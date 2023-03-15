Are These Leather Gym Bags Luxe or Ludicrous?

When it comes to your go-to gym gear, there's plenty of room for added flair. Sure, your gym shoes and workout apparel are easy ways to let your taste and personality shine in-between sets, but your gym bag can also speak to your aesthetic as well. Maybe you're more utilitarian and opt for a no-nonsense tote with plenty of pockets for all your training needs. Maybe you value color and pop and choose to carry a duffel or backpack as vibrant as your own aura.

Then, there are some athletes that want the most luxurious bag possible — the perfect mix of designer style with quality and durability. For these individuals, it appears King Kong Apparel has the answer. While the brand already makes some of the best gym bags available, including our favorite Core35 Duffel, its limits don't stop at just ripstop nylon. The Heritage Collection features two silhouettes — a 26L backpack and 46L duffel — constructed entirely from full-grain American leather. Nearly every zipper, clasp and buckle is metal, not plastic, and each profile is designed to last a lifetime of use, only growing better with age. Plus, the bags are made in smaller batches, allowing King Kong to get every detail right without giving off the notion that these are mass-produced luxe facades.

Just looking at these impressive gym totes gives off a sense of premium quality...and then you see the price tag. At nearly $500 for the backpack and $600 for the duffel, you quickly find yourself wondering if that craftsmanship is worth the cost. Yes, the leather construction is intended to last generations, but is it really necessary considering the fact that most other high-quality gym bags rarely tease such a price?

To see if the performance of the Heritage Collection justified the cost, I swapped out my typical gym bag for multiple weeks, loading these leather-bound totes for a handful of sessions. I utilized all the available pockets and compartments to see if the quality extended beyond their exteriors, and also noted how easily they fit in certain storage areas like a locker or front-of-shop cubby. While my time with the Heritage Collection definitely failed to showcase the extended durability of each silhouette, I still put these profiles through some abuse to see if the leather, zippers and stitching had what it takes to make these the "last gym bags I'd ever own."

Here's what you can expect from this luxe lineup of training totes from one of the industry's best brands.

What's Good About the King Kong Heritage Collection?

The craftsmanship is top notch across both bag profiles.

I definitely expected these Heritage Collection bags to be a step above my normal tote, but after unboxing each silhouette, I was still impressed by the attention to detail. Every zipper was metal for better durability. All the nylon straps were capped with a leather patch to help reduce fraying. The leather itself held its shape while still offering some flexibility. It just feels like King Kong spent its time crafting these luxurious profiles. The only plastic I found in the bunch was the male end of the backpack’s shoe compartment buckle. It does take away from the polished aesthetic to a degree, but if this is the only callout, I’d consider that a win.

Ben Emminger

Additionally, I enjoyed how sturdy each bag felt when traveling from home to gym. The duffel straps fit nicely in the hand and across the shoulder, while the backpack straps sat conveniently across my frame, even when the pack was loaded with gear. I didn’t feel off-balance when walking, and the straps did a fine job of disbursing the weight across my back. I typically opt for a duffel setup when it comes to storing and carrying my fitness accessories, but the comfort, convenience and performance showcased across the Heritage Collection backpack have me rethinking my normal setup.

Ben Emminger

There are plenty of convenient compartments that fit a bevy of fitness gear.

While you might be inclined to think the luxurious leather profiles of these bags are their only calling card, after using both packs for an extended period, I can confidently state that convenience was not lost on these profiles. Each silhouette has a slew of compartments designed to make the most of your training experience. I liked the included shoe bag that comes with the duffel, as it kept my well-worn footwear separated from my other items. Additionally, the shoe compartment across the backpack profile was large enough to house various silhouettes, including my high-top Nobull Trainer+ kicks. The present D-rings on both profiles also allowed me to clip an errant shaker bottle or set of straps for quick access, too.

If you’re an athlete that desires more compartments for storage, I’d suggest opting for the larger 46L duffel. Its seven interior pockets trump the singular internal option featured in the backpack model. Both profiles showcase four external compartments, though, which include dual bottle pockets that zip open for added expansion, which can be ideal for those larger vessels. Plus, the zippered nature of these pockets keeps your pack's silhouette more compact when not in use, which can be great when tossing these totes in a locker or gym cubby.

Ben Emminger

What's Not Ideal About the King Kong Heritage Collection?

The leather construction gives these bags a heavier starting weight.

Normally, you’d appreciate a little bit of heft when it comes to luggage. That characteristic often showcases a bag’s quality and durability, but when you’re just getting done with a strenuous workout, the last thing you want to do is lug another weight around. Because of the leather makeup of these Heritage Collection bags, you’re already starting behind the curve. The backpack itself weighs 5.9 pounds on its own, while the larger duffel clocks in at 6.2 pounds. Add in your shoes, apparel, weightlifting belt, water bottle and other accessories, and you could be looking at a tote that warrants its own workout routine.

I don’t want to imply that the weight of the leather material is a harsh negative against these bags, because I don’t believe these totes could be as luxurious as they are without it. With that said, though, it can make travel a bit of a burden. If you typically haul your gym bag from the car to the office and then the gym, you’re looking at a significant increase to your daily carry. This can leave your shoulders and frame potentially exhausted before you even get to your first set, making you reconsider investing in such a durable pack.

You almost feel bad using these silhouettes for toting around sweaty gym gear.

These bags look damn good, I’ll admit. The leather is of the highest quality, and it does enhance your wardrobe when carrying these impressive totes. They’re so impressive, in fact, that it’s almost an atrocity to specify them as gym bags. The first thing I said when I got my hands on the Heritage Collection was, "These are way too nice to get sweat and stink in." And, I still have that thought every time I grab my bag to hit the weights. You’re inclined to preserve the material as much as possible, which shouldn’t be the case when your main focus should be on in-gym performance.

Gradually, I suspect this notion to fade away, but it’s hard not to gingerly treat these packs for the first few weeks. After all, these are probably one of the most expensive investments you’ll make in your fitness journey, so you want to make them last. I think my best bet in rethinking my approach is to view the leather like I would another piece of gear I’ve handled plentifully: baseball gloves. Yes, the construction and quality bring with it a higher price tag, but you can’t be afraid to toss these items around a little. They’re designed with longevity and use in mind, so why not put them through the trials and tribulations your normal gear would face?

King Kong Heritage Collection: The Verdict

While the weight of the leather does take some getting used to, and the price tag is a bit of an initial hit on the bank account, I’m thoroughly impressed by these luxury gym bags from King Kong. The quality is present throughout each silhouette, and I really feel that the durability will be showcased many months and years into the future. If you can afford the cost upfront, I’m confident you’ll be purchasing the last gym bag you’ll ever own if you opt for the Heritage Collection.



