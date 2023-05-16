Regardless of whether you're working remotely or not, chances are that you spend most of your time at home. Whether that time is spent cooking a meal in the kitchen, cleaning up around the house, sleeping in bed or just hanging out in the living room, it's all time spent at home.

So given how much of our time is spent in our homes, we want that time to be as stress-free and enjoyable as possible. With that in mind, we've created the Home Awards. Divided into four base categories that encompass nearly all our time spent at home — Live, Eat, Sleep and Clean — these are the products that we most enjoy using in our daily lives.

How We Chose the Winners

These awards were given out to products that we consider the best in their respective categories. We took a number of criteria into account when deciding the winners, including expert feedback, public popularity, extensive research in the space and our own hands-on testing, all of which we've spent years gathering. The winning products were all pulled from our own buying guides and reviews, and in most cases are personally used (and loved) by our staff.

home products with live as a headline in the middle

Click here to read our full reviews

Article Nirvana Sofa
Comfiest Couch
Article Nirvana Sofa
$1,699.00
SHOP NOW
Burrow Nomad Sofa
Best Modular Sofa
Burrow Nomad Sofa
$1,595.00
SHOP NOW
Knoll Womb Chair
Best Chair for Curling Up with a Good Book
Knoll Womb Chair
$5,687.00
SHOP NOW
Floyd The Squishy Chair
Best Bean Bag Chair for Grown-Ups
Floyd The Squishy Chair
$695.00
$556.00 (20% off)
SHOP NOW
Levity Round Scandinavian Coffee Table
Best Coffee-proof Coffee Table
Levity Round Scandinavian Coffee Table
$349.00
SHOP NOW
Castlery Harper TV Stand
Best Overall TV Stand
Castlery Harper TV Stand
$1,199.00
SHOP NOW
Vornado AVH10
Best Overall Space Heater
Vornado AVH10
$99.99
SHOP NOW
Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater
Best Portable Space Heater
Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater
$99.99
$74.99 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed
Best Cat Bed for Bougie Cats
Tuft + Paw Stellar Cat Bed
$299.00
SHOP NOW
Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed
Best Dog Bed for Blue-Collar Dogs
Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed
$300.00
$225.00 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
Ikea Raskog Utility Cart
Most Useful Ikea Find
Ikea Raskog Utility Cart
$39.99
SHOP NOW
Herman Miller x HAY
Best Furniture Collab
Herman Miller x HAY
$445.00
$378.25 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

More Gear Recs

    cooking products

    Click here to read our full reviews

    Global G-2
    Best Chef-Approved Chef's Knife
    Global G-2
    $88.95
    SHOP NOW
    Tojiro DP Gyutou
    Best Overall Kitchen Knife
    Tojiro DP Gyutou
    $101.00
    SHOP NOW
    Ooni Karu 16
    Best Pizza Oven for Newbies
    Ooni Karu 16
    $799.00
    SHOP NOW
    Gozney Dome
    Best Restaurant-Quality Pizza Oven
    Gozney Dome
    $1,999.00
    SHOP NOW
    Smithey No. 12 Cast-Iron Skillet
    Best Heirloom Cast-Iron Skillet
    Smithey No. 12 Cast-Iron Skillet
    $210.00
    SHOP NOW
    Fellow Stagg EKG Pro
    Best Electric Kettle
    Fellow Stagg EKG Pro
    $195.00
    SHOP NOW
    Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
    Best Affordable Coffee Grinder
    Oxo Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
    $99.99
    SHOP NOW
    Bruvi
    Most Convenient Coffee Machine
    Bruvi
    $398.00
    $348.00 (13% off)
    SHOP NOW
    Breville Oracle
    Best Espresso Machine for Aspiring Baristas
    Breville Oracle
    Breville
    $1,999.95
    SHOP NOW
    Traeger Pro 575
    Best Overall Pellet Grill
    Traeger Pro 575
    $799.99
    SHOP NOW
    Weber Original Kettle Premium
    Most Iconic Charcoal Grill
    Weber Original Kettle Premium
    $219.00
    SHOP NOW
    Napoleon Prestige PRO 500
    Best Grill for the Pitmaster
    Napoleon Prestige PRO 500
    $2,699.00
    SHOP NOW

    More Gear Recs

      sleep products with a sleep headline in the center

      Click here to read our full reviews

      Saatva Classic Mattress
      BEST OVERALL MATTRESS
      Saatva Classic Mattress
      $1,995.00
      $1,695.00 (15% off)
      SHOP NOW
      Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
      BEST MATTRESS FOR HOT SLEEPERS
      Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress
      $2,295.00
      SHOP NOW
      Thuma The Bed
      BEST-DESIGNED BED FRAME
      Thuma The Bed
      $1,195.00
      SHOP NOW
      Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base
      BEST BED FRAME FOR SNORERS
      Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Ergo Smart Base
      $1,949.00
      $1,749.00 (10% off)
      SHOP NOW
      Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
      BEST OVERALL PILLOW
      Coop Home Goods Eden Pillow
      Eden
      $96.00
      SHOP NOW
      The Purple Pillow
      BEST PILLOW FOR NECK PAIN
      The Purple Pillow
      $134.00
      SHOP NOW
      Pillow Cube Side Cube
      BEST PILLOW FOR SIDE SLEEPERS
      Pillow Cube Side Cube
      $149.99
      $49.99 (67% off)
      SHOP NOW
      Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
      BEST SUMMER SHEETS
      Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
      Brooklinen
      $289.00
      SHOP NOW
      Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets
      BEST WINTER SHEETS
      Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets
      $268.00
      $187.60 (30% off)
      SHOP NOW
      Buffy Breeze Comforter
      COOLEST COMFORTER
      Buffy Breeze Comforter
      $249.00
      $211.65 (15% off)
      SHOP NOW
      L.L.Bean Chunky Knit Throw
      CHUNKIEST KNIT BLANKET
      L.L.Bean Chunky Knit Throw
      $59.95
      SHOP NOW
      Gravity Weighted Blanket
      MOST CALMING WEIGHTED BLANKET
      Gravity Weighted Blanket
      $249.99
      SHOP NOW

      More Gear Recs

        cleaning products with a clean headline in the center

        Click here to read our full reviews

        Dyson V12 Detect Slim
        BEST LASER-EQUIPPED VACUUM
        Dyson V12 Detect Slim
        $649.99
        SHOP NOW
        Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
        MOST DISPLAY-WORTHY VACUUM
        Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
        samsung.com
        $699.99
        SHOP NOW
        iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
        BEST ROBOT VACUUM THAT ALSO MOPS
        iRobot Roomba Combo j7+
        $1,099.00
        SHOP NOW
        Moosoo K17G Hardwood and Carpet Vacuum
        BEST VACUUM THAT WON'T BREAK THE BANK
        Moosoo K17G Hardwood and Carpet Vacuum
        imoosoo.com
        $180.00
        $140.00 (22% off)
        SHOP NOW
        Coway AP-1512HH Mighty
        BEST OVERALL AIR PURIFIER
        Coway AP-1512HH Mighty
        $229.99
        $199.00 (13% off)
        SHOP NOW
        Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
        BEST DO-IT-ALL AIR PURIFIER
        Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde
        $939.99
        SHOP NOW
        Levoit Core 400S
        BEST AIR PURIFIER FOR ALLERGIES
        Levoit Core 400S
        $219.99
        SHOP NOW
        Keter Denali 200 Gallon Deck Box
        BEST OVERSIZED OUTDOOR STORAGE BOX
        Keter Denali 200 Gallon Deck Box
        $289.00
        SHOP NOW
        Ultcover Patio Heavy Duty Cover
        BEST OVERALL OUTDOOR FURNITURE COVER
        Ultcover Patio Heavy Duty Cover
        $68.00
        $56.99 (16% off)
        SHOP NOW
        Greenworks 10 Amp 14-Inch Corded Dethatcher
        BEST BEGINNER-FRIENDLY LAWN DETHATCHER
        Greenworks 10 Amp 14-Inch Corded Dethatcher
        $129.99
        SHOP NOW
        Method All-Purpose Cleaner
        BEST CLEANER TO KEEP UNDER YOUR SINK
        Method All-Purpose Cleaner
        $20.48
        $15.96 (22% off)
        SHOP NOW



        P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Room & Linen Spray
        BEST-SMELLING ROOM SPRAY
        P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Room & Linen Spray
        $22.00
        SHOP NOW

        More Gear Recs

          Johnny Brayson is Gear Patrol's associate home editor.