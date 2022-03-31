March is an interesting month. One day it's so cold you still have your space heater running, and the next day you're chilling on your new outdoor furniture because it's about 80 degrees out. For the most part, brands were looking towards the future. That means we got a couple new outdoor furniture sets (from Outer and Dims.) and we also got a look at the cooler we'll be bringing to all of our summer hangouts. Here are all the best home releases from March 2022. Session Goods Smoking Accessories There was a time when "having good taste" and "keeping a bong on display" may have been the setup for a bad joke. Thankfully, things have changed, and Session Goods isn't kidding around about making sophisticated, sculptural smoking accessories you'll be proud to own and use \u2013 and keep on display for all to admire. The brand's Bong ($120+) is a gorgeous glass centerpiece that evokes smooth, modern stemware and luxury lighting fixtures; just as visually attractive but made to be portable, the conical, tinted glass Pipe ($35+) is fascinating to the eye and a breeze to take on the go. Session Goods has just introduced three new colors too, so you can be sure the Bong and Pipe match your personal style as well as your home's decor. Price: $35+ SHOP NOW Our Place Fry Deck Got an Our Place Always Pan ? You're going to want the brand's new Fry Deck to be used with its ever-popular pan or newer Perfect Pot . The Fry Deck sits perfectly atop your pot and pan, giving you somewhere to place your recently fried foods. The slats let oil drip back into the pan, while keeping your food warm until it's time to eat. Price : $30 SHOP NOW Open Spaces x Tortuga Bookends Open Spaces, one of our favorite brands for organizational solutions, partnered with home brand Tortuga to deck out some of its popular bookends in limited-edition colors. The solid steel bookends \u2014 now available in cream, dark green, orange and light blue \u2014 will elevate your bookshelf and keep your mini library from toppling over. Price : $78 SHOP NOW Blk & Bold The Warm Up NBA fans can rep their favorite basketball team with their coffee choice. Coffee roaster Blk & Bold is continuing its partnership with the NBA through its The Warm Up collection, which features six teams: the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. All of the coffees are the same \u2014 a medium roast blend of Ethiopian and Central American coffees \u2014 with the bags being different depending on which team you want to represent. For each sale of The Warm Up, the NBA will match Blk & Bold\u2019s five percent contribution to the For Our Youth Foundation . Price : $14 SHOP NOW Ruggable Marvel Rugs Superhero posters are pass\u00e9 \u2014 superhero rugs are in. Ruggable has released a collection of Marvel-inspired rugs that pay homage to fan-favorite superheroes like Spider-Man and Captain America. Some of the rugs are more in your face than others with their superhero theme, but some, like this Black Panther-inspired rug has a subtle Wakanda motif that doesn't scream comic books. Price : $99+ SHOP NOW Outer White Aluminum Outdoor Furniture Outer is already making some of the best outdoor furniture in the game, but now it's released its coolest thing yet. Outer took its already-great patio furniture and gave it a white aluminum frame. While aluminum is already anti-overheating, this new white powder coating contains reflective pigments that deflects infrared light, which Outer says stays 20 percent cooler to the touch. And like the other pieces in its lineup, the furniture is weather resistant, and it's guaranteed to last for over 10 years. Price : $745+ SHOP NOW Five Two Down-to-Earth Compost Bin Wait, you're not composting already? Well at least you held out for this beautiful compost bin from Five Two (because compost bins can in fact be beautiful). These 1.5-gallon compost bins have a lid that's designed to mask odors, and with its extra-large size you can wait longer before going to your composting site and not have to worry about smells. Price : $49 SHOP NOW Magic Spoon Cereal Bars We were already pretty impressed with Magic Spoon's healthier take on our favorite childhood cereals. Now you can take that on the go with the brand's new cereal bars, which are available in cocoa peanut butter and cookies and cream. Each bar has just one gram of sugar, four grams of net carbs and 10 grams of protein. Price : $39 SHOP NOW Joya & Lucali Brooklyn Pizzeria Candles Lucali is one of the most popular pizza places in Brooklyn \u2014 and now your home can smell like Lucali. In partnership with Joya, a candle brand, Lucali has made four candles to bring the aromas of a pizzeria to anywhere. The pair is offering four scents: roasted garlic, brick oven, spiked espresso and herbs. No, candles are not edible. Price : $48+ SHOP NOW Holy Grail Steak Co. Hitachi-Gyu Japanese A5 Wagyu If you know anything about beef, you know Japanese A5 wagyu is the way to go. If you need tips on how to cook the finest beef in the world , we got you covered. In fact, the person who taught us how to properly cook the meat, Cameron Hughes, is the founder of Holy Grail Steak Co., which is now offering Hitachi-Gyu Japanese A5 Wagyu. Hitachi-Gyu beef comes from cows that are raised for 30 months in the Japanese Ibaraki prefecture. The richly marbled meat is prized for its beefy, umami flavor, while containing a high percentage of oleic acid, which is good for you. For those hoping to get a taste of the best of the best, you can sample a selection of Hitachi-Gyu from Holy Grail Steak Co. whether you want a ribeye or top round roast \u2014 or both. Price : $69+ SHOP NOW Br\u00fcMate BruTank With summer around the corner, it's time to get your outdoor gear in check. First off the list: the beer cooler . BruMate's new BruTank might be the one you want (if you have $400 to spare). The BruTank features a removable, 2.8-gallon drink tank that can be dispense straight from the cooler thanks to a built-in tap. The cooler itself can hold over 40 pounds of ice and 48 cans of beer (or hard seltzer or canned cocktails ). And lugging this thing is no problem because of its all-terrain wheels. Price : $400 SHOP NOW Backdrop Wallcoverings Paint brand Backdrop is no longer just in the paint game. It's now launched a collection of Wallcoverings (or wallpaper). The collection includes five graphics that the brand describes as showcasing "organic geometry, playfulness and balance." The wallpaper is digitally printed, but the original artwork they're based off of feels like it has a painterly, handmade quality to it. And if you're living in a rental, these give you a quick and easy way to change things up without dedicating a whole day (or week) to painting. Price : $28/yard SHOP NOW Bokksu Sakura Box Bokksu, the Japanese snacks subscription box, opened up orders to its biannual collector's box. For 2022, its first box is a celebration of cherry blossom season. The cherry blossom, also known as sakura, is the national flower of Japan, marking the end of winter and start of spring. The sakura box contains 22 snacks sourced from Japan, all of which have never been available outside of Japan. Orders of the box will be available up until March 31, after which it will be gone for good. Price : $40+ SHOP NOW White Bark Workwear Hemp Unisex Work Pant Cookware? Nope, cookwear. White Bark makes some exceptional aprons , and it also makes clothing for chefs to wear in and out of the kitchen. Its new work pants are made of the same hemp fabric it uses for its aprons. The hemp makes these pants naturally anti-microbial and moisture-wicking, perfect for long bouts of cooking. Plus, those stretchy waistbands are comfortable for all-day wear. Price : $164 SHOP NOW Dims. Logos Upgrade your outdoor setup with Dims.'s new collection of outdoor furniture called Logos. The line is designed by Christian Heikoop , an Amsterdam-based artist, who created the Logos chairs from powder-coated steel wires, which makes you feel like you're sitting in a hammock, minus the give. The four-seater table is minimalistic and available in two colors: metallic silver and canopy. If you order the furniture during the pre-sale, you can save 25 percent. Price : $595+ SHOP NOW Le Creuset Bread Oven When everyone was making sourdough bread in the first months of the pandemic, most of them were using a Dutch oven. And some of those Dutch ovens were from Le Creuset. Now the French brand is making a dedicated pot for baking bread. It features a domed lip, which traps and circulates steam, and its low-profile base facilitates a nice brown crust. Buy it in one of the eight available colors so you can match your existing Le Creuset wares. Price : $290 SHOP NOW Great Jones Big Chill Great Jones released a new cooling rack to complement its existent line of sheet pans. And like the sheet pans, called Holy Sheet, these cooling racks have an equally cool name: Big Chill. Big Chill also shares Holy Sheet's non-stick coating, and it's also safe to wash in the dishwasher. The cooling racks are available in two colors \u2014raspberry and blue \u2014 and if you bundle a sheet pan with a cooling rack, you save $15. Price : $50 SHOP NOW Brooklinen Linen Sheets Get ready to prepare for spring and summer with linen sheets from Brooklinen, which released its line of linens in five new colors: faded lemon, maple sugar, bungalow stripe, hydrangea and petal. The bungalow stripe is also available as a two-in-one duvet cover, because one side features the multi-colored stripe motif, while the other side features a bright aqua blue colorway. Price : $66+ SHOP NOW Moccamaster KBGV Glass Brewer 10-Cup Beetroot Coffee Maker Technivorm's Moccamaster is one of the best designed coffee makers on the market, and also just one of the best overall brewers you can buy. In collaboration with KitchenAid, Moccamaster's KBGV coffee maker is now available in KitchenAid's 2022 color of the year, beetroot, which is essentially a rich magenta. The 10-cup coffee maker brews 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes, and it has the Specialty Coffee Association's stamp of approval to brew a Golden Cup. Price : $350 SHOP NOW Fly By Jing x Fishwife Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp Two of our favorite food brands have come together to create a snack I'll be eating for as long as they make it. Fly By Jing and Fishwife and combined the former's Sichuan Chili Crisp with the latter's tinned smoked Atlantic salmon into exactly what it sounds like: Smoked Salmon with Sichuan Chili Crisp. The release pairs family-farmed, sustainably sourced salmon with the tongue-tingling and umami-packed flavor of Sichuan chili oil for some exceptional snacking. Price : $39 SHOP NOW Brightland Zeal Ramp Vinegar Brightland is at it again with another pantry staple you'll want to bring home ASAP. The brand took ramps \u2014 a type of allium like garlic or onions \u2014 and turned it into a slow-fermented vinegar. The ramps come from the Shenandoah Valley, which were harvested in partnership with Lindera Farms. Zeal has notes of garlic, shallot, leek and pickled jalape\u00f1o, and it pairs well in a salad or even a savory cocktail. Price : $28 SHOP NOW Momofuku Rice Vinegar It's a week of pantry staples. Momofuku's new rice vinegar is made of blend of organic jasmine and basmati rices, which are fermented and aged for months. It's organic and sold unfiltered, making for the perfect complement to salads and marinades that just need that extra oomph. Price : $12 SHOP NOW Jono Pandolfi x Design Within Reach Jono Pandolfi makes tableware that's good enough for Michelin-starred restaurants and normal abodes alike. It's now released a limited-edition line of its popular tableware at Design Within Reach. Included is Jono's popular four-piece dinner set, coffee cup, serving bowl and serving tray, all decked out in new grey glazed colorway. Price : $65+ SHOP NOW Williams Sonoma x Le Creuset Olive Olive this new Le Creuset colorway. Le Creuset is known for its beautiful enameled cookware, and whenever it releases a new color, the people go wild. Its new collection decks out all of its wares \u2014 from a tea kettle to a Dutch oven \u2014 in a new olive enamel, which is available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Price : $80+ SHOP NOW Aesop x Rick Owens Stoic Aromatique Candle Aesop and Rick Owens collaborated on one of the most interesting releases of the year so far, a candle called Stoic. While Aesop is a grooming brand and Rick Owens is a fashion designer known for his avant-garde clothing, Owens has long been a fan of the Australian grooming company. The candle smells of black pepper and vetiver, and it's housed in an Owens-designed holder. The pair even collaborated on a travel grooming kit that includes a couple of exclusive products like an eau de toilette and beaded bracelet. Price : $45+ SHOP NOW Craighill Chroma Scissors Are we excited about a pair of scissors? Why yes, yes we are. Brooklyn-based design company released a trio scissors \u2014 stainless steel, black or primary (as in the colors) \u2014 that are actually making me wish I had some arts and crafts projects to do. Oh well, I do have some packages to open. Price : $48 SHOP NOW