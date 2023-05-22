Reebok Floatride Energy 5 Review: Can Our Budget-Friendly Favorite Get Better?

When looking to purchase a new pair of running shoes, odds are you understand that your budget should sit somewhere around the $150–$200 range. This coin can grant you access to a number of well-to-do silhouettes perfect for a range of training disciplines, but still, shelling out that cash for a set of kicks solely designed for working out can be a hard pill to swallow at times. Thankfully, though, there are some budget-friendly options out there combining just the right amount of performance benefits across their profiles that don’t warrant an exorbitant price tag.

One such example of this cost-effective category over the years has been the Floatride Energy stable from . Across various iterations, the brand has been able to deliver quality underfoot cushioning and responsiveness along with sleek upper designs for athletes, all without the need for a plus-$150 price tag. The brand recently unveiled its fifth iteration of the impressive daily training sneaker, boasting a redesigned Floatride Energy Foam midsole for improved stability and cushioning along with a brand-new X-Plate for boosted torsion support and a more responsive ride. On paper, these upgrades look to improve the FE5’s ability to cater to a wide swath of running disciplines, but how do these features translate once rubber meets the road?

To see how impressive this latest Reebok runner was in training, I donned the FE5s for a handful of workouts and routes to examine how comfortable and springy each stride felt. Sessions were conducted through a mix of inclement and clear weather, too, to get a feel for how durable and performance-ready the silhouette was for the varied running conditions most athletes may find themselves in. Finally, I took a gander at the available colorways offered across this profile, because in today’s running landscape, it’s one thing to have all the measurables in order, but another to actually serve as a stylized perk when it comes to building out the proper running wardrobe.

Here’s what you can expect if you’re interested in this wallet-friendly daily looking to shake up the footwear scene in 2023.

Reebok Floatride Energy 5: What We Think

Across multiple routes and paces, I was thoroughly pleased with the Floatride Energy 5 silhouette for what it’s worth. The underfoot experience is prime for beginner runners that may not want to invest in more advanced silhouettes, yet still want to find out how a running shoe should actually feel through their strides. I also found the improved Floatride Energy Foam composition to be a treat for daily jaunts, as it gave a great sense of cushioning and energy return that fit right into the daily training vibe. Yes, there are some features that showcase why the silhouette costs just over $100, but for an entry-level profile, this Reebok sneaker is hard to beat.

Reebok Reebok Floatride Energy 5 reebok.com $110.00 SHOP NOW Upgrade midsole construction keeps every step bouncy and responsive

The performance-to-cost ratio far exceeds other running shoes on the market The upper does feature a "cheaper" aesthetic

Outsole can turn slippery if running on wet terrain

The Floatride Energy Foam keeps things bouncy yet responsive.

Normally, cheap running shoes offer little in terms of performance, more so serving as mere covers to your feet and toes than accessories for fitness growth. That’s definitely not the case with this Reebok offering, though, as I felt a good sense of cushioning and energy return across my varied routes and paces. There was enough plush underfoot to take the FE5s on a handful of longer jogs, and the Floatride Energy Foam held enough responsiveness in its makeup to facilitate the occasional sprint as well.

All in all, this budget-friendly pick was plenty capable of earning its “do-it-all” moniker. I’d characterize the ride as a nice middle ground between a max-cushioned trainer and a more rigid profile designed for sprints. In theory, this is exactly where you’d want a daily trainer to live ride-wise, so kudos to Reebok for hitting the mark with excellent precision.

Additionally, I also admired how lightweight the feel of the FE5s was in training. The shoes don’t feel anywhere close to the listed 9.4-ounce weigh-in, which made for easier transitions and pickups. Even when traversing some double-digit routes in testing, I never felt the shoes hindered my performance by clunking up my strides.

Floatride Energy Foam gives plenty of cushioning and rebound ideal for most daily training needs. Ben Emminger

It's hard to ignore the FE5's approachable price point.

There’s a clear elephant in the room when speaking about the Floatride Energy 5s, and that mammal takes the shape of a price tag in this instance. Seriously, taking in a few miles atop this impressive Reebok silhouette will have you immediately questioning how a shoe so performance-laden can be so cheap. I view this as a testament to Reebok’s design team knowing how to execute a well-to-do sneaker for its intended purpose. There are no real thrills or extravagant features across the profile, but rather, every piece of design is thoughtfully included to keep athletes ready for their workouts without any unnecessary bells and whistles. In a category where flamboyant perks and sleek marketing rule the roost, it’s nice to pace along in a profile that’s just there for one thing only — to log as many miles as possible per week.

The Reebok Floatride Energy 5 is one of the most affordable silhouettes on the market, yet still provides worthwhile performance. Ben Emminger

Of course, that approachable price tag does have its limitations, though.

The upper does have a "cheaper" feel to it when compared to other models.

Naturally, there are some areas where a heightened price tag could benefit your running experience, which I found across the Speed Shift upper. Sure, the material was breathable enough for my needs, and I appreciate how Reebok offers three varying colorways to match the varied personalities of runners out there. But still, the textile does feel a little more rigid than the other, more plush uppers on the market today, which could lead some to shell out more coin for the sake of improved coziness.

Now, this isn’t to say the more rigid makeup of the FE5 upper was unbearable — I didn’t experience any hot spots or errant rubbing during my runs, but still, for those wanting that premium sensation across the top of the foot, that extra $10–$30 dollars may be worth it. I’ll say, too, that the upper was durable enough for jogging in sporadic rainstorms, but I feel there are other, more capable options on the market for these needs. Speaking of rain…

The upper features a more rigid texture that doesn’t match up to the more plush textiles of other running shoe profiles. Ben Emminger

The All-Surface Outsole can feel slippery over wet terrain.

Despite its moniker, I didn’t experience the “All Surface” experience the FE5s promised from the product description. Try as I might, the occasional rainstorm or misting did present itself during my testing period, which left a handful of my normal roadways covered in condensation. While I didn’t experience a ton of grip compromise along wet sidewalks, there was some underfoot uneasiness when traversing across painted lines along the road. This did lead to a few stumbles across my routes that could’ve turned for the worse had I been running at a quicker pace.

I still enjoyed the lugged rubber outsole on drier conditions, though, so I wouldn’t chalk the FE5s up as an unstable footwear option. It may just pay dividends to be ultra-aware of the impending forecast before you set off for a training session laced up in these cost-effective cruisers.

While the lugs across the All-Surface Outsole are fine for pavement, they’re not the grippiest during errant rainstorms. Ben Emminger

Reebok Floatride Energy 5: Alternatives:

Think these budget-friendly dailies are a little beneath your training prowess? Willing to spend a little more on running shoes designed with heightened performance in mind? Below are a few options that compare well to the FE5s, each with its own pros and cons:

A great comparison from a weight standpoint to the Reebok Floatride Energy 5s are the recently-released Gel Cumulus 25s from Asics. While slightly lighter than the FE5s at 9.38 ounces, these dailies pack in a ton of comfort across the PureGel Technology-infused midsole. Admittedly, though, the engineered mesh upper can run a little hotter in warm conditions, which could lead to unwanted sweat development during circuits.





While heavier than the FE5s, the Pegasus 40s from Nike are still some of the best runners for daily training while also bringing an added zest of style to each stride. The React foam midsole construction provides comparable cushioning and responsiveness, but like the Gel Cumulus 25s above, that ultra-cozy upper can run hot at times.





The Brooks Ghost 15s can also be a worthy contender to the FE5s thanks to a firm yet bouncy ride atop the updated DNA Loft v2 midsole foam. Plus, there are far more colorways to choose from across this Brooks offering than that of Reebok. Still, though, there is a lack of responsiveness when it comes time to turn up the pace, which limits this profile to daily jaunts or slower recovery days.

