The Best Swim Trunks to Wear on Your Warm Winter Getaway

Today’s best swim trunks can go from the beach to the bar — and everywhere in-between.

By Evan Malachosky
three pairs of swim trunks
Courtesy

Easy-wearing, nondescript and durable, today’s best swim trunks can go from the beach to the bar — and everywhere in between. Many brands now offer water-appropriate styles with design cues lifted from traditional shorts. As it turns out, the best trunks aren’t just for swimming. On your warm winter retreat, you can wear them by the pool, at the bar or back in the room. They're good just about anywhere.

What to Look for

You want your swim trunks to be fun — going to the beach or pool is fun, right? — but be mindful of how over-the-top they are. On the best summer days you're bouncing around from the sandy beach to a seaside bar and back to your rental — or, if you're lucky enough to live by the beach, your living room. As such, your swim trunks should be able to fit in wherever you wear them.

Pick a pair that has pockets, a drawstring waist and a sensible inseam. Loud patterns are cool, but unless you're pairing them with a plain T-shirt you'll come across a little chaotic. But because they're something you probably won't wear every single day, it's OK if they're a little loud.

Swim Trunks vs Board Shorts

Board shorts and swim trunks... they're both bottoms you wear in the water. How could they be that different? Think of it this way: Board shorts are for water sports — surfing, jet skiing, wakeboarding and so on and so forth. Board shorts are typically longer to protect your legs (surf wax is sticky), and their waistbands can withstand tougher tugs. Plus, most board shorts come without mesh liners and other extraneous add-ons.

Swim trunks, on the other hand, emphasize style and put performance features on the back burner, if they're addressed at all. They're for leisurely laps in your backyard pool or plunging into a posh hotel's hot tub. While you could wear them interchangeably, you shouldn't.

Think you need board shorts instead? Shop our comprehensive board short buying guide here.

The Best Swim Trunks for Men

Best Overall Swim Trunks
Outerknown Nomadic Volley
$78 AT OUTERKNOWN

These quick-drying trunks are made from recycled polyester. The easy-going style has an elastic drawstring waist, a zip back pocket and side-seam front pockets. You can pick from a bunch of colors, too. Best of all? None of them come with a pesky mesh liner.

Materials: 100% recycled polyester

Best Upgrade Swim Trunks
Bather Swim Trunks
$85 AT BATHER.COM

Close your eyes. Imagine the ideal pair of swim trunks. They probably looked a lot like Bather's basic trunks, right? They sit right at the halfway point between hip and knee, give a little bit when you move but can withstand constant wear. Made in Canada from 100 percent recycled polyester, they dry fast and come with one of the best mesh liners you'll ever find. (Most suck.)

Materials: 100% recycled polyester

The Best Affordable Swim Trunks
L.L. Bean Classic Supplex Sport Shorts
$35 AT L.L.BEAN

L.L. Bean's Classic Supplex Sport Shorts are reminiscent of the popular Patagonia Baggies but they're $30 dollars cheaper. They come with the same minimalist branding, are made from 100 percent water repellent nylon and have a stronger, better-fitting waistband than previous iterations.

Materials: 100% nylon

Everlane The ReNew Swim Short
Courtesy
Now 41% off
$65 AT EVERLANE

If you want swim trunks that don't look like swim trunks at all, go for Everlane's The ReNew Swim Short, a recycled nylon-elastane short with a seven-inch inseam, gusseted pockets and seven colors to pick from.

Materials: 95% recycled nylon, 5% elastane

Patagonia Baggies Short
Courtesy
$65 AT PATAGONIA

Ah, the venerable Baggies. Patagonia's popular summer short has spawned several imitations but the iconic style remains a go-to for many. They do it all: dry fast, stay up and look as good in the water as they do on land.

Materials: 100% recycled nylon

The Best Upgrade Swim Trunks
Filson Dry Falls Shorts
$85 AT FILSON

These quick-drying, lightweight shorts have an elastic waistband with a drawstring. Made from a mix of cotton and elastane, the short has front patch pockets with mesh linings — for fast draining — and rear Velcro patch pockets.

Materials: 98% cotton, 2% spandex

Banks Journal Primary Swim Short
Courtesy
$25 AT US.OTRIUM.COM

Once on, these Banks Journal Swim Shorts look like bottoms you could wear every day. They're made from cotton so they don't have a sheen to them, but there's added elastane so they stretch and dry super fast.

Materials: 97% cotton, 3% elastane

Todd Snyder Montauk Swim Short
Courtesy
$118 AT TODD SNYDER

The Montauk Swim Shorts are made from a mix of nylon and elastane; have an inseam of 5 inches; are finished with fine mesh liners; and stay put because of the combination elastic and drawstring waist. Pick a plain, solid color like black — or a print Snyder calls psychedelic.

Materials: 87% nylon, 13% elastane

Kenny Flowers The Nauti by Nature
$88 AT KENNYFLOWERS.COM

Kenny Flowers's nautical stripe swim trunks — a.k.a the Nauti by Nature trunks — are mid-length, comfortable and ethically made in Colombia. They have two deep side pockets that won't fill with water and the drawstring is long and luxe. These are swim trunks I felt okay wearing beyond the pool's perimeter.

Materials: Polyester blend

Saturdays Talley Swim Short
$118 AT SATURDAYS NYC

NYC surf shop Saturdays sells a number of swim trunks. The Talley is the brand's most versatile, though. It looks like your average everyday short but it performs better. That means you won't be walking around in wet shorts after a quick swim.

Le Club Classic Swim Trunks
$99 AT LECLUBORIGINAL.COM

Everyone strives to leave the beach or pool less red than these swim trunks, but they're an essential nonetheless, especially to figure out whether you're really getting red or not. Le Club makes its swim trunks in two inseams, 5.5 and 7 inches, with an elastic waist, gusseted pockets and a powerful drawstring tie on both.

Materials: 100% polyester

Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks
$89 AT BONOBOS

Big fan of patterns? Try Bonobos' Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks, which come in over three dozen colorways. Each one is made with 85 percent recycled polyester, and is available in seven sizes and three inseams.

Sunspel David Shrigley Swimshort
$230 AT SUNSPEL

Sunspel makes a number of its own swim trunks, a mix of simple, non-patterned options and subtly artful alike. This one was made with artist David Shrigley. He divides the name into two, Sun and Spel, filling suns with the former and clouds with the latter. Each trunk is made from upcycled marine plastic from Seaqual, which should be air-dried inside out to avoid fading.

Materials: 100% recycled polyester

CDLP Swim Trunk
$185 AT CDLP

CDLP's swim shorts are cut from 100-percent Econyl, a textile derived from plastic pulled from our oceans. But, that doesn't mean they're stiff or, well, resemblant of waste whatsoever — they're quite the opposite. Short yet flattering, soft yet quick-drying, they feature three pockets, a mesh lining and an elasticated waistband.

Rhythm Paisley Swim Short
Courtesy
Now 55% off
$27 AT HUCKBERRY

Rhythm is an Australian surf-lifestyle brand that sells everything from swim trunks (seen here) to terry polos and pool towels. All of their designs have an elevated, beachy air about them and these Paisley Swim Shorts are no exception. The pattern is more mature than palm trees or anchors but they don't sacrifice performance for aesthetics.

Materials: 100% polyester

Fair Harbor The Anchor
Courtesy
$68 AT FAIRHARBORCLOTHING.COM

With an inseam of 8 inches, Fair Harbor's The Anchor is a safe option for folks that don't want to show off too much leg. I'd argue let them breathe but 8 inches isn't bad. Plus, these fast-drying recycled polyester shorts come in over a dozen patterns.

Dandy Del Mar The Riviera Trunks
$99 AT DANDYDELMAR.COM

Dandy Del Mar's retro-tinged Riviera Trunks have side piping, a snap button front fly, side and rear pockets as well as a double layer construction for a more comfortable fit. The second layer makes them more substantial, and durable, making them okay for life in or on the water or in the sand alongside it.

Materials: 100% nylon

Mollusk Vacation Trunks
Courtesy
$68 AT MOLLUSK

If you're really lost on which swim trunks to buy, ask an expert — and there are plenty at Mollusk Surf Shop. They'll probably point you in the direction of the Vacation Trunks, which are the brand's beginner bottoms. They sell a ton of performance-centric board shorts but these will work for even the laziest land-dwellers.

