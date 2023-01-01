Brooks Just Released a 'Max' Version of One of Its Most Popular Sneakers

Brooks has long been one of the most popular running brands for its breadth of assortment, impressive style and inviting aesthetics ideal for beginner running enthusiasts. It's not a stretch to assume that many athletes — myself included — got their start in running by purchasing a pair of Brooks sneakers from their local sporting goods store.

The brand has built an impressive stable of running shoe silhouettes over the years dedicated to different needs, including the Ghost family who's 15th iteration sits as one of our favorite neutral running shoes. Still, though, these families haven't seen too many additions in terms of brand-new profiles. For example, the brand's Hyperion lineup of fast, lightweight speedsters hasn't seen a new addition since Brooks released the Tempo and Elite silhouettes nearly three years ago.

That is, until now.

With a new lightweight, durable outsole designed for ample traction and pickup, as well as a foot-hugging, stretch woven upper for impeccable fit, the Brooks Hyperion Max is the brand's latest tempo-ready runner designed for daily training and quickening the pace at a moment's notice. Perfect for getting those New Year's Resolutions started on the right foot, here's what you can expect from this all-new Brooks silhouette.

Brooks upgraded the outsole and upper for the new Hyperion Max

The two big callouts across this fresh running shoe include a Green Rubber outsole and stretch woven upper with 3D Fit Print. Brooks reimagined the traction and grip for the Hyperion Max, which aims to improve durability without sacrificing weight across the 7.8-ounce frame. Additionally, the "green" rubber nods to its environmentally-conscious focus while also providing optimal structure.

As far as the upper is concerned, the 3D Fit Print is intended to cloak the foot in a near-perfect wrap without any hotspots. The stretch woven nature should also be a beacon for exceptional breathability, and a thinner tongue can help protect your arch from lace bite while still maintaining its place across your extremity.

Of course, you need a snappy midsole if you want to go fast, too, and Brooks has provided just the right fuel with its nitrogen-infused, supercritical DNA Flash foam. We've seen this addition in a handful of the brand's recent releases, like the Caldera 6, our favorite trail running shoe for daily training. This foam midsole is designed to provide excellent energy return with just the right amount of cushioning, prime for daily training or those routes where speed is a little more desirable.

Brooks Running

Don't think too much about the "Max" moniker

We're very interested in this all-new silhouette, but the "max" callout in the name may be a little misleading. When you hear this term in regards to running shoes, you're probably conjuring up images of high stack heights and plush underfoot cushioning, and there's merit to that. We've seen plenty of sky-high pacers that definitely earn that title, but looking at the Hyperion Max doesn't give off those same vibes.

The 8mm heel-to-toe drop is not the most aggressive on the market, nor is there a stuffed pillow's worth of foam in the midsole that would turn this speedster into a platform-like silhouette. From what we can identify, the "Max" more so refers to this sneaker's upgrades over the previous Hyperion Tempo (which will be changing names to just the Hyperion in upcoming releases). We're still logging some miles to see how maxed out those upgrades are, so stay tuned for further details. For now, though, just take this silhouette for what it is, a new tempo trainer that can provide easy transitions, quick pickups and an overall enjoyable running experience — nomenclature, be damned.

Where to Buy the Brooks Hyperion Max

Starting today, the Brooks Hyperion Max is available online for $170, sitting right in-between the $150 Hyperion Tempo and $250 Hyperion Elite 3. If you needed a reason to hit the ground running in 2023, this is your calling card.