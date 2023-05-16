Today's Top Stories
The Best Sleep Products of 2023

Catch some z's with our favorite mattresses, pillows, blankets and more.

By Johnny Brayson
sleep products with the word sleep in the middle

This story is part of the 2023 Home Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Without a good night's sleep, everything else in your life will suffer. Your health, your mood, your productivity — you name it. You're spending around a third of your life in bed, so don't you think it's worth investing in that time?

We certainly do, which is why we've compiled this list of our favorite sleep products for this year. From the best cooling mattress to the most calming weighted blanket, you'll find everything you need to get the best sleep of your life below.

BEST OVERALL MATTRESS
Saatva Classic Mattress
Now 15% off
$1,695 AT SAATVA

A plush quilted Euro pillow top, enhanced back support, a layer of contouring coils, great edge support — this mattress is a clinic in how to a good night's sleep.

RELATED: Best Mattresses

BEST MATTRESS FOR HOT SLEEPERS
Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
$2,295 AT CASPER

This hybrid bed blends foam and springs for a mix of sink-in comfort and cradling support, but the real kicker is the double-layer of Airscape perforated foam that promotes airflow and keeps you from overheating.

RELATED: Best Cooling Mattresses

BEST-DESIGNED BED FRAME
Thuma The Bed
$1,195 AT THUMA.CO

Not only does Thuma's bed frame look beautiful, but its Japanese joinery construction makes it super solid and a breeze to assemble.

RELATED: Thuma The Bed Review

BEST BED FRAME FOR SNORERS
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base
Now 10% off
$1,749 AT TEMPUR-PEDIC

Thanks to its AI sensors, this smart bed will automatically adjust to an anti-snore position if it senses you snoring while you sleep. Your partner will thank you.

RELATED: Best Adjustable Bed Frames

BEST OVERALL PILLOW
Eden
Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
$96 AT COOPHOMEGOODS.COM

This pillow's non-toxic gel-infused memory foam filling is completely adjustable — simply add or remove some to concoct the pillow of your dreams.

RELATED: Best Pillow Cases

BEST PILLOW FOR NECK PAIN
The Purple Pillow
$134 AT PURPLE

A hefty 10-pound slab of Purple's signature GelFlex Grid provides your head and neck with unbeatable no-pressure support.

RELATED: Best Cooling Pillows

BEST PILLOW FOR SIDE SLEEPERS
Pillow Cube Side Cube
Now 67% off
$50 AT PILLOWCUBE.COM

The Side Cube's unique shape is designed specifically to align the spine of side sleepers, creating a more supportive and comfortable sleeping position.

RELATED: Best Pillows

BEST SUMMER SHEETS
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$289 AT BROOKLINEN

These 100% linen sheets are stonewashed for comfy softness right out of the box without losing any of the material's trademark cooling properties.

RELATED: Best Sheets

BEST WINTER SHEETS
Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets
Now 30% off
$188 AT COYUCHI

These luxe sheets are thicker and warmer than typical flannel, and their brushing makes them softer and less pilly, to boot.

RELATED: Best Flannel Sheets

COOLEST COMFORTER
Buffy Breeze Comforter
Now 15% off
$212 AT BUFFY

A comforter should comfort you, not suffocate you with heat. Buffy's Breeze is made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel for natural temperature regulation.

RELATED: Best Cooling Comforters

CHUNKIEST KNIT BLANKET
L.L.Bean Chunky Knit Throw
$60 AT L.L.BEAN

This 50" x 60" throw is at home on your bed or couch. It's soft, warm and features a fun, stylish knit inspired by nautical ropes.

RELATED: Best Chunky Knit Blankets

MOST CALMING WEIGHTED BLANKET
Gravity Weighted Blanket
$250 AT GRAVITY BLANKETS

Available in three weights ranging from 15 to 35 pounds, this top-tier weighted blanket can improve sleep quality and reduce anxiety.

RELATED: Best Weighted Blankets

Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.
