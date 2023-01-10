Give Yourself a Fresh Start with January's Best New Fitness Gear

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to get down to business. Whether you are setting your sights on weight loss, building some muscle ahead of that summer vacation or just wanting to better your overall well-being, January is prime time to take a deeper look at your relationship with fitness. To keep resolutions going beyond those first few weeks, though, you'll need some peak performance gear.

Thankfully, the first month of 2023 brings a number of invigorating products to help fuel your training. From impressive new running shoes to first-of-its-kind recovery tools, helpful equipment and more, January is jam packed. So, let’s jump right into the top fitness offerings we’ve found thus far.

Brooks Hyperion Max

Serving as the latest addition to the brand’s Hyperion lineup of fast, lightweight sneakers, the Brooks Hyperion Max boasts a durable outsole and stretch woven upper with 3D Fit Print to cloak your foot in a sock-like aesthetic. Plus, the ride of the Hyperion Max is plenty snappy thanks to the DNA Flash foam midsole, as seen in other silhouettes like the Caldera 6, one of our favorite trail running shoes. While the “Max” moniker might be a little misleading, we can’t wait to tackle fast-paced tempo training with these impressive kicks.

Price: $170

PRIME Energy Drink

Love him or hate him, it’s hard to ignore Logan Paul’s presence in the zeitgeist. Outside of his podcast and budding pro wrestling career, the internet mogul also shills PRIME Hydration. Recently, the brand took its lineup a step further with the introduction of PRIME Energy, boasting 200mg of caffeine and 300mg of electrolytes in each 12-ounce can at just 10 calories without any added sugar.

Price: $29.99 (12-pack)

Dr. Massage Prowlr Massage Gun

It’s safe to say that massage guns have become as prevalent in fitness regimens as a quality shaker bottles, but the percussive pounding involved can still be a little intense for newbies. The innovative Prowlr from Dr. Massage features no back-and-forth travel at the massage head, instead using orbital motion to paint away your nagging aches. The kneading and sweeping approach is designed to mimic the fingers of a masseuse, while three different attachments add to the variety.

Price: $225

ZeroWheel

If you told us 2023 would bring a reinvention of the wheel, we’d call you crazy. But that’s just what the folks over at ZeroWheel have done with their motorized, interactive, smart version of the traditional ab wheel. The ZeroWheel offers four different modes for training — including assisted workouts for beginners and resistance-based modes for more advanced athletes — plus real-time feedback and progress monitoring with each completed rep.

Price: $499

Heights Smart Probiotic

Gut health has been a popular topic the past few years, trust us, but what about your gut’s connection to your mind? That’s exactly the relationship Heights’ Smart Probiotic aims to target, improving your gut microbiome, mental health and immunity in one complete capsule. Heights’ Smart Probiotic focuses on probiotic strains that specifically impact the connection between the gut and the brain, setting it apart from other probiotics on the market.

Price: $50

Forme Ace Long Sleeve

Those long outdoor runs in January can call for some extra coverage, but as your routes extend further — or you just hunch your shoulders to bunch up for warmth — your back can get strained and out of alignment. Enter Forme’s all-new Ace Long Sleeve, which provides exceptional coverage with an added zest of proprioception. Forme’s patented technology enables the body to relearn its best alignment spatial sense to keep your back straight, reduce pain and stiffness and elevate performance.

Price: $178

Callaway Paradym Irons

Odds are you’re not too focused on your golf game just yet, but Callaway’s planting the seeds for warmer weather by unveiling its all-new Paradym series of woods and irons. Designed for a complete shift in performance, this lineup boasts many industry firsts. For example, the irons (shown above) feature A.I. face technology applied to a high-strength Forged 455 Face Cup for one of the game’s most powerful iron faces ever.

Price: $1,399.99 (7-piece Set)

Torque Fitness USA Tank M1 Push Sled

If you’re looking to add variety and intensity to your training this year, sled workouts are perfect for overall conditioning, strength development and more. The redesigned Tank M1 offers up real-time training data and revamped features like an improved 3-position tow loop bar, a convenient dumbbell cradle option for traction and storage as well as a variety of training levels to target specific power types. The available console option also makes it easier to train with partners; it's capable of tracking up to four athletes at once for personalized feedback.

Price: $849

