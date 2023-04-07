A Bunch of District Vision Running Apparel and Sunglasses Are on Sale at End

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

When it comes to boutique running brands, one of the first to do it in a big way was District Vision. The humble Los Angeles-based outfit got its start testing its proprietary Japanese-designed sunglasses on the streets of NYC before heading west. While DV's gear is designed to the specifications of elite athletes, the brand's gear is made for everyone — it doesn't matter how good you are to capture that feeling that running gives you, the runner's high as it's known.

The brand's apparel and glasses are made from the highest quality materials and with a keen eye for design, resulting in understated yet stylish apparel suited for any activity, not just running. While finding its gear on sale is pretty rare, right now you can get a ton of DV's apparel and shades on sale at End Clothing.

End District Vision Keiichi Running Sunglasses endclothing.com $189.00 $95.00 (50% off) SHOP NOW

End District Vision Long Sleeve Aloe Tee endclothing.com $105.00 $45.00 (57% off) SHOP NOW

End District Vision Trenton Cap $55.00 $39.00 (29% off) SHOP NOW

Whether you're in the market for a rain shell, an insulated jacket or some performance sunglasses, you can find them on sale now. We've tested a ton of District Vision gear over the years, so based on our research, you can't go wrong with anything. However, if you need somewhere to start, we'd rate the , the and the as the highlights of this sale, along with the picks above. Just be sure to shop soon because deals like these are extremely rare.