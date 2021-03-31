All the Best New Gear From March 2021
From watches to tech to fitness and more, these are the best and most notable releases from March 2021.
March is coming to a close and spring is technically here, even if the weather hasn't completely caught up. Here are the best new product announcements and releases from the month as we career towards warmer days ahead!
We may still be waiting on the traditional spring Apple announcement, but March hasn't been hurting for big product releases in its absence. We've seen the latest drone from DJI, details on LG's most affordable OLEDs, and luxury headphones from Bang & Olufsen that have the AirPods Max in their sights. Most notable of all, though, is probably the new, portable speaker from Sonos that is going to take the fight to Bluetooth. Here's everything you should know about from the month of March.
March was a month of fun and wild style collabs, all aimed at the warmer season. New releases span one-of-a-kind sunglasses to new jeans to inspired bandanas. No matter your interests, there's something fresh worth checking out.
New watches are pouring in as brands big and small ramp up for the year's biggest watch industry event, Watches & Wonders Geneva — held virtually this year, of course. That means a wide range of styles and price p0ints, from casual and affordable models to high-end, avant-garde and technically fascinating watches. 2021's major releases are just around the corner, but the selection of watches that came out March has whet our appetites.
The winter frost is beginning to thaw, and bike brands are taking notice. Loads of new gear is appearing in seemingly all sectors, primed to tackle everything from paved roads to rocky mountains.
Spring officially starts later this month when the sun hovers directly above the equator on March 20th. A week before that, we'll all get an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day when daylight saving time starts. Gear makers are already pulling fresh batches of summer gear out of their ovens, and we even got a sneak peek at 20 things coming out next fall. Add to those wish lists: four new knives, a unique multi-tool and a face mask that goes everywhere.
It's hard to believe it's already spring (according to solar alignment, at least), but it's even harder to believe that we've been quarantining and socially distancing for over a year now. And still, it's somehow more difficult to think that the world's largest sporting event is set to return in just four months.
Now that March has brought an extra hour of daylight to our evenings, it no longer seems too early to begin thinking about summer. Who cares that winter isn't over or that spring hasn't even officially started? The folks who make outdoor gear certainly don't because they recently revealed a heaps of stuff for camping, hiking and general outdoor living. (Okay, there are some late-breaking winter things here too.)
This month's releases in the home and design space were timely like Teeling Whiskey's collaboration with La Colombe on an Irish coffee kit to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day and a tahdig trio from Our Place in honor of the Persian New Year. Outer released a new collection of outdoor furniture, and now's the time to order it for those perfect spring and summer outdoor hangouts. From the kitchen to the living room, these are some of the best home and design products we either found or were released last month here.