and the ripstop nylon inside looks to be capable of holding up against typical wear and tear. I also appreciate the hefty YKK zippers strewn across the various pockets, which also boast corded extensions for easier grip when in use.

The canvas composition and 35-liter volume can also make this a great carry-on option when jetting off for a quick getaway. Whether throwing this bag down for a workout or up into an overhead bin, the frame should be plenty tough for multiple uses — which can help alleviate the sticker shock of a three-figure tote.

Ben Emminger

What's Less Than Ideal About the King Kong Core35 Duffel?

The boxier profile provides great structure, but might be a tight fit in some gym lockers.

I do appreciate how well the Core35 retains it's shape when sitting on the floor or being toted from car to training center. The fact that the canvas doesn't collapse in on itself gives each piece of fitness equipment some added space to breathe, which can help dissipate any growing scents or smells that may be lingering across your dirty apparel or shoes. With that said, however, the sturdy silhouette can be a detriment if you need to stow this bag in a small cubby or gym locker.



If you picture the typical locker room layout of a normal big box gym, the storage lockers aren't the most spacious to begin with, and when you go to put this bag inside before hitting the treadmill, studio or weight room, you do need to push a little more to make it fit. This can alter your interior setup and potentially crush delicate valuables if you decide to keep them in-tote. Plus, there's no locker hanger that can allow for upright storage, meaning this bag will need to sit at the bottom of your locker. This didn't bother me in particular, but it could be an issue for some.

Ben Emminger

The internal shoe pocket isn't ideal for those with larger feet.

I like the overall design of the internal shoe compartment built into the Core 35 Duffel, which sits at the opposite side of where you'd store your weightlifting belt. The bag itself is slimmed down from other shoe compartments you'd see, which eliminates that excess fabric that can take away from storage opportunities in the main opening. When stored vertically, I had no issues getting my training shoes or lifting clogs to sit in the pouch, but I will admit, I don't have the largest shoe size.

Because of the more rugged canvas frame, there's not a lot of room to stretch the vertical space you find in the shoe pocket. This could be troublesome for those with larger feet or longer footwear. Additionally, it appears to me that the shoe pocket is designed to accommodate low-tops best, so high-top silhouettes may not be the best for this compartment. I was able to pack in my pair of Nobull High-Top Trainer+s with a little effort, but again, I'm benefitting from having a tinier footprint.

Ben Emminger

King Kong Core35 Duffel: The Verdict

Despite some potential issues with the shoe compartment, I'm thoroughly impressed with this gym bag from King Kong. Every aspect has a perk and benefit, and I really admire the quality stitched into each seam across this tote. If you're in the market for a gym bag, spend a little bit more and invest in this durable, well-built silhouette that can easily house all your training gear and then some. Fitness is a long game, and as you progress with each workout, this bag is prime to be right by your side through it all.