Regardless of whether you're working remotely or not, chances are that you spend most of your time at home. Whether that time is spent cooking a meal in the kitchen, cleaning up around the house, sleeping in bed or just hanging out in the living room, it's all time spent at home.

So given how much of our time is spent in our homes, we want that time to be as stress-free and enjoyable as possible. With that in mind, we've created the Home Awards. Divided into four base categories that encompass nearly all our time spent at home — Live, Eat, Sleep and Clean — these are the products that we most enjoy using in our daily lives.

How We Chose the Winners

These awards were given out to products that we consider the best in their respective categories. We took a number of criteria into account when deciding the winners, including expert feedback, public popularity, extensive research in the space and our own hands-on testing, all of which we've spent years gathering. The winning products were all pulled from our own buying guides and reviews, and in most cases are personally used (and loved) by our staff.

