Outdoor Furniture for Summer Hangs and 6 More Home and Design Releases

Window Shopping, a weekly exercise in lusting over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a legendary brewery makes hot sauce, yet another whiskey ice cream and more.



Outer Teak Outdoor Furniture Collection

We loved the OG Outer collection of outdoor furniture, which is made of wicker. Its new teak collection is giving its wicker stuff a run for its money. Teak is meant to withstand the elements, and it gives the outdoor sofas a more modern and polished look. The new line maintains what made the original a winner from its memory foam cushions that resist stains and fading, plus the integrated cover that rolls from the back of the seat to give your outdoor setup extra protection. Because we know it's still cold out, and snow is still somewhere in the forecast.

Price: $1,250+

Otelier Eat-Work Table

For most, the dining table has played double duty as a desk. Otelier, a new furniture company, released its debut collection, and it includes a dining table that's actually meant to be a desk, too. Want to eat dinner? The Eat-Work table is a dining table that can seat six. Ready for work? Use the hidden controller to bring the table up to standing desk height. Four drawers can be used to house tableware or office essentials, and the under-table cord holder keeps all the wires out of the way. With the Eat-Work table, it's all work and all play.

Price: $2,780



Avec Women's History Month Collabs

When you're sick of sugar-packed cocktail mixes, Avec is there to hold it down. The low-sugar, low-calorie sodas are perfect for mixing, and for Women's History Month, the brand is partnering with women-led spirit brands to enjoy the occasion (and drink well). Through ReserveBar, you can grab a special bundle of Avec with 21 Seeds tequila, Uncle Nearest whiskey, Harlem's HH Bespoke Rum or NY's Harridan Vodka to make bar-quality cocktails at home.

Price: $73+

Evil Twin Evil Sauce What Even Is Port Wine Anyway?

What even is Evil Twin? The legendary craft brewery in New York City makes some exceptional pastry souts, sours and even hard seltzers. Oh, and it makes really good hot sauce apparently. What Even Is Port Wine Anyway? is the brewery's second spicy condiment made with eponymous port wine, tomato juice and aji amarillo and Scotch bonnet peppers. Most of Evil Twin's offerings are chuggable, but we suggest you enjoy this slowly.

Price: $12

Five Two Ultimate Baking Tool Set

When you're looking for cooking gear that's as nice as they are functional, head to Five Two, the in-house brand of food publication Food52. Its latest release is a baking tool set that was developed with insight from experienced bakers. You'll get two different-sized offset spatulas, a pastry brush and a bench scraper, the holy trinity of baking equipment. So get baking ... or don't — the whole set looks amazing so they'll look pretty just sitting on the counter.

Price: $49

Snow Days Pizza Bites

Pizza bites, the ultimate drunk food, lazy dinner meal and snow day snack. The latter is the main reason why Jason Karp launched the brand Snow Days, an homage to wolfing down pizza bites when the snow kept him home from school. Karp, who cofounded the snack brand Hu, made Snow Days' pizza bites to taste better than the ones you used to eat, and they're made better, too. The bites are gluten free as the shells are made of cassava. The tomato sauce also hides a garden's worth of vegetables — like carrots, spinach and onions — that doesn't make you feel like you're downing a green juice. Snow days may be a thing of the past for most, but Snow Days is here to stay.

Price: $31 for 40 pieces

OddFellows x Knappogue Castle x Mr Black Irish Coffee Ice Cream

Another ice cream and whiskey collaboration? I smell a trend! Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, NYC-based scoop shop OddFellows made an Irish Coffee Ice Cream with Knappogue Castle's Single Malt Irish Whiskey’s 12 Year Old and Mr Black Coffee Liqueur. The alcohol isn't just for show — the ice cream is strictly for those 21 and up, so maybe keep this away from your kids' reach.



Price: $56/four-pack

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

