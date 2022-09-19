Flint and Tinder's New Americana-Inspired Snap Shirts Are Easy to Wear

Western shirts are seriously underrated, but most men feel intimidated by their exaggerated features, whether they be an accentuated front or back yoke, big pockets, shotgun cuffs or a super-pointed collar. And, honestly, I get it. I own a few western shirts that are varying degrees of cowboy, and I feel most comfortable in the least loud iteration. The rest, unless I'm headed somewhere with a themed dress code (then I'm set), feel like costuming, not clothing I'd ever wear every day.

The new Corduroy Snap Shirt from Flint and Tinder, however, look western but not too western, making them easier to wear with more outfits. (Don't own cowboy boots? That's okay.) Available in four colors, Whiskey, Olive, Forest River and Paisley Camo, the front yokes blend in better; the collar is more classic; and the back yoke is barely there. A full placket of bone buttons down the front give it an iconic Americana look, even up close. None are exactly the same, implying the imperfections came with age, not just as they are.

The 14 wale corduroy can go with plain chinos, jeans, even dress pants, or, if you're really feeling up to the aesthetic, a pair of flared pants with pointed-toe boots to boot. Personally, I'd probably stick with jeans or a pair of khaki pants — maybe even a pleated pair. What you wear underneath it is a trickier challenge, to be honest. One could treat it like an overshirt and wear a light sweater underneath. Or, you could wear it more casually, with a ribbed tank underneath. If you went the latter route, you'd need to button it a little higher as to not piss off old-fashioned folks.