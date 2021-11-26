Today's Top Stories
The Best Everlane Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Everlane's always been transparent about its pricing. Right now, it's lower than ever.

everyday jacket
Everlane

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

black friday cyber monday 2021
Find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

Ever since 2010, Everlane's been making mindful menswear at affordable prices. What does that mean? Well, the brand's always been transparent about how it prices its items — how much it costs to make, where it was made and who made it, how much it costs to ship it and so on and so forth. As such, a lot of the erroneous add-ons to appease middlemen are missing. That makes the final product far more affordable.

During the year's shopping season — that stretch spanning Black Friday and Cyber Monday — the brand slashes its prices even further, sending standout pieces free-falling toward 40-, 50- or even 60-percent off. Capitalize while you can (aka while everything's still in stock).

SAVE NOW

Everlane's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater - Chalk
Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater - Chalk
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$78 $46 (41% off)
Build your winter wardrobe around Everlane's basic but elegant No-Sweater Sweater.

MORE SWEATERS

Everlane The Athletic Fit Performance Jean
Everlane The Athletic Fit Performance Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$72 $28 (62% off)
Save big on Everlane's signature blue jeans.

MORE JEANS

Everlane The Forever High-Top Sneaker
Everlane The Forever High-Top Sneaker
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)
Yes, Everlane sells sneakers — and they're great. 

MORE SNEAKERS

Everlane The Performance Chino
Everlane The Performance Chino
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$72 $25 (65% off)
Classic chinos with comfortable stretch.

MORE CHINOS

Everlane The ReTech Soft-Shell Jacket - Navy
Everlane The ReTech Soft-Shell Jacket - Navy
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$78 $46 (42% off)
It's a coaches jacket with the performance capabilities usually saved for players.

MORE JACKETS

Everlane The Waffle Tee
Everlane The Waffle Tee
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$35 $24 (32% off)
A waffle tee can add texture (and thus interest) to otherwise flat outfits.

MORE T-SHIRTS

Everlane The ReTech Jogger
Everlane The ReTech Jogger
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $34 (50% off)
Joggers with just the right amount of stretch — and they're mostly made of recycled materials.

MORE JOGGERS

Everlane The Bucket Hat
Everlane The Bucket Hat
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$28 $19 (32% off)
Buy yourself a bucket hat.

MORE ACCESSORIES

Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater
Everlane The No-Sweat Sweater
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $45 (31% off)
The No-Sweat Sweater promises to keep you warm without making you overheat.

MORE SWEATERS

Everlane The ReTech Sport Short
Everlane The ReTech Sport Short
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$58 $29 (50% off)
Score on shorts in the off-season.

MORE BOTTOMS

Everlane The Athletic Fit Performance Chino
Everlane The Athletic Fit Performance Chino
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$72 $21 (70% off)
Dubbed Slate, these chinos are basically blue. 

MORE CHINOS

Everlane The Track Hoodie
Everlane The Track Hoodie
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $48 (20% off)
One hell of a hoodie just got reduced even further. (Hint: it's this one.)

MORE HOODIES

Everlane The Italian Wool Trouser
Everlane The Italian Wool Trouser
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$98 $49 (50% off)
Fit for dressing up or doing house work, these balance comfortability and class.

MORE PANTS

Everlane The Italian Wool Chore Blazer
Everlane The Italian Wool Chore Blazer
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $51 (65% off)
An unstructured blazer works well in semi-formal settings.

MEN'S DRESS SHOES

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68 $34 (50% off)
Unlike this vodka, these sweats are not made from air. They're as light as it, though. 

MORE SWEATS

Everlane The Unstructured Blazer
Everlane The Unstructured Blazer
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $59 (69% off)
An unstructured blazer works well in semi-formal settings.

MEN'S DRESS SHOES

Everlane The Track Pant
Everlane The Track Pant
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$58 $46 (21% off)
Premium sweatpants made from soft, organic cotton. Check, check.

MORE SWEATS

Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker
Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $36 (40% off)
Yes, Everlane makes sneakers. They're excellent.

MORE SNEAKERS

