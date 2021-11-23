Yeti Is Selling off a Hoard of Rare, Discontinued Gear

With the pandemic continuing to supersede "trampling by stampede" on the list of Black Friday perils, it's no wonder many retailers have made the deals digital. Many are already active ahead of the unofficial holiday, too — you can get everything from mattresses to speaker sets — though one thing you shouldn't bank on scoring a deal with is a Yeti cooler. Alas, the brand's ultra-rugged gear is proving as durable to price cuts as grizzly attacks; there's no busting these doors.

That said, the company is running a rare promo that could please some of its devoted fans. It opened up a section of its website called Gear Garage Finds that features an array of products available in sometimes discontinued sizes and colors.

At the moment the section is loaded with drinkware: a bunch of different iterations of the beloved Rambler in a wide variety of colorways — everything from Harvest Red to Highlands Olive to Aquifer Blue. Stock is limited, naturally, but Yeti says it'll update the page daily with new items, so keep checking back and who knows, maybe they'll let a Tundra Haul slip through by mistake.

