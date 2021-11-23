Today's Top Stories
Yeti Is Selling off a Hoard of Rare, Discontinued Gear

Yeti isn't offering deals for Black Friday, but it is selling some of its most popular products in coveted colors.

By Tanner Bowden
man sailing with yeti rambler
Yeti

With the pandemic continuing to supersede "trampling by stampede" on the list of Black Friday perils, it's no wonder many retailers have made the deals digital. Many are already active ahead of the unofficial holiday, too — you can get everything from mattresses to speaker sets — though one thing you shouldn't bank on scoring a deal with is a Yeti cooler. Alas, the brand's ultra-rugged gear is proving as durable to price cuts as grizzly attacks; there's no busting these doors.

That said, the company is running a rare promo that could please some of its devoted fans. It opened up a section of its website called Gear Garage Finds that features an array of products available in sometimes discontinued sizes and colors.

At the moment the section is loaded with drinkware: a bunch of different iterations of the beloved Rambler in a wide variety of colorways — everything from Harvest Red to Highlands Olive to Aquifer Blue. Stock is limited, naturally, but Yeti says it'll update the page daily with new items, so keep checking back and who knows, maybe they'll let a Tundra Haul slip through by mistake.

SHOP NOW

The Best Black Friday Camping and Hiking Deals 2021

Black Diamond Jetforce Tour 26L Backpack
Black Diamond Jetforce Tour 26L Backpack
$1,199.95
SHOP NOW

$1,199.95 $1,019.96 (15% off)

This fan-based airbag backpack is fully electronic for easy travel, and functions reliably in the cold. The system can easily be charged with a micro USB or two AA batteries. 

Foundation Sleeping Pad
Foundation Sleeping Pad
$44.99
SHOP NOW

$99 $37.50 (53% off)

Durable ripstop material, a self-inflating, non-corrosive brass valve and an anti-slip logo make this sleeping pad comfortable and capable.  

GoRuck Ruck Plate Carrier 2.0
GoRuck Ruck Plate Carrier 2.0
$95.00
SHOP NOW

$95 $47.50 (50% off)

72 hours only: Buy a Ruck Plate Carrier, get 50% off a Ruck Plate. Deal lasts through 11/25, 8am EST.

Granite Gear Air Swift 3L Hip Pack
Granite Gear Air Swift 3L Hip Pack
$15.73
SHOP NOW

$34.95 $13.98 (60% off)

Stash the essentials in this 3 liter hip pack. Foam padding makes for a comfy fit, and Sil-nylon Cordura provides durability and water resistance. 

CRKT Drifter EDC Folding Pocket Knife
CRKT Drifter EDC Folding Pocket Knife
$39.99
$35.54 (11% off)
SHOP NOW

$39.99 $35.54 (11% off)

Upgrade your EDC kit with this folding knife — the handle is extra grippy, the gray titanium nitride coating improves corrosion resistance and the thumb stud allows for opening with one hand. 

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
$74.98
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $97.47 (25% off)

Keep food and drinks cold on the go with this 24-can capacity backpack cooler. The attached bottle opener means you'll never be left high and dry.

Granite Gear Crown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite Gear Crown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $129.97 (35% off)

This lightweight pack meant for multi-day adventures features a removable lid, roll-top buckle top, ventilation to keep sweat off your back and is hydration bladder compatible. 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
SHOP NOW

$349.99 $224.99 (36% off)

The ideal stove for anyone for both camping and hanging in the backyard. It's portable, log friendly and emits low smoke. 

MSR Freelite 2 Tent: 2-Person 3-Season
MSR Freelite 2 Tent: 2-Person 3-Season
SHOP NOW

$499.95 $374.89 (25% off)

MSR's lightweight backpacking tent is ideal for three-season use, and comfortably sleeps two happy campers. 

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket - Deepwater
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket - Deepwater
SHOP NOW

$99 $74.25 (25% off)

Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Smartwool Hike Full Cushion Crew Sock
Smartwool Hike Full Cushion Crew Sock
Smartwool
SHOP NOW

$21 $15.75 (25% off)

Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.

Barebones Enamel Bowl Set
Barebones Enamel Bowl Set
Barebones
SHOP NOW

$18 $15.30 (15% off)

Enamel camping crockery isn't always blue with white speckles.

Big Agnes Q-Core SLX Insulated Sleeping Pad
Big Agnes Q-Core SLX Insulated Sleeping Pad
SHOP NOW

$169.95 $127.46 (25% off)

Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with this insulated sleeping pad.

Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
SHOP NOW

$328 $278 (15% off)

This iconic style is now wool-lined and ready for winter. Waxed shelter cloth keeps water at bay, and a Japanese wool blanket cloth lining keeps you toasty in most temps. 

Kammok Roo Double
Kammok Roo Double
SHOP NOW

$79 $55.30 (30% off)

This hammock is roomy enough for two, or extra spacious for solo lounging. String it up camping, in the backyard or at the beach. 

Tentree Twill Everyday Jogger
Tentree Twill Everyday Jogger
$635.56
SHOP NOW

$88 $79.20 (10% off)

These organic cotton joggers are perfect for the casual car camper looking to elevate their camp aesthetic, without sacrificing performance. 

