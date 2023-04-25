Today's Top Stories
The Best Hiking Socks for the Comfort You Deserve on the Trail

Keep your feet warm, dry and blister-free.

By Tanner Bowden and Hayley Helms
two legs meeting wearing hiking shoes and socks
REI

A quality pair of hiking socks can make or break a day on the trail. Your feet are your most important tool when hiking. They’re your means of transportation, your method of travel and if they aren’t cared for and kept comfortable, hiking can quickly descend into the realm of misery. Hotspots, blisters and frostbite are all legitimate concerns.

Thankfully, there’s never been a better time to buy hiking socks — there are more companies applying careful consideration and serious tech to their knits than ever before, and warm, soft, breathable materials like merino wool have become standard. It doesn’t matter whether you’re headed up to the local overlook for an afternoon or making a 10-day trek through Patagonia; you’ll need a good pair of hiking socks.

Do I Really Need Hiking Socks?

The short answer here is yes, you do. This comes with a caveat — if you've got the feet of a Flintstone and don't mind ill-fitting, non-breathable socks that don't have any antimicrobial properties to speak of, then no, you don't really need a hiking sock. But, if you're going to be trekking more than a mile on a regular basis, then it pays dividends to invest in a couple of pairs of well-constructed, highly durable hiking socks.

Today's hike-specific socks don't just provide cushy comfort: many are made with merino wool, which is naturally antimicrobial and wicks moisture away from the foot (the benefit here is that you'll have less stink and keep blisters at bay). Many hiking socks are engineered to prevent hot spots and have a more accurate fit than your average pair of Hanes.

Bottom line: a hiking sock will keep your feet drier, cooler and more comfortable — and even the most expensive pairs won't break the bank.

A Note on Price

At first glance, hiking socks can seem expensive, especially compared to the cotton socks you may buy in packs of 12 for less than $10. But like all pieces of outdoor gear, hiking socks are designed to perform: to keep your feet warm while letting them breathe, to prevent blisters and, of course, to be comfortable.

Sock makers employ technical materials such as merino wool and construct each sock with hidden seams and hybrid knit patterns in order to create different levels of stretch. They also take careful consideration in applying compression to different areas of the foot. All of these things factor into the price of a decent pair of socks that are ready to take on the rigors of trail use; if you’re serious about getting outside, they’re well worth the extra cost.

Materials to Look For

Merino Wool: Harvested from Merino sheep, it’s quick-drying, static resistant, breathable and naturally antimicrobial, which means it doesn’t hold odors as polyester and cotton do. It’s also softer than traditional wool.

Nylon: Fibers made from durable, lightweight, synthetic polymers.

Spandex: A synthetic polyurethane-based fiber known for stretchability.

Elastane: A variant of “spandex.”

Polyester: A common plastic-based synthetic fiber that’s strong, light and shrink-resistant.

Silk: A natural fiber produced by insects. Silk is strong, soft, smooth and cool but not very elastic.

New and Upcoming Releases:

Our recommendations are based on real-world testing. Here's a snapshot of new and just released hiking socks our testers are considering for future updates to this guide.

Smartwool Second Cut Hike Sock: On April 10th, 2023, Smartwool launched a new sock focused on sustainability and keeping material that can be re-used out of landfills. The Second Cut Hike Sock is made by re-spinning old socks, which the brand collected through its Second Cut take-back project, into new yarn. Through its take-back program, Smartwool has has collected more than 725,000 socks and kept more than 54,200 pounds of socks out of landfills.

How We Tested
hiking socks
Hayley Helms

Our testers walked many miles in these socks: they trekked in arid desert climates, splashed through the rainy PNW, hiked the Sierra Nevadas and traversed the Blue Mountains (with many, many hikes in-between).

During testers, our intrepid trekkers focused on fit and feel, moisture-wicking efficacy and durability. After hundreds of miles, these are our top picks. Our hope is that in this guide, there's a sock for every kind of hiker.

BEST OVERALL HIKING SOCKS
Smartwool Classic Hike Extra Cushion Crew Socks
$24 AT REI
  • Materials: 70% merino wool, 29% nylon, 1% elastane
  • Cushion: heavy

Smartwool may be the biggest name in technical hiking socks. It’s no surprise that its plush trekking model, built with full cushioning to provide support over miles and miles, is also incredibly comfortable. The sock has a heathered look that’s iconic among hikers and it’s equipped with all the additional features a hiker needs: a flat and minimal toe seam, light compression around the arch and of course, a very healthy dose of merino wool.

    BEST UPGRADE Hiking Sock
    Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks
    $27 AT REI
    • Materials: 64% merino wool, 33% nylon, 3% Lycra spandex
    • Cushion: Medium

    The hallmark of all Darn Tough socks is their unmatched durability. These socks last forever — and if for whatever reason they don’t, Darn Tough has a simple lifetime warranty that allows you to trade them in for a brand-new pair with few questions asked.

    But it’s not just that resilience that makes Darn Tough socks, and particularly the Hiker Boot Sock Cushion, great for multi-day and long-distance hiking — they’re comfy and warm, too. The Hikers are tall enough to accommodate supportive boots made for trekking and are knit with a merino wool blend so they’ll hold off going sour during long days on the trail.

      BEST BUDGET HIKING SOCKS
      Wigwam Merino Comfort Hiker
      $19 AT AMAZON
      • Materials: 62% Merino Wool, 34% Stretch Nylon, 2% Polyester, 2% Spandex
      • Cushion: Medium

      For a piece of clothing that’s so easily forgotten (and lost in the wash), hiking socks are expensive. But they’re also essential. That high price tag is a result of the technical materials and processes that go into making socks that are suitable for a lifetime of trail use. Wigwam has been making socks in Wisconsin for over 100 years, and its Merino hiking socks are a solid set that will meet most hikers’ needs mile after mile.

        Best Construction
        Worn T3 Hike Sock
        Courtesy
        $24 AT HUCKBERRY

        • Jacquard knit and ribbed cushioning provide targeted comfort on and off trail

        • At almost thirty bucks a pair, it's hard to buy multiples (even though you'll want to)
        • Materials: 52% Merino, 42% AR nylon, 6% elastane
        • Cushion: Medium; targeted

        Our tester isn't typically a fan of ribbed cushioning in her socks, but Worn's T3 Hike Sock changed her mind. She was blown away by the fact that both sturdiness and thinness could coexist in one lightweight package — the boot-high cut is tall enough to protect ankles, and the Merino-blend fabric both breathes and warms. Our tester wore these on multiple 3-mile hikes, around the house and even on errands — they're that comfortable and well-made.

          BEST QUARTER LENGTH SOCK
          Darn Tough Light Hiker Micro Crew Socks
          $11 AT REI

          • Great for hot days and short hikes

          • Will feel too thin if you're used to cushioning
          • Materials: 54% nylon, 43% merino wool, 3% Lycra spandex
          • Cushion: Light

          So much of hiking gear is made for the hardcore crowd, the thru-hikers and the folks who hit the trail at sunrise and don’t get back to the car until dusk. Darn Tough’s Light Hiker Micro Crew is perfectly suitable for that set, but it’s also an excellent choice for day hikers, hikers who hike in running shoes and hikers who might only go a few times a year (yes, even they should invest in the right socks).

          To put it plainly, it’s a great sock for every type of hiker, thanks to a comfy fit, breathable nylon-merino construction and Darn Tough’s lifetime warranty.

            BEST BLEND OF STYLE AND FUNCTION
            Arvin Goods Hemp Biofiber Performance Crew
            $18 AT ARVINGOODS.COM

            • Simple and cool style

            • A little rough on the first couple wears
            • Materials: 39% organic cotton, 25% polyester, 16% recycled cotton, 13% hemp biofiber, 6% rubber, 1% spandex
            • Cushion: Light

            As the new kid on the block, Arvin Goods doesn't have heritage to lean on — however, it does have style, breathability and comfort. The Hemp Biofiber Performance crew blends organic cotton, polyester, recycled cotton and hemp to create a lightweight, hard-working sock that gets softer every time you wash it. The ribber cuff provides a secure fit and is soft to the touch. Upon wearing, we discovered the sock is neither too thick nor too thin: it's just right.

              BEST LIGHTWEIGHT CREW HIKING SOCKS
              Farm to Feet Damascus 3/4 Crew
              $23 AT FARMTOFEET.COM

              • Made in U.S.A.

              • Ribbed cushioning on the top of foot can be uncomfortable
              • Materials: 57% merino wool, 40% nylon, 3% Lycra spandex
              • Cushion: Light

              Product and material origin is important. Farm to Feet, owned and operated by the Nester Hosiery in North Carolina, may be the only company making hiking socks with a supply chain that’s 100 percent made in the United States. (Many other brands do build their finished products here with materials that are sourced abroad; most merino wool, for instance, comes from New Zealand and Australia.) The Damascus is a great example of what that supply chain can produce: a technical hiking sock with targeted cushioning and compression that’s ideal for hikes both long and short. It’s also available in a quarter-length model.

                BEST SOCKS FOR SPEED HIKING
                Fits Light Performance Trail Quarter
                $19 AT FITSSOCK.COM

                • Excellent fit — no bunching up

                • Kinda pricey for a single pair of socks
                • Materials: 50% merino wool, 40% nylon, 7% polyester, 3% Lycra
                • Cushion: Hybrid; extra cushioning on toe, arch, heel and ankle cuff

                You can’t really go wrong with FITS socks — every pair is incredibly comfortable and hard-wearing. But when it comes to ticking off the miles as fast as possible, its new Light Performance Trail sock is unbeatable. The sock features a slightly taller hybrid cuff that’s built out just enough to guard your ankles (and shoe interior) against sticks, rocks, snow and any other debris you might kick up as you make your way towards your destination. These socks also fit incredibly well (as if the brand name couldn’t have been more of a clue); they hug the foot snugly without feeling restrictive and breath well with venting on the top of the foot.

                  BEST COMPRESSION HIKING SOCKS
                  Lasso Performance Compression Socks
                  $30 AT LASSOGEAR.COM

                  • Great for hikes, as well as travel, thanks to compression

                  • Cuff is tight on more muscular calves
                  • Materials: 62% polyamide, 29% Tempcontrol polyester, 9% Lycra spandex
                  • Cushioning: Supportive

                  If you're the type that likes a little compression on your hikes, pick up a pair of Lasso Gear's performance socks. Available in an array of colors and prints, Lasso's appeal goes beyond the surface; its patented compression patterns have been shown to support the ankle, foot and arch, reduce muscle fatigue and soreness and improve muscle recovery. Tempcontrol polyester wicks away moisture, and SmartSupport compression keeps you hiking, biking or whatever you choose to do that day.

                    BEST LINER HIKING SOCKS
                    REI Co-op Silk Liner Crew Socks
                    $14 AT REI

                    • Silky soft and minimal

                    • Not necessary for short-distance hiking
                    • Materials: 55% spun silk, 44% nylon, 1% spandex
                    • Cushion: None

                    Liner socks are divisive; either you like them or you don’t. Liners are thin, lightweight socks typically worn as a layer underneath regular hiking socks. Their purpose is to keep your feet dry by wicking away moisture and to prevent blisters by reducing the friction on your skin with an added layer. As with any layering system, everyone has his or her own approach and there’s no solution to suit all hikers, but if you are thinking of trying a liner, REI’s silk and nylon model is a solid place to start.

                      BEST FOR PREVENTING BLISTERS
                      Injinji Outdoor Midweight Mini-Crew NuWool Sock
                      $16 AT AMAZON

                      • Sensitive feet will appreciate blister-preventing design

                      • Toe separation is divisive — if you don't like it, you really don't like it
                      • Materials: 64% NuWool, 33% nylon, 3% Lycra
                      • Cushion: Medium

                      Yes, Injinji’s separated toe design is definitely different, but it’s also ideal for hiking. Separated toes mean less rubbing and friction from skin-to-skin contact, which in turn means fewer blisters. The style can feel strange at first, but it doesn’t take long to get used to and is actually incredibly comfortable. Like any high-quality hiking sock, Injinji’s is constructed with supportive arch compression, a mesh top and, yet again, merino wool. If you can’t get past the look, just remember: once your feet are in your boots, nobody will be the wiser.

                      BEST HIKING SOCKS FOR TRAIL RUNNERS
                      Feetures Elite Ultra Light Quarter
                      $18 AT FEETURES.COM

                      • Anti-odor tech comes in clutch after long days

                      • Too light for cooler climates
                      • Materials: Merino wool and Rayon
                      • Cushion: Light

                      Feetures specializes in running socks, so it’s no surprise that these socks are built to tackle any climbs you have planned as well as trail runs that turn into full-day hiking adventures. The ultralight feel is durable enough to hold up to dirt, mud and rain, while still protecting your piggies from blisters. Plus, the anti-odor properties are always a good performance addition that helps for those sweaty workouts.

                        Best HIKING SOCKS For Travel
                        nathan
                        Nathan Speed Tab Low Cut Socks
                        $15 AT NATHANSPORTS.COM
                        • Materials: 80% Nylon, 15% Spandex, 5% Elastic
                        • Cushion: Medium

                        Heading out for a weekend getaway, and planning on fitting in a hike? Bring these comfy and minimal running socks with you — they double as a hiking sock for <5 mile treks, and the speed tabs pull double-duty as an efficient way to get the socks on and off, and also as an ankle guard to prevent blisters. Make sure to wear these with hiking shoes, not boots — your ankles will thank you later. If you're low on luggage space but want to make sure you've got comfort wherever you go, these are an easy addition to any pack.

