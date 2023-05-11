The Best Golf Gloves to Help You Get a Grip on the Course

Here at GP, we are pros at finding the best gear to help you keep 100 percent of your focus on the golf ball and off of what you're going to wear for the day's round. We've gone over the best golf clothes already, from shoes and socks to golf shirts. Now it is time to focus on a small, affordable accessory that will make or break your day: golf gloves. We're here to help you find the best golf gloves you can buy.

A good glove could be the difference between pin-seeking and playing hide-and-seek with your ball past the out-of-bounds marker. Luckily, it's an affordable fix to a common problem; sweaty palms are no match for the soft, grippy Cabretta leather that most brands opt for. You can spend anywhere between $10-$25 for a golf glove — most of them really won't go above that price. Even the ones the pros wear only come in at roughly $25. Generally speaking, you can buy just about any golf glove and it will do the trick, but we think it's worth making an informed decision for the best performance.

How We Tested

With a number of golfers on staff here at Gear Patrol, we've been testing gloves since the first time we put them on. We've been out in the rain, the heat, the humidity and numerous days where our fingers are almost frozen off. Luckily, there's a glove for all of these days. We've tested more gloves than we can count over the years — there are literally dozens of brands and styles you can choose from — but over hundreds of rounds, we've decided that some stand above the rest. Read on to see our favorites.

Best Overall Golf Glove: Titleist Players Glove

Titleist is the number one ball in golf, but it also is number one in a lot of other golf gear — gloves included. Trusted by some of the best players in the world, the Players Golf Glove provides a top-tier hand feel, an optimal level of tackiness and some of the most supple Cabretta leather you'll find right out of the package.

Best Vintage-Inspired Golf Glove: Modest Vintage Player Pro Cabretta Leather Gloves

For the more discerning players among us, try some vintage-inspired gloves from The Modest Vintage Player. Crafted from Cabretta leather, these gloves will make you stand out on the course — a subtle flex that will definitely have people asking you where you scored such nice vintage gloves.

Best Upgrade Golf Glove: G/Fore Collection Glove

We've touted the accolades of G/Fore in our previous golf guides, and it is no surprise that their premium Essential Glove takes the prize of the best splurge pick. These ultra-stylish gloves stand out just enough and are made from Cabretta leather, the gold standard for golf gloves.

Best Pro-Level Golf Glove: Taylor Made Tour Preferred Golf Glove



This glove from Taylor Made ticks all the boxes. It's perforated for airflow, made from AAA-grade Cabretta leather and has four-way stretch. A brand chosen by numerous top pros, it's easy to trust a product if Taylor Made releases it — you'll pretty much always be impressed. Plus, at $20, you can pick up a few and not worry about it for a while.

Best Golf Glove with a Subtle Flex: Jordan Tour Golf Glove

Jordan has proliferated the golf world over the last couple of years, dropping a what seems like each week, partnering with streetwear-inspired golf brands like Malbon and, unsurprisingly, always selling out almost immediately. The brand is now getting into golf apparel, so if you've been aching for something a little less traditional, the Jordan glove is the right pick. Made primarily with sheepskin leather, the glove will provide an excellent grip and soft touch.

Best Synthetic Golf Glove: FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Glove

As we said before, any cheap golf glove will do, but golfers everywhere agree that the FootJoy WeatherSof glove is the best of the most affordable bunch. They won't give you the hand feel of a premium glove, but they'll last quite a bit longer.

Best Under-the-Radar Golf Glove: Mizuno Tour Golf Glove

The Japanese brand that you've probably heard of but never tested out, Mizuno quietly makes some of the absolute best gear in sports, from soccer to running to golf. The brand's equipment is coveted and anyone worth their salt knows how elite Mizuno is. Cop a glove and you'll instantly be seen as someone who knows their stuff on the links. Like many of the gloves on this list, it's made from premium Cabretta leather, stretches in all the right places and is perforated for breathability. Plus, it comes in a whopping 12 sizes, so you'll never have to worry about getting the perfect fit.

Best Classic Golf Glove: Nike Tour Classic 4

Nike, the icon. Even though the brand is in no way golf-specific, it's led the way in the sport thanks to a certain guy named Tiger. This glove features perforations that will keep your hands cool all day long and is made from a combination of goatskin and sheepskin leather.



Best Golf Glove for Rain: FootJoy RainGrip

When it rains, you will definitely need gloves, even if you're not a glove person. A regular glove still works, but if it's really coming down, or you just want to make sure your grip is unimpeachable, get these rain-specific gloves that come in a pair, keeping both hands protected.



Best Golf Glove for Grip: Callaway Tour Authentic

Another pro-trusted glove, the Callaway Tour Authentic provides a classic look with premium Cabretta leather infused with Griptac, which adds 20 percent more tackiness when compared to previous models.





What to Look for in a Golf Glove

Most golf gloves are relatively similar and serve the same purpose — they keep sweat off your club, providing a tacky (but not sticky) feel when you grip the shaft and they prevent pesky blisters and callouses. Though they're all similar, there are a few things to take note of before buying.

Determine Which Hand Will Don the Glove

For the right-handed golfer, a glove for your left hand is required, and it will be designated as such when purchasing a glove. The opposite goes for lefties — they'll want a glove for the right hand.

Find the Proper Size

Most gloves come in various sizes. so it is best to have a tape measure handy. You want it to be tight on your hand but you also don't want the glove to burst at the seams nine holes in. Sometimes you'll see what is called "cadet" sizing; this just means that the palm size is the same but the fingers are shorter.

How Durable Is It? Check the Materials

Always make a note of the materials you're working with. While most golf gloves have some form of Cabretta leather, few are made with 100 percent Cabretta — most of the more affordable options just use Cabretta on the palm and finish the glove with a combination of less premium leather and nylon. This can add durability, but will also take away some of the feel and comfort of the glove. Really, you're weighing durability against comfort. A golf glove usually will last a half dozen rounds or so, but that can vary greatly depending on how often you use it throughout a round and how many range balls you're going through. Ultimately, no glove is really going to last that long, so if you find one you like, it's probably better to just stock up in case they go out of stock. You don't want to get stuck at the pro shop five minutes from your tee time buying a crappy $9 glove that'll be toast by the 9th hole.