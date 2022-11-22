Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Rev Up for Training with the Best Pre-Workouts

Find that spark to power through your daily exercise routine with these energizing supplements bringing the boost to your workouts.

By Ben Emminger and Cory Smith
collage of three jars of pre workout
Courtesy

You can’t get after your training if you don’t have fuel in the tank. For many athletes, eating a nutritious snack or meal before a run or gym session can be enough to power our bodies for sustained performance. Sadly, however, not everyone’s schedule allows for whole meals to serve as the sole source of energy, and even still, there are times when we’d like to have a little more gas behind that last mile or final squat rep.

Enter pre-workout, one of the most popular supplements out there thanks to its assistance with energy, focus and muscle metabolism. There are a plethora of pre-workout supplements on the market, and as is the case in most supplement categories, there exists a lot of smoke and mirrors. Before we get the scoop on the best pre-workout supplements available today, let’s mix in some helpful facts to get a better understanding of what’s typically in pre-workout, who should be taking the supplement and what to look for before purchasing.

What's in a Pre-Workout?

How many and exactly what ingredients are in pre-workout vary greatly depending on the brand. However, there are a few key ingredients most pre-workouts will have because they have been shown to aid in athletic performance. Here are the five most common ingredients and what they do.

Caffeine

Caffeine is most commonly found as a natural stimulant derived from beans, leaves, nuts or pods. Synthetic caffeine also exists but is most common in certain medicines and energy drinks. Its largest benefit for athletes lies in the central nervous system, where it can help improve awakeness and give you a boost of energy.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is a non-essential amino acid, meaning your body produces it naturally. It supports the production of carnosine, which can help buffer acid levels in your muscles to delay muscle fatigue. If you’ve ever taken pre-workout and felt that tingling underskin sensation, beta-alanine is likely the cause.

Creatine

Creatine is found naturally in our muscles and aids in the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which supplies the muscles with short, intense bursts of energy. By supplementing with creatine you can potentially increase the production of ATP to help improve this energy burst, which in turn can lead to better muscle strength and size over extended training.

L-Citrulline & L-Arginine

Citrulline is another non-essential amino acid popular in pre-workout ingredient lists. Its main function is to kickstart the production of arginine, another non-essential amino acid, which is then converted into nitric oxide to help your arteries relax and improve blood flow. This can be ideal in pre-workout supplements for two reasons. One, improved blood flow can allow your muscles to work more efficiently as they bring oxygen to and from the worked areas. Two, more blood flow can lead to swollen muscles, or that aesthetically-pleasing “pump” feeling that strength athletes often chase in the gym.

Branched-Chain Amino Acids

Branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, are essential amino acids, meaning our bodies cannot create them. Therefore, they must be consumed through our diet, whether that be through proper nutrition or supplementation. BCAAs can play a pivotal role in protein synthesis, leading to perceived benefits such as improved muscle growth and retention, better hydration and lessened fatigue, which is why BCAAs on their own are a popular supplement category. Having a dose of BCAAs in pre-workout is common to help kickstart that protein synthesis, leading to better-maintained cellular energy throughout your training.

Who Should Take Pre-Workout?

Pre-workout can be a suitable supplement for those wanting that extra energy boost that cannot otherwise be achieved through a normal diet alone, and there is merit to this powder’s potency. A 2010 study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that mixing pre-workout supplements with high-intensity interval training can result in increased VO2 max readings as well as training volume upticks and sped-up heart rates — which can aid in body fat loss. Because the ingredients within pre-workout can have an immediate effect on your heart and blood flow, however, it’s wise to take the time and consider your personal health before shaking up a dose before your next workout.

“Pre-workouts are the most notorious for having things that aren't so great for your health in them,” says Shannon O’Grady, Ph.D., who has a doctorate in biology with a focus in nutritional physiology. It’s important to read the labels and stay within the manufacturer’s suggested servings, too, as everyone’s caffeine tolerances and heart health are different — the effects on one athlete can easily be different from another. O’Grady strongly suggests looking at the ingredients and paying special attention to the amounts of each, particularly when it comes to caffeine, citrulline and arginine. If you’re not familiar with an ingredient, you can always look at the FDA’s website for further information or consult your personal health professional to see if your body is able to consume said product.

While this might make choosing a proper pre-workout to be a daunting task, there are plenty of brands that follow third-party testing to relieve any potential fears you may have about banned or potentially harmful ingredients. Look for powders certified by either NSF Certified for Sport, BSCG, Informed Sport or other institutions.

How We Tested

collage of jars of pre workout
Ben Emminger

Across our multiple years of training experience, we’ve tasted our fair share of pre-workout powders, highlighting keynotes on how each product performed in terms of energy, focus, stamina and other side effects. Additionally, we’ve had plenty of experience with the less-than-stellar pre-workouts that left more negative side effects than positives, so we’ve been well-seasoned in identifying which ingredients work best for our bodies and which are best left on the counter. Lastly, while not every workout requires the biggest spike in energy and alertness, it helps to have a pre-workout that tastes good, so we’ve recorded that feature as well.

Now, grab your shaker bottles, plan out your sets and get ready to get amped with the best pre-workouts available today.

BEST OVERALL PRE-WORKOUT
Huge Supplements Wrecked
Courtesy
Now 20% off
$40 AT HUGESUPPLEMENTS.COM

  • Exceptional boost in focus even before caffeine kicks in
  • Great endurance and consistent energy thanks to the caffeine anhydrous and green coffee extract

  • Only 20 servings per container
  • Energy may take a while to wear off, which might not be ideal for evening workouts

Wrecked from Huge Supplements was a clear winner in our testing thanks to the dense ingredient background that provided a consistent energy boost and vastly improved focus, rather than a skin-splitting spike of fuel. Even before getting to the gym, we felt the nootropics begin to take hold as we felt more motivated and locked into the training tasks at hand. Additionally, we didn’t get that tingling side effect, despite the worthwhile dosage of beta-alanine, which was a definite plus as the sweat began to pour.

We appreciated the sustained boost that kept us on the ball even after our training, too, but wouldn’t recommend this for those that take their workouts in the evening hours. You may be left awake for too long, and throw off your sleep schedules. Otherwise, this is a top notch product from a fairly new supplement brand.

BEST UPGRADE PRE-WORKOUT
Swolverine Preworkout
Courtesy
$55 AT BODYBUILDING.COM

  • Stim-free makeup doesn’t give that crashing feeling you experience in other pre-workouts
  • Transparent label provides a detailed breakdown of each included ingredient and nutrient

  • Larger doses of beta alanine and betaine anhydrous give off a heavy tingling sensation
  • Only one flavor available

We were surprised to discover how much energy return we got from this impressive pre-workout, as Swolverine’s Pre is stim-free meaning there’s no caffeine or other stimulants behind the added boost. This made this supplement a great tool for evening workouts, as coming down from the uptick in focus and alertness was a breeze. We also appreciated the transparent label and nutritional facts, leaving no questions around dosages or “proprietary blends.”

Swolverine’s Preworkout does include hearty doses of both beta alanine and betaine anhydrous, though, which can give off some serious pumps worthy of any social media post, but does come with a sometimes uncomfortable tingling sensation. We’re accustomed to this feeling, so it wasn’t too bothersome, but it might be too overwhelming for pre-workout newcomers.

BEST BUDGET PRE-WORKOUT
Cellucor C4 Original
Courtesy
Now 13% off
$26 AT AMAZON

  • $1 per serving is one of the lowest prices across the board
  • Plenty of available flavors, which can help in preventing burnout over extended use

  • 150mg of caffeine per scoop might be too little for some
  • Powder can clump at the bottom, leading to a grittier final sip at times

This iconic yellow tub is many athlete’s first go-around with pre-workout supplements, and for good reason. The flavor options are tasty, the energy boost is plenty noticeable and you’re able to get a month’s worth of servings for roughly $30. We also appreciate the 150mg of caffeine per scoop, as this gives some room for customization if you’re more tolerant to the stimulant.

C4 is an iconic pre-workout powder that’s been around for years, but one of the main callouts we’ve noticed in that time is this powder’s tendency to clump at the bottom of our shakers. There always seems to be a few crystallized particles at the bottom, making that last sip before training a bit of a task. Still, for $1 per serving, this can be a great way to test the waters of this supplement category.

BEST TASTING PRE-WORKOUT
Alani Nu Pre-Workout
Courtesy
Now 12% off
$35 AT AMAZON

  • Caffeine is derived from coffee bean extract, so no synthetic sources
  • Sugar-free, gluten-free makeup provides a cleaner supplement source than others on this list

  • Less noticeable energy boost, despite the 200mg of caffeine
  • Not ideal for those craving that warming pump feeling

Want a burst of flavor to go along with your jolt of energy? With options like “Arctic White,” “Island Crush” and “Rainbow Candy,” we weren’t surprised to find Alani Nu’s pre-workout as the most flavorful of the bunch. We found ourselves favoring “Cosmic Stardust,” but there’s plenty of other tastes to suit even the sweetest of tooth, all while boasting a sugar-free, gluten-free profile.

On the performance side, Alani Nu Pre-workout is not the strongest or most potent pre-workout. While we did notice a slight jolt of alertness and focus, it didn’t provide that added spark of motivation, which was a bit of a letdown when approaching some serious leg days. Additionally, for more advanced athletes that like that beta-alanine pump, this might not have enough in the tank for your needs. You feel some warmth, but nowhere near the skin-ripping qualities of other powders in this list.

BEST PRE-WORKOUT FOR RUNNING
MyProtein THE Pre-Workout+
Courtesy
$60 AT MYPROTEIN

  • A full clinical dose of citrulline can help promote better muscular endurance
  • 300mg of caffeine easily sustains longer routes and runs

  • Only one flavor variety, which can lead to burnout quickly
  • Premium pricing for just 20 servings per container

While pre-workout definitely is more common in a gym setting, there’s plenty of benefits to be had for running enthusiasts, too. For a quick spark to start our strides, we really enjoyed MyProtein’s THE Pre-Workout+, which features 300mg of caffeine as well as a full clinical dose of L-citrulline for improved energy and sustained muscular endurance. This made it much easier to tackle longer mileage, particularly during early-morning runs when the sun had yet to rise.

It should be noted, however, that this jolt to your jog does come at a premium price tag. At nearly $60 for just 20 servings, THE Pre-Workout+ is one of the most expensive pre-workouts on the market. Still, if you want some boost to your step and only turn to supplements for, say, race day, it could be a worthwhile addition to your countertop.

BEST PRE-WORKOUT FOR STRENGTH TRAINING
Kaged Pre-Kaged Pre-Workout
Courtesy
$45 AT BODYBUILDING.COM

  • Coconut water powder can help with hydration efforts, leaving you less parched during your sets
  • Includes 1.5g of creatine hydrochloride to help promote ATP production

  • Only available in 20-serving containers
  • Can affect sleep schedule if you training predominantly occurs in the evening

If your fitness goals are more based in iron than asphalt, consider this premium pre-workout from Kaged. We appreciate the included ingredients across this dense makeup, most notably the coconut water powder to help curb any hydration woes mid-set, as well as Kaged’s patented creatine hydrochloride to aid in ATP production and muscle energy. Plus, Kaged was co-founded by Kris Gethin, the renowned fitness coach who knows a thing or two about serious strength training.

Like Wrecked from Huge Supplements above, we don’t recommend Pre-Kaged for evening workouts. The energy boost is just too sustained, and can lead to compromised sleep schedules if consumed later at night. Also, be prepared to regularly re-stock this pre-workout, as it’s only available in 20-serving tubs, whereas others in this roundup typically house 30 per container.

BEST PRE-WORKOUT FOR WEIGHT LOSS
Transparent Labs Lean
Courtesy
Now 21% off
$47 AT AMAZON

  • Fat Burning and Thyroid Support complex can help target stubborn fat while preventing lean muscle loss
  • Free of artificial sweeteners and colors

  • Slightly underdosed in terms of caffeine, especially when compared to other pre-workouts listed here
  • Despite the fat loss components, this shouldn’t be relied on for solely fat-burning goals

Now, it goes without saying that relying solely on a pre-workout supplement for your weight loss goals is not advisable but Transparent Labs’s Lean can definitely play a nice supporting role in your training endeavors. Boasting a unique Fat Burning and Thyroid support complex not often seen in pre-workouts, this supplement can help promote fat loss by keeping your thyroid in-check, which is one of the main factors when looking to lose a pound or two.

We also appreciate the fact that Transparent Labs is, well, transparent with its ingredients, providing clear and concise information for each nutrient included in the makeup. While this might be a little underpowered when thinking of Lean as just another pre-workout, if you want to support your weight loss journey with a little jolt of additional energy, look no further.

MOST VERSATILE PRE-WORKOUT
Bare Performance Nutrition Flight
Courtesy
$40 AT BAREPERFORMANCENUTRITION.COM

  • No crash or overpowered energy levels, despite the impressive 300mg dose of caffeine
  • Helps promote the focus and cognitive function you need for long workouts and runs alike

  • Not ideal for those searching for a distinct pump in their sessions
  • Flavors can seem watered down at times

Whether taking on a multi-mile jog, a high-octane tempo run, grueling heavy bench day or accessory lifts, we thoroughly enjoyed the performance baked into BPN’s Flight pre-workouts. The flavors, while subtle at times, aren’t overpowering to the point that you don’t want to finish your shaker, and we didn’t experience any post-training crash or extensive alertness. We were easily able to transition into our recovery regimens, despite the loaded 300mg of caffeine in each impressive scoop.

While this pre-workout can suit a number of athletic needs, for serious strength trainers wanting that “pump” aesthetic from your lifts, this does leave a little to be desired. You can expect some tingles and minor blood flow improvement, but ultimately, we recommend keeping this for the energy perks, not the pump itself.

BEST VEGAN PRE-WORKOUT
Naked Nutrition Naked Energy
Courtesy
Now 25% off
$45 AT NAKEDNUTRITION.COM

  • Unflavored offering makes this a great addition to morning smoothies or shakes
  • Just 10 clean ingredients, keeping things simple in a certified vegan profile

  • Creatine monohydrate inclusion might not be ideal for those targeting weight loss goals
  • Higher price than other options, which is understandable given the cleaner composition

Don’t compromise your morals simply for an added boost to your energy levels. Naked Nutrition’s Naked Energy contains just 10 ingredients to create a worthwhile supplement aimed at targeting your in-workout performance. We enjoyed the spark provided by the 200mg of caffeine, derived from coffee beans, and the certified vegan profile gives off that cleaner vibe to make supplementation a little easier, too — no worries about unknown chemicals or synthetic additives.

One of the biggest perks to Naked Energy, however, is the unflavored offering — a unique addition to the pre-workout space. We found this made adding a quick energy hit to our morning shakes or favorite sports drinks far more approachable, giving this supplement some extra versatility across its already loaded silhouette.

BEST NATURAL PRE-WORKOUT
Promix Nutrition Pre-Workout
Courtesy
$29 AT PROMIXNUTRITION.COM

  • Zero crash post-training
  • Tyrosine dosage helps support a well-focused training mantra

  • Some have noted an odd smell to the powder that can be off-putting
  • Not ideal for those wanting muscle-building ingredients in their pre-workout

If you want a natural pre-workout that’s less focused on muscle growth and more so on energy improvement, we recommend this vegan-friendly, keto-friendly powder from Promix. We enjoyed the 3g of Tyrosine that ramps up your focus and helps you lock onto the tasks at hand, and the 200mg of caffeine is enough of a jolt to get the juices flowing for whatever your regimen calls for.

We also appreciated the convenient bag construction as opposed to the plastic container, which adds to Promix’s more eco-friendly aesthetic. While some might desire a little more ingredients like creatine or citrulline for flex-worthy gains, this still remains a solid pre-workout that delivers the burst when it matters most.

BEST STIM-FREE PRE-WORKOUT
Ghost Pump V2 Nitric Oxide
Courtesy
$40 AT GNC.COM

  • 1,000 more milligrams of vegan-friendly L-citrulline to help bolster those skin-ripping pumps
  • 40 servings per container keeps this pre-workout budget friendly

  • Stim-free means this won’t deliver the energy-boosting notes of other pre-workouts
  • Less versatile than other pre-workouts in this roundup

Want to achieve that shirt-bursting feel midway through your workout? Supplement your training with a scoop of Ghost’s updated Pump V2. We immediately saw a difference in how enlarged our muscles became mid-session, providing just the right amount of motivation to keep hammering the weights toward our desired PRs. Plus, we also felt a decent balance between muscle density and girth when using this product, which was one of the negatives associated with its predecessor.

Naturally, though, with a pump-focused pre-workout, the main goal is blood flow and aesthetics rather than energy support. For this reason, Ghost Pump V2 is not as versatile a training tool when compared to other supplements in this roundup. Still, though, if you’re a dedicated gym-goer and want to rip deadlifts off the floor with your best Ronnie Coleman impersonation, this powder can help those muscles burst into action with little effort.

BEST CANNED PRE-WORKOUT
Zoa+ Pre-Workout Energy Drink
Courtesy
$40 AT GNC.COM

  • 200mg of caffeine is a worthwhile energy shot for efficient training
  • Convenient canned structure makes it easy to fuel up when out and about

  • Only available in three flavor offerings
  • In terms of price per servings, there are other more sustainable options

If you smell what The Rock is…drinking?

Yes, Dwayne Johnson might be known more so for his impressive physique, box office success, multiple wrestling world championships and tasty tequila brand, but don’t think the People’s Champion doesn’t know what it takes to fuel your workouts as well. Zoa+ Pre-Workout has been a great solution for on-the-go energy boosts, providing 200mg of natural, clean caffeine from green tea extract and green coffee.

We will admit, this isn’t our preferred pre-workout due to the added costs of cans and limited servings per pack, but when in a pinch, this is a great alternative to training without a fuel source. Plus, the flavors, albeit limited, can provide the perfect hints of tastiness to make every drop as delectable as the last.

