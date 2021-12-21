Today's Top Stories
1
The John Mayer G-Shock Is a Collab We Love
2
3 Tips for Buying a Lab-Grown Diamond This Year
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
How Two Outdoorsmen Prep for Winter

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Wine Fridge Is Like a Personal Sommelier, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Four bottles, on tap, served at the perfect temperature.

By Tyler Chin
best new gear home edition
Gear Patrol

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a '70s-inspired rug collection, new East Fork pottery glazes and more.

Dacor WineStation

dacor heritage stainless steel winestation
Angel J Osorio

Wine lovers are sure to love the new WineStation from luxury kitchen appliance brand Dacor. The WineStation holds up to four bottles of wine from regular-sized bottles to magnums, and it can dispense one-ounce, three-ounce or six-ounce pours with the touch of a button. The fridge-slash-dispenser will keep wines fresh for up to 60 days, and it can keep your wines chilled at the perfect temperature.

Price: $5,999

SHOP NOW

Moccamaster Coffee Brewer Ornament

moccamaster coffee brewer ornament
Moccamaster

The Moccamaster is one of our favorite coffee makers, and you can flaunt your love of the brewer by hanging it on your Christmas tree. Well, not the actual coffee maker, but a miniaturized version of it, courtesy of this Moccamaster ornament. The hand-painted ornament comes in either polished silver or candy apple red, but it will not help you caffeinate in the morning.

Price: $35

SHOP NOW

Revival Laurel Canyon Rug Collection

revival laurel canyon rug collection
Revival

Revival's latest collection of rugs pays homage to the '70s. The four rugs are hand-knotted with New Zealand wool, featuring raised, cut-pile motifs. Some of our favorites include the Joan and the Grier.

Price: $429+

SHOP NOW

East Fork Black Mountain Glaze

east fork black mountain glaze
East Fork

East Fork's newest glaze is a moody, gothic black. Dubbed Black Mountain, the new black glaze is available across all of Easy Fork's pottery shapes from its ever-popular mug to any of its plates and bowls.

Price: $12+

SHOP NOW

Related Story
This Coffee Mug Is Always Sold Out. Why?
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Best New Gear
The Adventure-Ready Watches of 2021
These Are the Watch Accessories to Own in 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best New Bikes and Accessories of 2021
The 4 Best Home and Design Releases This Week
The Most Affordable Watches of 2021
The 10 Best New Vehicles of the Year
The 10 Best New Tech Products of the Year
The 10 Best New Audio Products of the Year
The 10 Best New Home Products of the Year
The 10 Best New Food & Drink Products of the Year