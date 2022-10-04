Spooky season may have just begun, but you know what’s really scary? Waiting until the last minute to complete your holiday shopping. In an effort to to help you avoid such a terrifying situation this year, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection…on October 4. And it’s full of gifts for just about everyone on your list.

Brooklinen

While in years past Brooklinen has released their holiday gifts piecemeal throughout the fall months, for 2022 they’re getting them all out of the way at once with what amounts to their biggest product drop of the year. The brand’s holiday collection is full of some of Brooklinen's core products in limited-edition colorways and contains items for every room of the home, not just the bedroom, starting at $15. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll want to see in your stocking and under the tree come December.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set brooklinen.com $299.00 SHOP NOW

For the softest sheets imaginable, you can't go wrong with cashmere. These heathered sheets offer a touch of the fluffy stuff and come in two seasonal colorways: Rust and Ink Blue.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase brooklinen.com $59.00 SHOP NOW

Your skin and hair will thank you after sleeping on this pillowcase made from 100% pure mulberry silk, and your eyes will appreciate the beautiful Oyster in Ivory pattern once you open them.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe brooklinen.com $98.00 SHOP NOW

Brooklinen's bestseller is made from 100% ultrasoft Turkish cotton that's been OEKO-TEX-certified for safety and is now available in four cool limited patterns: two hexagonal and two striped.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket brooklinen.com $169.00 SHOP NOW

Keep calm and nap on with this weighted throw blanket that tips the scales at 12 lbs and features an interior layer of tiny glass beads that feel like a warm hug in blanket form.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Socks brooklinen.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

The days when you used to dread opening up a pair of socks on Christmas morning are long gone — you'll love slipping a pair of these extra cozy, terry-lined socks onto your cold feet.

Brooklinen Brooklinen Lambswool-Cashmere Throw Blanket brooklinen.com $199.00 SHOP NOW

Crafted in a 100-year-old family mill from 80% lambswool and 20% cashmere, this comfy and luxurious throw will keep you warm all winter and comes in a variety of calming colors.