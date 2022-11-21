Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 12 Best Outdoor Products of Winter 2022

Wherever your travels take you, it's important to bring the best gear along with you.

By Hayley Helms
msr reactor stove system sitting on rocks
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Tom Allen once said, "While I relish our warm months, winter forms our character and brings out our best." Now, I like to improve my character as much as the next person... but when the winter chill goes from temperament-improving to bone-chilling, it's probably time to put on a damn puffy. Whether you're hiking through snowdrifts in Maine, sliding down Snow in the Sierra Nevadas or cooking up a camp meal in the Catskills, it's important to bring the best, the boldest, the top-of-the-line gear along with you — and here's where you'll find our favorites for this snow-bound season.

We think even Mr. Allen would approve of the best winter items the outdoors has to offer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Upgrade Down Jacket
Arc'teryx Cerium LT Jacket
$349 AT ARC'TERYX

The Cerium LT packs a surprising amount of functionality into a sleek, lightweight package: two types of insulation, articulated seams, zippered pockets and a durable 10-denier nylon shell.

RELATED: The 14 Best Down Jackets of 2022

Most Rugged Packing Cubes
Mystery Ranch Zoid Cube
$24 AT MYSTERYRANCH.COM

These practical and utilitarian packing cubes are tough as nails thanks to their rugged 210-denier Hitra Robic nylon and YKK zipper components. Three included sizes mean you can organize with ease, without compromise.

RELATED: The 10 Best Packing Cubes for All Trips

Best Overall Fixed Blade Knife
Gerber Terracraft
Cam Oden
$220 AT GERBERGEAR.COM

The Terracraft features a four-inch drop-point blade that’s incredibly versatile in a wide range of scenarios — but the aesthetics of the knife are everyday utility, not survival of the fittest.

RELATED: The Best Pocket Knives of 2022

Best Affordable Ski Goggles
Zeal Beacon
$199 AT ZEALOPTICS.COM

The Terracraft features a four-inch drop-point blade that’s incredibly versatile in a wide range of scenarios — but the aesthetics of the knife are everyday utility, not survival of the fittest.

RELATED: The 12 Best Snow Goggles You Can Get Right Now

Best Wool Socks for Hiking
Darn Tough Hiker Boot Midweight Hiking Socks
$27 AT DARNTOUGH.COM

The merino wool, nylon and spandex blend of these everyday hikers are great for multi-day or long-distance hiking, and will hold up to almost everything you throw their way.

RELATED: The 14 Best Hiking Socks of 2022

Best Overall Skis
elan
Elan Ripstick 96 Black Edition
$850 AT ELANSKIS.COM

The Black Edition is stiffer than Elan’s popular Ripstick model and will hold its edge better and provide more stability, so you can ride all-mountain, all day.

RELATED: The 10 Best Skis of Winter 2022-2023

Best Overall Ski Gloves
Black Diamond Guide Gloves
$180 AT AMAZON

Black Diamond's warmest gloves feature heavy-duty nylon cuffs, waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex inserts and removable liners. Plus, they're insulated with 170g of Primaloft Gold and lined with fluffy wool.

RELATED: The Best Winter Gloves for Every Activity

Most Comfortable Hiking Pants
Mountain Hardwear Exposure/2 Gore-Tex Paclite Plus Pant
$200 AT MOUNTAINHARDWEAR.COM

Mountain Hardwear's easy-wearing hiking pants are waterproof and durable and feature integrated stretch, an elastic waistband and adjustable cuffs to round out their one-two punch of versatility and comfort.

RELATED: The Best Pants for Winter Hiking

Best All-Conditions Stove
MSR Reactor Stove System
$250 AT BACKCOUNTRY

The Reactor Stove System is the fastest and most fuel-efficient all-conditions stove around. It's windproof, extremely quick to boil water (half a liter boils in just 90 seconds) and relatively compact.

RELATED: Go from Gorp to Gourmand with the 10 Best Camping Stoves

Most Versatile Camp Blanket
Kammok
Kammok Arctos
$360 AT KAMMOK.COM

The Arctos is stuffed with enough 850-fill down to provide warmth down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit while maintaining an ultralight classification, thanks to a weight of 26.25 ounces.

RELATED: The 10 Best Camping Blankets for Coziness, Comfort and Capability

Most Versatile Fire Starter
Morakniv
Morakniv Companion Spark Fire Starter Knife
Now 11% off
$31 AT AMAZON

A magnesium alloy fire starter, integrated into this ergonomic knife handle, pops out to generate a 5,400-degree Fahrenheit spark; it works when wet, and is good for around 3,000 strikes.

RELATED: 9 Reliable Fire Starters to Have in Any Survival Situation

Best High-Powered Headlamp
BioLite
HeadLamp 750
Now 25% off
$75 AT BIOLITE

The 750 is not just splashproof but has eight light modes — spot, flood, mixed, strobe, burst, red flood, rear red and rear red strobe. (Yes, this headlamp has a backlight mounted to its battery pack.)

RELATED: The 7 Best Headlamps for any Adventure

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Gear Patrol Winter Gear Awards
Winter 2022's Best Style & Grooming Products
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 12 Best Fitness Products of Winter 2022
The 12 Best Tech Products of Winter 2022
The 12 Best Home Products of Winter 2022
The 2021 Winter Gear Awards: Full List of Winners
Winter 2021's Best Style & Grooming Products
The Best Winter Travel Gear for 2021
The 12 Best Fitness Products of Winter 2021
The 12 Best Outdoor Products of Winter 2021