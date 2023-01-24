"That's Dr. Amazon, to you." Yes, it seems that the A-to-Z brand has once again found a way to make running errands a thing of the past, giving users the convenience of shopping for our daily essentials with just a few clicks. Now, Amazon has made it easier to replenish the medicine cabinet with the brand's new RxPass subscription service. This latest Prime membership perk provides patients with affordable access to generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions for just $5 a month.

The new delivery service should make it easier to keep the multiple medications we take each day in good stock, but there are some facts you need to know before rushing to the app to upgrade your Prime membership. Here's what you need to know about Amazon's latest adventure in healthcare.

What's Included with the Amazon RxPass Subscription?

The all-new RxPass gives subscribers access to the most common generic medications for a flat monthly fee of $5. The added subscription is placed on your existing Prime membership, so there's no need to pay separate bills. Additionally, prescriptions can be filled as often as needed, depending on your needs. Amazon has also included an auto-fill feature that takes the convenience of this delivery service further.

As far as available medications, an RxPass subscription covers more than 50 common scripts targeting many common conditions including allergies, diabetes (although insulin isn't covered) and anemia. A full list of available medications can be found here. Additionally, when searching for medications through Amazon's Pharmacy platform, the brand also clearly marks those eligible through RxPass.

Who's Eligible for Amazon's RxPass Subscription?

According to the brand, RxPass does have some restrictions when it comes to who can reap the benefits of this subscription service. Naturally, you need an Amazon Prime account to start, but those with government-funded insurance such as Medicare or Medicaid are not eligible to partake in the program. Additionally, RxPass does not accept payments through an HSA or FSA account.

Lastly, you may want to consider your address before signing up for RxPass. The service is not currently able to send medications to California, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. Amazon Pharmacy is still available, however, to customers within these states.

How to Sign Up for Amazon RxPass

To get started with Amazon RxPass, simply visit the Amazon Pharmacy website or app and add the service to your existing Prime membership. Signing up is simple, and members can cancel the subscription service at any time. Take the hassle out of keeping those scripts in order and take control of your health thanks to (yet another) convenient offering from the brand behemoth.

