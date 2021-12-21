This Wine Fridge Is Like a Personal Sommelier, and 3 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a '70s-inspired rug collection, new East Fork pottery glazes and more.

Dacor WineStation

Angel J Osorio

Wine lovers are sure to love the new WineStation from luxury kitchen appliance brand Dacor. The WineStation holds up to four bottles of wine from regular-sized bottles to magnums, and it can dispense one-ounce, three-ounce or six-ounce pours with the touch of a button. The fridge-slash-dispenser will keep wines fresh for up to 60 days, and it can keep your wines chilled at the perfect temperature.

Price: $5,999

Moccamaster Coffee Brewer Ornament

Moccamaster

The Moccamaster is one of our favorite coffee makers, and you can flaunt your love of the brewer by hanging it on your Christmas tree. Well, not the actual coffee maker, but a miniaturized version of it, courtesy of this Moccamaster ornament. The hand-painted ornament comes in either polished silver or candy apple red, but it will not help you caffeinate in the morning.

Price: $35

Revival Laurel Canyon Rug Collection

Revival

Revival's latest collection of rugs pays homage to the '70s. The four rugs are hand-knotted with New Zealand wool, featuring raised, cut-pile motifs. Some of our favorites include the Joan and the Grier.

Price: $429+

East Fork Black Mountain Glaze

East Fork

East Fork's newest glaze is a moody, gothic black. Dubbed Black Mountain, the new black glaze is available across all of Easy Fork's pottery shapes from its ever-popular mug to any of its plates and bowls.

Price: $12+

